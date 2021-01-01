Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid certain of Mbappe signing

Updated
Real Madrid certain of Mbappe signing (AS)

2021-12-03T23:55:24.000Z

The 22-year-old is set to trade Paris for the Spanish capital

Real Madrid are certain they will sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer, reports AS.

The 22-year-old has decided he won't renew his contract at PSG, which will expire at the end of the season.

Madrid have already begun planning at the sporting and commercial level for Mbappe's arrival.

Atlanta lands $16m Almada

2021-12-03T23:35:11.000Z

Velez Sarsfield have confirmed the sale of Thiago Almada to Atlanta United for a $16 million fee.

The 20-year-old Argentine was linked with a move to Europe but instead will join on an MLS-record transfer fee.

Klopp admits Phillips could leave Liverpool

2021-12-03T23:25:19.000Z

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that defender Nat Phillips could leave Liverpool in January.

Phillips played a major role for the Reds last term but has seen his playing time evaporate this season as several defenders have returned to health.

"We cannot keep him forever, that’s clear," Klopp said. "We needed him, just to be safe, for that half-year. We will see what happens in the window."

Chelsea open contract talks with Mendy

2021-12-03T23:10:15.000Z

Chelsea have opened talks with Edouard Mendy over a new contract, according to Football Insider.

The goalkeeper has impressed since joining from Rennes last summer and is set to earn a pay rise, with his current deal expiring in 2025.

Marsch in trouble at RB Leipzig

2021-12-03T23:00:37.000Z