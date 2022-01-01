Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea still favourites for Kounde transfer

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Jules Kounde, Sevilla 2021-22
Man City step up Cucurella pursuit

2022-07-17T22:55:31.000Z

Manchester City have increased their efforts to sign Brighton Marc Cucurella, according to the Sun.

Former Barcelona defender Cucurella is seen as a perfect replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is reportedly close to a move to Arsenal.

Raul turns down Espanyol job

2022-07-17T22:45:35.000Z

Real Madrid legend Raul turned down the chance to coach at Espanyol, reports Marca.

The former forward instead chose to remain in charge at Castilla, where he is preparing to take the bench for a fourth season.

Newcastle move for Harrison

2022-07-17T22:35:45.000Z

Newcastle United have set their sights on Leeds United star Jack Harrison, reports the Mirror.

The former Manchester City man is valued at £35 million by his club, who acquired him from the Etihad Stadium on an initial loan move before making the deal permanent last summer.

Jack Harrison Leeds 2021-22
Mooy set for Celtic switch

2022-07-17T22:25:08.000Z

Chelsea still favourites for Kounde transfer (Mirror)

2022-07-17T22:15:48.000Z

Blues are battling Barca for Sevilla defender

Chelsea remain in pole position in the race to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde, claims the Mirror.

The Blues are fighting Barcelona for the highly rated Frenchman, while the Catalans also want to add Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta to their defence having already signed Andreas Christensen on a free transfer this summer.