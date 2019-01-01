Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City & Chelsea chasing Dembele

Former manager Massimiliano Allegri has, for now, ruled himself out of the running for the job , claiming he will not take a new management role until the summer.

Asked if he is hungry to get back into coaching, the Italian responded: "In June. I don't know if you can call it a sabbatical or not.

“Giovanni [Branchini] and I immediately came to that decision. As soon as the relationship with Juventus came to an end the decision was to take a year out.”

During the ESPN interview, Allegri also gave an indication he is interested in taking a job with a Premier League club and admitted he is currently learning English.