Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid confident on doing Pogba deal

Premier League sides could regret missing out on Pepe
After being linked with a move to some of the biggest sides in Europe in the last few months, Napoli appear primed to win the battle to sign Nicolas Pepe.
The potential big money move came to light on Friday morning, following Lillepresident Gerard Lopez‘s admission they’d agreed a fee with the Italian club for the winger.
If the Ivory Coast International eventually opts to join Carlo Ancelotti, Gli Azzurri’s gain will be to the detriment of the Premier League’s top teams.
Oscar holds talks with Milan clubs as former Chelsea star eyes return to Europe
Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar says he has spoken to "two Milan clubs" as he attempts to engineer a move to Serie A.
The Brazil international joined Shanghai SIPG as the record signing for an Asian club in 2017.
He won the Chinese Super League last year as well as the 2019 Super Cup. The 27-year-old now seems keen to return to Europe and is taken with the idea of playing in Italy's top flight.
Remy Cabella makes Krasnodar move official
Krasnodar have agreed a deal to sign Saint-Etienne midfiedler Remy Cabella, the Russian club have announced via their official website.
The French playmaker will join the Russian Premier League outfit following the completion of his medical, which is due to take place over the coming days.
Cabella arrives in Krasnodar after spells with Montpellier, Newcastle United and Marseille, as well as his recent stint with Saint-Etienne.
Soro set to seal Real Madrid move
Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Real Zaragoza midfielder Alberto Soro - and will immediately hand the 20-year-old back to Zaragoza on a one-year loan deal.
According to AS, Soro will put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal at the Bernabeu, and will begin his playing career in the Spanish capital after one more season in Segunda Division with his old club.
DC United part ways with Zoltan Stieber
Hungarian midfielder Zoltan Stieber has parted ways with MLS side DC United after reaching a mutual agreement to leave the American capital.
The club made the announcement via their official website, with United General Manager and VP of Soccer Operations Dave Kasper saying: “We want to thank Zoltán for his service and commitment to the club over the last three seasons. We wish him the best of luck in his next endeavor.”
Tottenham will pull off 'deal of the summer' if they land Dybala
Any deal to take Paulo Dybala from Juventus to Tottenham would require a bid of £80m, reports football.london, but if they manage to do so the north London club will be pulling off the 'deal of the summer'.
The Argentine attacker's stance regarding a move away from Turin has reportedly changed since he returned from his post Copa America holidays, and the 25-year-old is said to be interested in a move to the English capital.
Hazard tips Pulisic to become one of the world's best players
Eden Hazard says Christian Pulisic can become one of the best players in the world as the American international looks to fill his boots at Chelsea.
Hazard left for Real Madrid this summer after seven years at Stamford Bridge in which he scored over 100 goals, won two Premier League titles and was named the club’s Player of the Year on four occasions.
New boy Pulisic will be expected to hit the ground running following his €64 million (£58m/$73m) move from Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund, but it is a challenge Hazard thinks he can rise to.
Inter Miami make first-ever signing with more to follow
David Beckham's Inter Miami have made the first signing in their history by snapping up 19-year-old Argentinian midfielder Matias Pellegrini.
And the Major League Soccer club, which will begin playing in March 2020, are expected to follow the news by securing another Argentine teen in the shape of 19-year-old Banfield forward Julian Carranza, reports the Miami Herald.
Mangala wants Valencia move
Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala wants to join La Liga side Valencia, according to Superdeporte.
The France international spent the 2017-18 season at the club and is keen to return after being told he isn't wanted at the Etihad.
The 28-year-old is expected to move on a free transfer, though he would have to take a significant pay cut in order to return to Valencia.
Milan closing on €35m Leao
Lille forward Rafael Leao is close to completing a €35 million (£31.4m/$39m) move to AC Milan, according to RMC Sport.
A deal is reported to have been struck between the two clubs and the 20-year-old is set to travel to Italy for a medical.
Leao has been linked with a number of clubs including Everton, Napoli and Wolves after scoring eight Ligue 1 goals in a breakthrough season last term.
Anguissa heads to Villarreal on loan
Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has joined Villarreal on a season-long loan deal.
