Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City want Grealish and Haaland

Sheffield Utd may struggle to keep blossoming Coulibaly
The Daily Mail have written that Sheffield United are in danger of losing one of their top prospects, Ismaila Coulibaly.
Just 20 years old, the midfielder has impressed on loan at Beerschot in Belgium and is attracting interest from around Europe.
Wigan takeover completed
Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi has officially become the new owner of embattled League One club Wigan Athletic, reports BBC Sport, and his group is determined to pull the Latics out of financial turmoil.
Wigan entered administration last year.
"The past 12 months have been extremely unfortunate for everybody," new chief executive Mal Brannigan told BBC. "Our role and my job is to make sure this football club becomes a stable Championship club."
Man City want Haaland and Grealish (Daily Mail)
Pep Guardiola could revamp his attack following the imminent departure of Sergio Aguero
Manchester City are set to do whatever it takes to land duo Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish, even if their combined fees reach well into the triple-digits, claims the Daily Mail.
Haaland, 20, would come from Borussia Dortmund already a superstar and with the expectation of becoming an even greater force as he develops, while Grealish, 25, would arrive from Aston Villa squarely in his prime.
Cochrane gets England U21 boss consideration
Justin Cochran is a strong contender to become the next England Under-21 manager if Aidy Boothroyd is dismissed, writes The Telegraph.
Cochran currently leads the England U17 squad, so he's familiar with how the Three Lions operate and the players in their talent pipeline.
Wabel named Sounders director
The Seattle Sounders have appointed Craig Waibel to be their new sporting director, says MLS Multiplex.
Waibel has served as the general manager of Real Salt Lake since 2015.
Alderweireld lured toward Spurs exit (Voetbal 24)
The Tottenham centre-back has been contacted by Club Brugge
Toby Alderweireld has been asked to return to his home country to finish his career, with Club Brugge communicating their interest in his services, claims Voetbal 24.
The veteran Belgium defender is in his sixth season at Tottenham and could be convinced to embrace a change of scenery.