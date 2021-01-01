Newcastle boss Howe considers reunion with Cook
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is open to a reunion with former Bournemouth charge Steve Cook, reports the Sun.
Cook, 30, could move to St. James' Park if other defensive targets such as James Tarkowski and Ben Mee fall through.
Ten Hag now Man Utd's leading candidate for manager
Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is now Manchester United's favoured choice as their next permanent boss, reports the Mirror.
United are impressed with how Ten Hag has transformed Ajax into one of the best teams in Europe on a tiny budget and hope he can work his magic at Old Trafford from next season.
Liverpool name price for West Ham target Phillips
Liverpool will only let defender Nat Phillips leave in a permanent deal worth £10 million, according to the Sun.
West Ham United are closely linked to Phillips, but the Reds are not willing to discuss a loan move.
Man City still want Haaland despite Raiola's £47m demand (Sun)
Total transfer value for Norwegian could exceed £100m
Mino Raiola's astronomic commission demands will not dissuade Manchester City in their pursuit of Erling Haaland, claims the Sun.
The agent is looking for a fee of £47 million ($62m/€55m) to broker a deal for his client, a sum which City could pay out as well as the estimated £68m it would take to prise Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.
Corinthians make Cavani enquiry
Brazilian giants Corinthians have enquired over the availability of Manchester United star Edinson Cavani, reports Globoesporte.
The 34-year-old Uruguayan is out of contract in June and has barely featured for the club this season due to fitness and injury issues.