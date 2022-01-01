Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Memphis could leave Barcelona this summer

Ten Hag declines to talk about future after Overmars scandal
Erik ten Hag on his future: “Marc Overmars and me were definitely a strong duo. But to think about this now... it's not about me now. We need to process what happened”, he told @MikeVerweij. 🔴 #Ajax— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 9, 2022
“I will start looking at the consequences. I won't think about my future now”. pic.twitter.com/SBhJlSYu0f
Memphis could leave Barcelona this summer (SPORT)
Just a year after signing with the Blaugrana, he could be pushed out for alternative forwards
Memphis Depay could leave Barcelona this summer as the club prefer other attacking options, according to SPORT.
Because of the recent additions of Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the pursuit of Erling Haaland, the Blaugrana are eager to clear space in their squad.
New Perisic extension talks underway
Talks in progress for Ivan #Perisic’s contract extension with #Inter until 2024. They are working to reach an agreement on the salary of the winger. #transfers https://t.co/HZNc9xCgoE— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 9, 2022
AC Milan to meet with Botman's representatives (Calciomercato)
Highly-regarded centre-back has also been linked to the Premier League
AC Milan are set to meet with the representatives of centre-back Sven Botman ahead of a potential transfer, writes Calciomercato.
The 22-year-old Lille player has been linked with a number of top clubs around Europe and is seen as a top defensive prospect.
He's made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.
Dundee announce Rossi loan
Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Zeno Ibsen Rossi on loan from Bournemouth until the end of the season #thedee— Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) February 9, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/VlFn9sIFpF pic.twitter.com/ld5TTeHLoa
Tevez to DC United talks were never formal
Talks with Tevez were so informal, money hadn’t even been discussed. One source called prospect of him signing “silly,” another said it was on “back-burner.”— Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) February 9, 2022
Looking like DCU will use Loudoun keeper to fill 3rd slot, at least for now.
Nothing imminent in Kamara trade talks.
Vardy-owned Rochester sign Costa
Today welcome Gabriel Costa to the RNY FC family. pic.twitter.com/iNDidL166O— Rochester New York FC (@rnyfcofficial) February 9, 2022