Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool ready to wait for Bellingham

Jurgen Klopp is happy to wait on Liverpool's pursuit of Jude Bellingham, per The Sun.

With Calvin Ramsay set to arrive, the Reds will conclude their transfer business as Borussia Dortmund will not sanction a deal that would see the England man follow Erling Haaland out of the door.

But Klopp is content to bide his time in pursuit of Bellingham, who remains a key target.