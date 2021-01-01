Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona form Messi plan

Lionel Messi Athletic Club vs Barcelona Copa del Rey final 2020-21
Christensen wants new Chelsea contract

2021-04-28T23:30:00Z

Andreas Christensen said he would like to sign a new deal with Chelsea but has not been made an offer. The defender's current contract runs through next season.

“There have not been any talks (on an extension) yet, but I’m in this for the long run and I always have been," he said via The Athletic. "I feel like this is my second home. Denmark will always be my home, but Chelsea will always be my place.”

Andreas Christensen Chelsea 2020-21
Watford discussing Baah signing

2021-04-28T22:55:40Z

Newly promoted Watford are in advanced discussions with Rochdale prospect Kwadwo Baah, whose contract is about to run out, reports The Athletic.

The 18-year-old forward has participated in England's youth ranks, though he was born in Germany and is still eligble to change his allegiance at a later date. 

Baah has made 29 appearances in League One this year, scoring three times.

Ten Hag to have 'direct meeting' with Spurs

2021-04-28T22:45:00Z

Tottenham will hold direct talks with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as they continue their search for a permanent Jose Mourinho replacement, says Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona form Messi plan (TV3)

2021-04-28T22:10:00Z

The club has outlined a long-term vision for the star that would see him eventually transition into a business role

Barcelona have gotten creative in their attempt to retain Lionel Messi, as they are hoping their long-term pitch to the Argentine convinces him to take a pay cut in the near future, writes TV 3.

According to the plan, they will offer him a two-year deal contract in La Liga before deploying him to MLS as an ambassador and finally transitioning him into an organisational role, thus promising life security beyond his playing career.

Messi's positive relationship with recently elected club president Joan Laporta works in the favour of the deal coming together, though a rival club could swoop in this summer with a mega contract offer to blow the Blaugranes away.