The 23-year-old arrived as part of the Cottagers' ambitious summer overhaul last year, going on to make 25 appearances in all competitions as they were relegated from the Premier League.
The La Liga side will have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.
Newcastle to return with improved offer for Saint-Maximin
Newcastle are set to increase their offer for Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin after seeing their initial approach turned down, claim RMC Sport.
Steve Bruce's side are reported to have already made one bid for the 22-year-old French youth international but are preparing a fresh offer of €18 million (£16.2m/$20m).
However, Nice may hold out for €20m for one of their prized assets. Saint-Maximin notched six goals five assists in Ligue 1 last season.
Milan want Flamengo defender Duarte
Flamengo defender Leo Duarte is a target for AC Milan, report Sky Sport.
The 23-year-old has made close to 50 league appearances for the Brazilian giants and is being linked with an €11 million (£9.9m/$12.2m) move.
He signed a contract extension last season, with his current deal running until December 2022.
City youngster Moreno to leave on loan
Manchester City youngster Marlos Moreno is set to join Portimonense on loan, according to Record.
The Portuguese side, who finished 12th in the top flight last season, are hopeful Moreno can link up well with his Colombian compatriot Jackson Martinez.
This will be Moreno's fifth loan spell since joining City in 2016, having previously spent time with Deportivo La Coruna, Girona, Flamengo and Santos Laguna.
De Rossi's Boca move a 'dream'
Daniele de Rossi says his move to Boca Juniors is the culmination of a lifelong dream following his exit from Roma.
The veteran midfielder had offers from all over the world but a love of Diego Maradona and La Bombonera meant Boca were the obvious choice.
Lyanco pens long-term Torino deal
Torino's 22-year-old defender Lyanco Vojnovic has signed a new five-year deal with the club.
Born in Brazil but of Serbian heritage, the centre-back has represented both countries at youth level but is yet to win a senior international call-up.
He has made ten appearances for Torino and spent the latter half of last season on loan with Bologna, where he played 13 times and scored his first Serie A goal.
Blackpool take Husband on loan
Norwich City left-back James Husband has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan deal.
The 25-year-old spent last season at Fleetwood Town, after previous spells with Doncaster Rovers, Middlesbrough, Fulham and Huddersfield.
He made 35 appearances last season after previously struggling to make an impression at any of his previous sides.
Boro snap up Browne from West Ham
Middlesbrough have made their second permanent signing of the transfer window with the addition of winger Marcus Browne from West Ham.
The 22-year-old impressed on loan with Oxford United last summer and Boro have beaten off interest from a number of clubs to secure his signature.
"Marcus is an exciting, hungry young player who wants to come and play for this football club," manager Jonathan Woodgate told the club's website. "He’s just what we need. He can play in three different positions and he is quick."
Dybala, Eriksen, Rose merry-go-round at Spurs?
Tottenham's mooted move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala hinges on the futures of Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose, claim Sky Sports.
Spurs have reportedly made an opening bid for Argentina international Dybala but following the club-record signing of Tanguy Ndombele, outgoings may have to be made before any further spending.
Rose, linked with Juventus, has been told he can leave the club while Eriksen is thought to be seeking an exit.
Wolves closing on Vallejo loan deal
Wolves' deal to bring in Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo on loan will be confirmed on Saturday, according to AS.
Vallejo is expected to sign a new six-year contract with Madrid before making the move, and a buying option won't be included in the deal.
The 22-year-old has played 19 times for Real Madrid, and has also represented Real Zaragoza and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Blues sign Croatia international
Birmingham have confirmed the signing of Croatia international midfielder Ivan Sunjic for an undisclosed fee from Dinamo Zagreb.
Sunjic, 22, has signed a five-year deal at St Andrew's and will link up with his new teammates for pre-season training once the Blues have secured international clearance.
He will wear the number 34, after Pep Clotet's side beat off competition from a number of clubs in Europe and at home.
Morelos on Milan's radar
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been extensively scouted by Serie A giants Milan this summer, according to a report in The Herald.
The 23-year-old Colombian was reportedly watched during his club's Europa League clashes with St Joseph’s and Progres Niederkorn.
