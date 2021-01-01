Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland lined up as Barca's Messi successor

Lukaku to make way for Aguero at Inter
Inter giants must sell in order to recoup Covid losses
Inter are prepared to sacrifice Romelu Lukaku in order to sign Sergio Aguero this summer, reports the Daily Star.
Either the Belgian or Lautaro Martinez could be sold to recoup some of the revenue lost by the Italians during the Covid pandemic, while the Argentine has been tipped to arrive at San Siro on a free transfer.
De Gea tipped to leave Man Utd
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Chris Turner has tipped David de Gea to leave Old Trafford rather than compete with Dean Henderson for the No. 1 shirt.
“Henderson looks like he could be United’s keeper for the next 10 years,” said Turner. “I’m not sure when the shift will come, but if Dean keeps his place against Brighton after the international break the writing will be on the wall for De Gea," Turner told the Mirror.
“Let’s be clear, though, De Gea has done nothing wrong. He is still a world-class keeper and has proved himself time and again."
Nadueke: PSV move helped me get ahead of peers
PSV's teenage star Noni Madueke has no regrets over leaving his native England for the Eredivisie, and believes that moving overseas has proved invaluable for his development as a player.
The 19-year-old left Tottenham for the Dutch giants in 2018, despite attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.
He is now an established member of the first team in Eindhoven, something he didn't think would be possible had he stayed put.
Haaland lined up as Barca's Messi successor
Argentine is yet to decide his future at Camp Nou
Erling Haaland has been identified as Barcelona's top transfer priority if Lionel Messi decides to leave at the end of the season, claims AS.
New president Joan Laporta and coach Ronald Koeman will meet this week to discuss club matters, with the Argentine's future set to loom large in the conversation.
Should he exit Camp Nou in the summer, Barca will go all out for the Dortmund ace; but his arrival will be less of a priority if Messi decides to stay put.