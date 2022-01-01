Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Burnley, Man City face West Ham, plus Real Madrid & Barcelona in action

GOAL brings you live updates from across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Updated
A perfect season for Barca! 🙌💯

2022-05-15T12:10:56.466Z

What an amazing achievement.

Man City and West Ham teams are in 👇

2022-05-15T12:01:00.742Z

HT: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

2022-05-15T11:56:31.437Z

They were firmly on top for most of the first half and Tottenham eventually got their reward eight minutes into added time. Harry Kane's 16th Premier League goal is the difference so far, with Spurs utterly dominant save for a lone Maxwell Cornet chance. The north London side have enjoyed 78.3 per cent of possession. Incredible.

GOAL! Spurs take the lead!

2022-05-15T11:53:20.972Z

It's 1-0 to Tottenham! Harry Kane hits the back of the net from the penalty spot in the eighth minute of added time. Antonio Conte's side will take the advantage into the break.

West Ham pay tribute to Mark Noble 👏

2022-05-15T11:39:13.884Z

Burnley threaten!

2022-05-15T11:29:27.220Z

Bright start for Spurs

2022-05-15T11:16:30.031Z

No goals in the opening 15 minutes, but Tottenham have been on top thus far, cheered on by a raucous crowd. Harry Kane's header was arguably the best chance of the first exchanges, but it was comfortably saved by Nick Pope.

Tottenham vs Burnley under way!

2022-05-15T11:01:54.762Z

An exciting 90 minutes ahead!

Two titans missing for Burnley

2022-05-15T10:42:27.791Z

Clarets fans will be hoping Nathan Collins and Kevin Long step up.

A hard act to follow!

2022-05-15T10:28:30.356Z

We had a scintillating FA Cup final yesterday as Liverpool went to penalties against Chelsea and we've another final today.

Chelsea Women are involved as they take on Manchester City Women in the Women's FA Cup. Kick-off 2:30pm UK time.

Fingers crossed for another cracker 🤞

Will the Ryan Rey-volution continue at Wrexham?

2022-05-15T10:22:54.970Z

Since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became co-owners of Wrexham, the Welsh side's fortunes have blossomed and they are one game away from a potential return to the Football League.

They are second behind Stockport County, with three points separating them in the table. In order to get promoted, they need to beat Dagenham and Redbridge while hoping that Halifax Town beat Stockport.

Can they complete the fairytale season?

Which games are on today? 💻

2022-05-15T10:14:26.693Z

Here's a flavour of what we've got in store today...

12 noon - Tottenham vs Burnley

2pm - Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

2pm - Leeds vs Brighton

2pm - Watford vs Leicester

2pm - West Ham vs Man City

2pm - Wolves vs Norwich

2pm - Napoli vs Genoa

2:30pm - Chelsea Women vs Man City Women

4:30pm - Everton vs Brentford

5pm - AC Milan vs Atalanta

6:30pm - Cadiz vs Real Madrid

6:30pm - Getafe vs Barcelona

6:30pm - Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

7:45pm - Cagliari vs Inter

Check out all of today's football on GOAL!

Can Spurs get back into the Champions League? 🤔

2022-05-15T10:09:53.583Z

Having thrashed Arsenal in the north London derby, Tottenham have put themselves in a decent position as they attempt to qualify for the Champions League. A win over Burnley today would see them leapfrog the Gunners into fourth place - temporarily at least, but it would heap pressure on Mikel Arteta's side.

Burnley, on the other hand, are still in a desperate fight to avoid relegation. Victory today would see them open up some breathing space between themselves and the drop zone, but it's looking like it could go right down to the wire for them.

Kick-off at 12 noon UK time!

Welcome to GOAL's Matchday LIVE!

2022-05-15T10:00:00.000Z

Hello there and a happy Sunday to you! ☀️

There are loads of games to come today and GOAL will be bringing you all the action as it happens. We'll have team news, score updates, incidents, quotes, videos and more, so stick with us throughout the day.

⚽️ 💯