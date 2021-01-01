Live Blog

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as bottom-placed sides Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters lock horns...

Updated
Comments (0)
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha
ISL

Two changes in Kerala Blasters XI

2021-02-11T13:34:04Z

Kibu Vicuna replaces Bakary Kone and Prasanth K with Jeakson and Gary Hooper in the Kerala Blasters lineup.

Three changes in the Odisha lineup

2021-02-11T13:31:45Z

Gerry Peyton makes three changes in the Odisha XI which lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 4-1 in their last match. Hendry Antonay, Brad Inman and Steven Taylor replace Gaurav Bora, Paul Ramfangzauva and Manuel Ownu.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters

2021-02-11T13:28:17Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.