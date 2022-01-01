Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd could target Haller

Hodgson plans Watford exit
Roy Hodgson plans to leave Watford (and retire for a second time!) when his deal expires at the end of the season - even if he leads the club to a miraculous relegation escape. https://t.co/kCXdLdnzG9— Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) April 26, 2022
Man Utd could target Haller (Sun)
Ajax striker ready to follow Ten Hag to Old Trafford
Manchester United could target Ajax striker Sebastien Haller this summer, claims the Sun.
Erik ten Hag has already been announced as the Red Devils' next boss, and he could bring Haller with him to England.
Haller had a brief spell at West Ham earlier in his career that did not go as hoped but has since improved his goal return dramatically.
Man Utd ready to hold De Gea extension talks
Manchester United are prepared to discuss a contract extension with goalkeeper David de Gea, says 90min.
The Spaniard momentarily appeared on his way out of Old Trafford last season before reclaiming his starting role this term, and he now seems set to work out a new deal with the club.
Inter not interested in Pjanic
Despite the last rumors Miralem #Pjanic is not an #Inter’s target for the next season. #transfers #FCB— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 26, 2022
Ancelotti plays coy on Rudiger links
Carlo Ancelotti dodged questions about the potential signing of Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger as the Real Madrid boss briefly pretended not to know who the defender is.
Rudiger has reached a verbal agreement to join Madrid this summer, with his Chelsea career set to come to an end once his contract expires at the end of the season.