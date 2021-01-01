Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho set for Man Utd medical

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Jadon Sancho Dortmund Man Utd
Sancho to have Man Utd medical this week (The Sun)

2021-07-12T23:00:00Z

England star set to take final steps to Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho will complete his Manchester United medical this week ahead of his post-Euro 2020 holiday, says The Sun.

The Borrusia Dorrmund attacker's move to Old Trafford is all but complete, and the finishing touches could be put on the swap this week as the England attacker returns from international duty.

Sancho featured off the bench in the final minutes of the Three Lions' penalty shootout defeat to Italy on Sunday, after helping Gareth Southgate's side reach a first major final for over half a century.

Lichaj lands Sunderland trial

2021-07-12T22:20:00Z

Eric Lichaj has headed to Sunderland on a trial basis with a view to a full-time deal at the Stadium of Light, says Football Insider.

The former Aston Villa man and USMNT international - a member of the Stars and Stripes' 2017 Gold Cup-winning squad - has been playing in Turkey most recently.

But he could return to England now, where he made his name with various sides including Villa, Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

Leeds' Casilla loaned to Elche

2021-07-12T22:00:00Z