Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City monitor Lewandowski

The Blues are looking to get creative in their negotiations for the Dortmund forward

Chelsea have offered out-of-favour forward Tammy Abraham as a sweetener in a possible deal for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland - but the German club have little interest, claims the Mirror.

Abraham, 23, barely featured under Thomas Tuchel last season. However, the Blues still value him at £50 million ($69m/€58m) and think he should be viewed as a serious asset by other clubs.