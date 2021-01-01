Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo and Ramsey could leave as part of Juve rebuild

The Turin club is considering a pivot into a new, younger era without the duo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey may be on the way out at Juventus as the club prepares for a rebuild.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo is set to hold talks with Juventus over his future while Ramsey may also be set to leave.

Juve will now look to build around Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie and Matthijs de Ligt as they move into a new era.