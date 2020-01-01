Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to offer Messi 10-year contract

and defender Wendie Renard could join sister club OL Reign in NWSL, according to club presiddent Jean-Michel Aulas.

Renard is considered to be among the world's top centre-backs and has been key in Lyon's dominance in domestic and European competition.

“It is a pleasure and an honor for Lyon to have Wendie. My project is that she stays in OL Groupe as long as possible at Lyon, if possible [for] her whole career," Aulas told Telefoot.

"That would be also an example for everybody else; that’s why we bought OL Reign in Seattle last year. We will offer her, if she wishes, to alternate between the USA and France.”