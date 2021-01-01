Mumbai City vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Clash of the titans
2021-02-08T13:11:04Z
We are set for the big clash. Can Mumbai City FC do the double over FC Goa? Sergio Lobera is set to challenge his former side. The Islanders had clinched a 1-0 victory over the Gaurs in the previous meeting
FC Goa playing XI
2021-02-08T13:10:10Z
Dheeraj Singh (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C), Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera, Igor Angulo.
Mumbai City FC playing XI
2021-02-08T13:09:47Z
Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.
Mumbai City vs FC Goa
2021-02-08T12:52:58Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.