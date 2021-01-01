Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alaba holding out for Barcelona call

Inter to sign Shamrock Rovers starlet Zefi
Inter are on the verge of bringing Ireland Under-15 international Kevin Zefi to San Siro, reports the Irish Independent.
Zefi turns 16 in February and has been starring for Shamrock Rovers' reserve team in the second-tier First Division.
Barca president proposes early elections
Alaba holding out for Barcelona call
Defender will not make early decision on future
David Alaba will not make any decision over his future until he has spoken to Barcelona, claims Sky Sport Germany.
The Bayern defender has been closely linked to Real Madrid, but he and his management team are keen to talk to Joan Laporta if the ex-Barca president wins the upcoming elections.
Alaba's contract expires at season's end and he looks a safe bet to leave the Bavarians after contract talks stalled.
Lampard doesn't have the CV to save himself
Frank Lampard has been able to explain Chelsea's drastic decline but has proven incapable of arresting it.
He may well be a club icon but his Blues side had to at the very least show clear signs of improvement this season, in order to convince Roman Abramovich that he was the right man to bring success back to Stamford Bridge.
Juve-linked Reynolds leaves USMNT camp
📰: Defender @julian__araujo has been added to the U-23 #USMNT #JanuaryCamp roster.— U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) January 19, 2021
Additionally, defender Bryan Reynolds will be departing camp for personal reasons.
Ings seeks Champions League club
Danny Ings is holding off on a new Southampton contract because he has his heart set on returning to a top-four club, reports the Telegraph.
Ings, 28, has been with the Saints since 2018 after moving to the club following a three-year stint at Liverpool.