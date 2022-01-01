Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Benzema will leave Real Madrid if Haaland joins

The France striker is happy to stay if they sign Kylian Mbappe instead

Karim Benzema has told Real Madrid that he wants to leave the club if they sign Erling Haaland.

El Nacional reports the striker has notified president Florentino Perez that he wants to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But he will look for a way out if they bring in Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. However, if they go for Kylian Mbappe instead, he will not push for a way out of the club because he has a good understanding with his France team-mate.