Frankfurt have also been credited with an interest in Morelos over the past week, after his recent hat-trick against St Joseph’s at Ibrox.
Why Chelsea have been forced to offer a mega contract to Hudson-Odoi
Bayern Munich's attempts to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi were the key reason behind the club's decision to offer him a new contract worth £150,000-a-week, rising to £180k-a-week with performance-related add-ons.
The Blues were under pressure to match the terms offered by the Bundesliga champions but have got the deal over the line to make the 18-year-old one of their highest-paid players.
It had been widely understood that Hudson-Odoi would receive £100k-a-week basic, but sources close to the talks have told Goal that the figure is closer to £150k, with the amount still with the potential to rise to £180k.
Kruse claims he turned down Liverpool before Fenerbache switch
German international Max Kruse has revealed he turned down a move to Liverpool after leaving Werder Bremen this summer, and opted for a switch to Fenerbache instead.
In a report from bein Sports in Turkey, the 31-year-old is quoted as saying: "During the transfer period, I’ve received lots of offers and one of them was Liverpool.
"But I decided to join Fenerbahce because I believe I will be very happy there."
Premier League pair go head-to-head for Harry Wilson's signature
Premier League pair Aston Villa and Newcastle United are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Liverpool's highly-rated winger Harry Wilson.
According to Wales Online, the Reds are wiling to do business at around the £15m mark, though a season-long loan with an option to buy at £20m is also believed to be on the table.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell with Derby County last season under new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.
West Ham and Newcastle move for €30m Moussa Marega
Porto striker Moussa Marega is edging closer to a big-money move to the Premier League according to Foot Mercato, with Newcastle United and West Ham both reportedly ready to meet his €30m release clause.
The 28-year-old Malian international made a big impact in the Champions League last season with six goals in nine appearances for the Portuguese giants, and is ready to choose between east London and the north-east of England.
Inter cancel Joao Miranda contract with move to Chinese Super League imminent
Inter have announced they have reached a mutual agreement to cancel the contract of Brazilian defender Joao Miranda.
The 34-year-old will move to Chinese Super League Jiangsu Suning following the announcement.
"Everyone at the club would like to wish Joao Miranda all the very best with his future," said an Inter spokesperson.
Maguire going nowhere for now after being named in Leicester squad
Leicester City have named Harry Maguire in their squad for a friendly with Stoke on Saturday, suggesting that the England centre-back is no closer to a Manchester United move.
Rumours have built all summer that the Red Devils and Manchester City are among the teams circling for the 26-year-old, but it seems that he will be involved for the Foxes at the weekend as they go to the bet365 Stadium.
Maguire, who is reportedly valued by the club at £80m ($99m), has been named in a 17-man squad by manager Brendan Rogers.
Arsenal open bidding for Everton Soares with €40m offer
Arsenal have made a €40m offer for Gremio attacker Everton Soares, according to UOL, with Napoli also interested in landing the 23-year-old.
The Gunners are understood to have lined up the Brazilian international as an alternative to Crystal Palace star Wilfred Zaha, who is in danger of being priced out of a summer move to the Emirates Stadium.
Inter focus on Dzeko chase
Inter are prioritising a deal for Roma striker Edin Dzeko, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Serie A side remain keen on Manchester United frontman Romelu Lukaku, but are aware that an agreement there remains some way off and are focusing on a Bosnian goal-getter instead.
Real Madrid confident on doing Pogba deal
Real Madrid are, according to ESPN, confident that a deal can be done with Manchester United for Paul Pogba.
The Red Devils are said to be demanding €180 million (£162m/$200m) for the World Cup-winning midfielder, with those at the Santiago Bernabeu reluctant to meet that asking price.
Zinedine Zidane's big-spending outfit are, however, of that opinion that a compromise can be reached before the summer deadline which allows them to bring a France international onto their books.
Kenedy wants Chelsea stay
Kenedy is hoping to avoid forming part of Chelsea’s loan army again in 2019-20, with it his “dream” to remain at Stamford Bridge and prove his worth.
