Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Trippier & Aarons still on Man Utd's radar

West Ham have been linked with RB Leipzig striker Hee-Chan Hwang, but Julian Nagelsmann says there is no deal in the pipeline.

He has said: “I understand why Hwang requested a transfer. But I need to see more of Hwang's training. He did not have much time to develop himself through his training, and he did not show his worth.

“He had a difficult time due to coronavirus infection, he was out of team training for a long time.

“By what criteria can we evaluate whether this player should remain or leave?

“Hwang is trying to go on a loan deal. He wants to play more. I had a conversation with him yesterday. I agree with his opinion. But if we don't get two more strikers, which I don't expect, it doesn't make sense from his point of view for us to give him up.”