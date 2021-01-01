Live Blog

Mumbai City vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as league leaders Mumbai City take on FC Goa in an ISL clash...

Updated
Comments (0)
Goa Mumbai City Ivan Gonzalez
ISL

Clash of the titans

2021-02-08T13:11:04Z

We are set for the big clash. Can Mumbai City FC do the double over FC Goa? Sergio Lobera is set to challenge his former side. The Islanders had clinched a 1-0 victory over the Gaurs in the previous meeting 

FC Goa playing XI

2021-02-08T13:10:10Z

Dheeraj Singh (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C), Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera, Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC playing XI

2021-02-08T13:09:47Z

Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa

2021-02-08T12:52:58Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.