The Brazilian has taken in limited game time for the Blues since being acquired from Fluminense in the summer of 2015, with loan spells taken in at Watford and Newcastle.
He is what he has had to say on his future.
Okazaki to make Malaga move
Former Leicester striker Shinji Okazaki is set to link up with Spanish side Malaga, according to the Japan Times.
The 33-year-old, who tasted Premier League title glory with the Foxes, has been without a club since dropping into the free agent pool.
Pogba to Real Madrid?
Valverde hints at new Barcelona signing
Ernesto Valverde confirmed a new left-back is on Barcelona's wishlist and said the door would remain open for new arrivals until the transfer window closes.
He has said: "It is true that we had some problems on the left side [of defence] and it is possible that somebody may arrive."
Barcelona demand €120m for Coutinho
Liga giants set asking price for Brazilian star
Barcelona will demand €120 million (£108m/$134m) from any side looking to take Philippe Coutinho off their books, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The Liga champions are eager to recoup as much of what they paid out for the Brazilian as possible if a sale is sanctioned.
Liverpool have been linked with a move to take Coutinho back to Anfield, while a switch to Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain has also been mooted.
Former Man City star Richards retires
Micah Richards has announced his retirement from football after losing a lengthy battle with an injured knee.
Bowen keen on Newcastle move
Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen is keen on a move to Newcastle, reports the Chronicle.
The Magpies have been mulling over an approach for the 22-year-old, who netted 22 goals for the Tigers last season.
Guardiola hints at more Man City business
Pep Guardiola has hinted that Manchester City could dip back into the transfer market, but is not expecting much movement before the summer deadline.
He has said: “Maybe but the transfer market is so difficult and the team is good enough. Maybe zero, maybe one, maybe one and a half.”
'No third bid from Arsenal for Tierney'
Arsenal are yet to table a third offer for Kieran Tierney, but Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he is drawing up a contingency plan at Parkhead.
The Hoops boss has said: "It is as you were a week ago. Two bids have been in and two bids have been rejected. That is where we are."
Man Utd's Dean Henderson returns to Sheffield United
Salford City sign Middlesbrough midfielder
Salford City, owned by Manchester United's famed class of '92, have completed the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Luke Armstrong following their promotion to League Two last season.
Osborn signs for Sheffield United
Ben Osborn has joined newly promoted Premier League siide Sheffield United, his former club Nottingham Forest have confirmed.
The midfielder moves for an undisclosed fee after coming through Forest's youth system.
He will arrive in South Yorkshire after the Blades have already brought in Ravel Morrison to strengthen their midfield options.
Maguire named in Leicester pre-season squad
Harry Maguire has been named in Leicester's squad to play Stoke and Rotherham despite the speculation surrounding his future.
Maguire has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United with the Red Devils reportedly ready to meet Leicester's £80 million ($99m) asking price.
But it is now in doubt as to whether the deal will get over the line before the window shuts with Maguire set to line up for the Foxes.
Sheffield Wednesday extend Lee deal
Brighton to loan Tau to Club Brugge
Brighton midfielder Percy Tau will complete a loan move to Club Brugge for the duration of 2019-20, according to reports in South Africa.
The 25-year-old spent last term on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise and will now return to Belgium.
Tau still does not have a work permit for the UK and is therefore unable to play for Brighton yet.
Everton make shortlist for Gueye replacements
Everton are targeting four players as they aim to find a replacement for Idrissa Gana Gueye.
RMC Sport are reporting Lucas Tousart, Adrien Tameze, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Tiemoue Bakayoko are all being considered by the Toffees.
Gbamin is understood to be Everton's first choice, but Mainz have set his asking price at €40 million (£36m/$45m).
Vermaelen closing in on Vissel Kobe move
Thomas Vermaelen will be announced shortly as a Vissel Kobe player after completing a medical with the Japanese outfit, reports Dutch newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.
The former Barcelona and Arsenal defender will join the likes of Andres Iniesta and David Villa at the club.
Fulham's Anguissa has Villarreal talks
Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is in talks with Villarreal, claims the Evening Standard.
Anguissa was signed last summer but is expected to depart west London after the Cottagers' relegation back to the Championship.
