Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs uninterested in Man Utd's Lingard

Spurs uninterested in Man Utd's Lingard (Romano)
Man Utd outcast still searching for next home
Tottenham will not open talks to sign Jesse Lingard. He’s not a target on Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte’s list for this window. ⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022
Lingard will decide his future soon, matter of days.
Wolves eye Benteke raid
Wolves are weighing up a move for Crystal Palace man Christian Benteke, claims The Sun.
The Eagles man only has a year left on his current deal at Selhurst Park.
Fabio Silva has been loaned to Anderlecht, leaving Bruno Lage's side in the market for a forward - and Benteke could well be their man.
Kobe chase Flamengo's Thuler
🚨 Vissel Kobe is in advanced talks with Flamengo to transfer 23-year-old Brazilian defender Matheus Thuler. 🇧🇷 #CRF #VamosFlamengo #visselkobe pic.twitter.com/FcuL7WWtaD— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 19, 2022
Milan chase defender Ndicka
Excl: AC Milan are interested in Evan Ndicka as centre-back option, he’s a candidate in the list alongside Japhet Tanganga. Deal depends on budget, as Tanganga could be easier option 🔴⚫️ #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022
Milan board, in Belgium tomorrow to reach full agreement for Charles de Ketelaere.
Barca rubber-stamp Lewy deal
Welcome to the Club! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZPSs1BHzkB— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2022