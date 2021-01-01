Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca reach agreement to sign Wijnaldum

Jack Wilshere has revealed he isn't sure if he'll continue playing for Bournemouth, with his short-term deal coming to an end.

The former West Ham midfielder joined the Cherries back in January although was unable to steer them back into the Premier League following their play-off defeat to Brentford.

Wilshere wrote on Instagram: "Thank you to everyone at Bournemouth for the last five months. My team-mates, all the staff and especially the fans. You were amazing last time and continued to support me this time.

"Being honest, I don't know if this is the end. The coming weeks will tell. Unfortunately we didn't reach our goal of promotion but there is plenty of positives and experience to take into next year to get this club back where it belongs! Have a good summer."