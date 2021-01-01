Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Glazers set £4bn asking price to sell Man Utd

Ajax to sell Tagliafico for £13m

2021-04-24T22:55:28Z

Ajax would be prepared to let Nicolas Tagliafico leave for £13 million, reports the Daily Mail

Tagliafico has impressed at left-back and in the middle of defence since arriving in the Netherlands, attracting the attention of the likes of Inter, Manchester City and Leeds United.

Man Utd losing Cavani battle

2021-04-24T22:45:34Z

Manchester United look set to lose Edinson Cavani at the end of the season, reports the Mirror

The Uruguayan is determined to move closer to home in South America, despite having the option to extend his United contract a further year, with Boca Juniors the favourites for his signature.

Toronto FC close on Soteldo signing

2021-04-24T22:35:30Z

Toronto FC are a step closer to signing Santos ace Yeferson Soteldo, reports TSN

The Venezuela playmaker said goodbye to his team-mates after training on Saturday, although he is yet to agree personal terms with the MLS club.

Glazers set £4bn asking price to sell Man Utd (Mirror)

2021-04-24T22:25:40Z

Owners have come under fire for Super League plans

Joel and Avram Glazer are prepared to sell Manchester United for £4 billion ($5.5bn), reports the Mirror

The club's owners have come in for huge criticism this week over the Super League proposal, and they are now ready to walk away if they receive the right offer.

Rakitic reveals Bayern wish and discusses Messi future

2021-04-24T22:15:25Z

Sevilla star Ivan Rakitic admits he would have loved the chance to represent Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, while offering his thoughts on former team-mate Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona. 

Rakitic, 33, left Camp Nou for Andalucia in 2019, returning to the club he had represented for three and a half years prior to his move to the Blaugrana. 

But he is also no stranger to Germany, having played for Schalke before moving to Spain, and he revealed that he would have been keen to give the Bundesliga another try. 

