Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ramsey interested in Liverpool switch

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Aaron Ramsey Juventus 2020-2021
Getty Images

Dmitrovic bound for Sevilla as Vaclik replacement

2021-03-23T01:00:45Z

Goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic will sign a three-year deal with Sevilla this summer, according to Blic, and is expected to replace departing Tomas Vaclik.

Dmitrovic, 29, has been at Eibar for the past four seasons.

Barnsley punished for transfer misconduct

2021-03-23T00:30:00Z

Barnsley have been ordered to pay Hull City £1m for not disclosing medical information relating to the 2018 transfer of Angus MacDonald, who was later diagnosed with cancer, according to BBC.

Olic takes CSKA Moscow job

2021-03-22T23:40:28Z

Ivica Olic, who spent his playing career bagging impressive goal tallies in Russia and Germany, will be the next manager of CSKA Moscow, writes AS.

Olic enjoyed one of his most successful scoring spells at the club in the mid-2000s, so his appointment represents a nostalgic reunion.

Bailly fears Man Utd manipulation

2021-03-22T23:33:59Z

Out-of-favour defender Eric Bailly has grown concerned that Manchester United want to renew his contract only to help them attract a higher transfer fee from another club, writes Sky Sports.

The publication quoted a friend of Bailly as saying, "[Bailly] feels the club has been very disrespectful towards him and frankly he's had enough. He feels that no matter what he does, he will never be first choice."

Bailly has made eight league starts this year and hasn't surpassed 20 Premier League appearances since 2016-17.

Eric Bailly, Man Utd
Getty

Orlando City sign 17-year-old Rivera

2021-03-22T23:32:33Z

Ramsey interested in Liverpool switch (Calciomercato)

2021-03-22T23:24:27Z

The former Gunners midfielder could return to England this summer

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is considering a move to Liverpool after he spent more than a decade earlier in his career with Arsenal, claims Calciomercato.

The Reds are likely to lose Georginio Wijnaldum and could desire a veteran to replace him in central areas.

West Ham are also linked to Ramsey, who has scored five times and assisted five times since arriving in Serie A ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.