The 23-year-old has been given time off after featuring in the African Cup of Nations for Cameroon.
Everton open £30m Gbamin talks
Everton are in talks regarding a £30 million ($37m) deal for Mainz defender Jean-Philippe Gbamin, reports Express Sport.
The Toffees are in the process of chasing down several targets, but appear set to miss out on former loanee Kurt Zouma as he has a part to play back at Chelsea under Frank Lampard.
Barcelona snubbed Alves return offer
Gueye agrees five-year deal with PSG
Idrissa Gueye has agreed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, claims L'Equipe.
The highly-rated midfielder is heading for the exits at Everton, with it claimed that a €32 million (£29m/$36m) deal is set to take him to the Ligue 1 champions.
Where next for Bale?
Man Utd are not in SMS discussions
Manchester United are not in talks regarding a deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, claims Express Sport.
It had been reported that the Red Devils had entered into discussions for a player who could replace Paul Pogba, should he move on, but counter claims suggest that is not the case.
Everton set to table £60m Zaha bid
Everton are looking to pip Arsenal to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and are ready to table a £60 million ($75m) bid, reports Sky Sports.
The Gunners have been looking to tie up a deal for the Ivory Coast international, but may miss out on his signature to a Premier League rival.
Arsenal reopen talks for Tierney
Herrera leaves Man City on loan
Real Madrid defender to join Wolves on loan
Jesus Vallejo will join Wolves on loan for the upcoming Premier League season, claims the Birmingham Mail.
The centre-back featured only four times for Real Madrid last season and will seek more game time in West Midlands next term.
Bojan to leave Stoke by mutual consent
Bojan is ready to leave Stoke by mutual consent, reports the Mail.
There is reported interest in the midfielder from Ligue 1, La Liga and the MLS as he ways up his options for his next career move.
The former Barcelona man is keen to get more game time after making just 21 Championship appearances last term.
Vidal in, three out for Inter
Inter will have to sell three players in order to bring in Arturo Vidal from Barcelona, claims Calciomercato.
Radja Nainggolan, Joao Mario and Borja Valero will all be shown the exit door to bring the midfielder to San Siro.
Antonio Conte is determined to bring in the Chile international, though.
Four 'big clubs' meet €80m Pepe asking price
Napoli are one of four big clubs to have agreed an €80 million (£72m/$89m) fee with Lille for Nicolas Pepe.
Manchester United and Liverpool were among a number of clubs to have shown an interest in the winger, but he could now move to Serie A.
Aston Villa set to sign £12m Marvelous Nakamba
Aston Villa are close to signing Marvelous Nakamba for £12 million ($15m) from Club Brugge, according to The Sun.
The Zimbabwe international has refused to train in Belgium since leaving the African Cup of Nations in an attempt to force through a move.
Nakamba would become Dean Smith's 11th signing of the summer.
Sunderland sign Dobson from Walsall
La Liga blowing Premier League away in transfer window
La Liga has had an impressive run of spending in this transfer window, with the €1 billion mark passed for the first time in the league’s history – all in the space of just 42 days.
The Premier League is lagging behind after a decade of spending dominance from English clubs.
Check out Goal's breakdown of how the tide has turned this summer.
James' future not a concern for Zidane
Zinedine Zidane insisted talk about James Rodriguez's Real Madrid future was not his concern amid claims the playmaker has no interest in staying.
Atletico Madrid have opened the door to a move for the Colombian, but Zidane says it's all up to the clubs and has nothing to do with him.
Sporting Kansas City lands Portuguese left back
Sporting Kansas City is set to sign Portuguese left back Luis Martins, according to The Kansas City Star.
The defender comes to MLS on a free and will force the club to make another move to clear up an international roster slot before he can join up.
Pablo Aranguiz sold back to Chile from FC Dallas
Pablo Aranguiz is set to move back to Chile from FC Dallas.
FC Dallas news site 3rd Degree claim that the midfielder, brought in to be a replacement for Mauro Diaz, has told teammates he has been "sold back to Chile" while Goal reporter Jon Arnold verified that he was held out of training with a possible move upcoming.
