Odisha 1-4 ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna stars in Mariners' thumping win over the Kalinga Warriors

Odisha 1-4 ATK Mohun Bagan

Roy Krishna starred as ATK Mohun Bagan thrash Odisha FC 4-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Saturday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The Fijian forward scored two goals and provided two assists in his team's thumping win over the Kalinga Warriors. The other two goals were scored by Manvir Singh.