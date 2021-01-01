Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea seek Fofana move

Fire intend to hire Hendrickson
BREAKING: The Chicago Fire intend to hire Ezra Hendrickson as the club’s next head coach, multiple sources tell @patrickmccraney #cffc #cf97 https://t.co/iOAOuQFZtI— Hot Time In Old Town (@HotTimeOldTown) November 18, 2021
Rangers on verge of Van Bronckhorst appointment
Rangers are set to appoint Giovanni van Bronckhorst as their new manager, according to The Athletic.
He's previously been the head coach of Feyenoord and Guangzhou but stepped away from the latter position in January 2020 for personal reasons.
Van Bronckhorst would replace Steven Gerrard, who just took the Aston Villa job.
Barcelona willing to sell De Jong (Sun)
The move could raise funds to boost other parts of the squad
Barcelona are willing to sell midfielder Frenkie de Jong to raise money for transfer additions, writes the Sun.
De Jong, 24, was a key starter under Ronald Koeman and figures to be heavily involved under Xavi as well, but the Blaugrana are apparently eager to sacrifice midfield strength for attacking firepower.
AC Milan set Romagnoli meeting
AC Milan have a meeting scheduled with Mino Raiola to talk about Alessio Romagnoli’s contract [current one expires in 2022]. Still no updates on Kessié side. 🔴 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2021
Milan will also announce contract extension for manager Stefano Pioli until June 2024 in the next few days.
Green: MLS possible 'at some point'
Former United States men's national team phenom Julian Green, who now plays in the Bundesliga, has said he could eventually move to MLS as he looks to earn his first call-up since 2018.
Chelsea seek Fofana move (Foot Mercato)
The Blues are not put off by the centre-back's long-term injury
Chelsea are seeking a move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, claims Foot Mercato.
Fofana, 20, has not played in the Premier League this campaign due to a fibula injury sustained in the preseason.
However, he impressed in his 28 appearances last year and remains on the Blues' radar.