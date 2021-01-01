Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona give Dembele ultimatum

The Gunners want a big-name signing to lift them before 2021-22

Arsenal are preparing a £40-50 million ($56m-$71m) offer for Brighton defender Ben White, reports The Athletic.

The Gunners are apparently very comfortable with that monetary range, and personal terms are not said to be an issue.

However, the central defender, who has also been occasionally deployed in the midfield, is reportedly being chased by several top clubs and could prove difficult for Arsenal to lock down.