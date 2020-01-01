Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Man City to battle for Haaland

Ex- Under-21 star Demerai Gray is set to leave Leicester.

His deal is up in the summer and the Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers wants to sell him in January in order to make a return on the player.

Rodgers said: "It's pretty clear with Demarai that he's looking to move on. His attitude to training has been first class, he has been very professional.

"He is at the stage of his career where he has been here a long time and hasn't maybe nailed down a place. A fresh start may be the course for him.

"I will always respect him and until his last day I will never discard him but it's looking more than likely he will probably be somewhere else next season."