Alderweireld release clause expires as value skyrockets
Toby Alderweirald's £25 million ($31m) release clause expired at midnight with the Tottenham defender now set to stay at the club.
According to The Sun, the 30-year-old expects to remain at Spurs for the start of the Premier League season after Manchester United decided to pursue Leicester City centre-half Harry Maguire instead.
Alderweireld's value is likely to jump to at least £40m ($50m) with the Belgian admitting during Spurs' pre-season tour that a transfer away from North London was unlikely.
"Yes, the release clause is running out and again anything can happen," Alderweireld said.
"Do I think I will still be a Spurs player come the start of the season? Yes - that’s my focus.
"In football everything can go quickly, but all I’m doing is focusing on Spurs and being fit for the start of the season."
Chelsea look to hijack Arsenal's Zaha deal
The Ivory Coast winger is the main target for a number of Premier League clubs
Chelsea are looking to hijack Arsenal's move for Wilfried Zaha, while Everton are still in the mix, reports The Telegraph.
The Blues are under a two-window transfer ban, but would look to complete a deal for the Crystal Palace winger after the end of the coming season.
The 27-year-old is said to be aware of their interest in him, although they have yet to make a concrete offer to the Eagles.
Arsenal have already tabled a bid worth £40 million ($50m) for the player which was swiftly rejected by his current club, who are looking to hold out for £80m ($100m).
West Brom agree £3m fee for Sawyers
West Brom have agreed a £3m fee with Brentford for midfielder Romaine Sawyers, according to Sky Sports News.
The 27-year-old is now reportedly due to undergo a medical with the Baggies on Friday ahead of the move being finalised.
The Championship side have seemingly beaten off competition from Celtic to land the midfielder, who currently has one year left on his deal with Brentford.
Roma legend De Rossi joins Boca Juniors
The former Italy international has made the first move of his club career
Roma legend Daniele de Rossi has made Boca Juniors the second club of his career after departing the Giallorossi.
The 36-year-old made over 600 appearances for the Serie A club over the course of 19 years, making him their second-most capped player of all-time behind former team-mate Francesco Totti.
The former Italy international has signed a short-term deal with Boca Juniors, who have beaten both Parma and MLS side LAFC to his signature.
Khedira attracting Arsenal interest
The Germany international has a number of top European clubs in pursuit of his services
Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is attracting interest from a number of clubs, with Arsenal touted as a potential destination, reports Gianlucadimarzio.com.
The 32-year-old is also a target for Fiorentina and Valencia while Wolves have been linked with a surprise move for the Germany international.
Juventus are open to selling a group of players this summer, and Khedira is likely to be one of them having made just 10 Serie A appearances last season.
Chicharito uninterested in MLS move
The Mexican will not be moving Stateside in the immediate future
West Ham United forward Javier Hernandez is not interested in a move to MLS, reports ESPN FC.
The 31-year-old is a reported target for various MLS clubs, as well as Flamengo and Fiorentina, but is not willing to move to the United States at this point in his career.
Mexico's all-time top-scorer faces competition at the Hammers this season with their recent £40 million ($50m) signing of Eintracht Frankfurt Sebstien Haller, although Hernandez has been handed the number nine shirt by manager Manuel Pellegrini.
Willian handed new deal by Chelsea
Chelsea have handed Willian a contract extension, reports The Daily Express.
Blues manager Frank Lampard had previously intended to assess the Brazilian before deciding on his future, but the club's transfer ban has forced their hand and resulted in the 30-year-old being awarded a new deal.
Willian originally had one year remaining on his contract and has been the subject of interest from Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain this summer.
Atletico CEO opens door for James to cross Madrid divide
The Colombian now has both Atletico and Napoli in hot pursuit
Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin has opened the door to the possibility of James Rodriguez swapping Los Blancos for Los Rojiblancos this summer, reports ESPN (via AS.com).
The Colombian has been strongly linked with a move to Napoli, where he would reunite with former boss Carlo Ancelotti, but Atletico could have a say in James' next move.
"I know that our coach likes him. I know that James does not want to continue in Real Madrid, but there have to be many circumstances to make it possible," said Marin.
"It would be very nice."