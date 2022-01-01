Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leeds make progress on USMNT star Adams

PSG plot new Skriniar talks
Paris Saint-Germain have scheduled new talks for Milan Škriniar deal next week. Gianluca Scamacca talks now depend on Sassuolo price tag. 🇫🇷 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2022
PSG are also prepared to announce Christophe Galtier as new manager next week, with João Sacramento as part of the staff.
Famalicao want Liverpool's Beck
Portuguese outfit Famalicao want to launch a loan bid for Liverpool youngster Owen Beck, per The Sun.
The 19-year-old is viewed as a future starter down the line at Anfield.
As such, a stint abroad to garner more first team minutes is seen as a potential boon to the Reds.
Leeds make progress on USMNT star Adams
Midfielder eager to go
Tyler Adams to Leeds is progressing fast. Leeds have explored loan with option to buy & a permanent deal. Xavier Schlager’s arrival at Leipzig suddenly means Adams’ fee will be £10-12 million hence why Leeds may buy outright. Adams really wants the move and has spoken to Marsch. https://t.co/unMRp5vgEN— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 3, 2022
Villarreal to set Bellerin offer
🚨 Villarreal plan to offer Arsenal € 10 million for Héctor Bellerin. 🇪🇸— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 3, 2022
Everton 'last resort' for Lingard (The Sun)
A move to Everton would only be a 'last resort' for Jesse Lingard following his exit from Manchester United, says The Sun.
The England international is available on a free transfer this summer as he looks to find both first team football and a potential pathway back into Gareth Southgate's plans for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Frank Lampard's Toffees had been a suitor for his services - but Lingard would reportedly rather see if he can find a move elsewhere over Goodison Park.
No Man Utd terms for De Jong
Frenkie de Jong situation 🇳🇱 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2022
▫️ Man Utd & Barça agreed €65m fixed fee but still discussing on €20m add-ons structure;
▫️ Personal terms never discussed yet;
▫️ Frenkie’s priority has always been to stay at Barça;
▫️ Salary reduction ‘very unlikely’ option on Frenkie side. pic.twitter.com/bXcGIB3II3