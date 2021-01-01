Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Chelsea, plus Bayern Munich, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

Udinese pull one back against Juventus
51: GOAL!!!! Pereyra sticks the spot kick away to halve the deficit!!!
Udinese Calcio August 22, 2021
Arsenal make unwanted history with another defeat
0 - In what is their 118th campaign in England's top four tiers, Arsenal have opened a league season with two defeats and no goals after two matches for the first time in their history. Damaged.
OptaJoe August 22, 2021
FT: Bayern 3-2 Koln
Despite Koln's stubbornness, Bayern Munich have taken the three points from Sunday's clash.
A goal from Robert Lewandowski and a Serge Gnabry double saw them overpower the visitors, who put them under pressure as Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth struck in the second half.
FT: Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea
Blues make it two wins in Premier League
The final whistle has blown and Chelsea can celebrate a solid win agains Arsenal.
Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James were enough to secure the three points, making it two wins from two matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have zero points after two weeks and face champions Manchester City next week.
Chelsea go after a late third
Should be 3-0 and an assist for Lukaku. Bad miss from Havertz there.
Nizaar Kinsella August 22, 2021
Lukaku a constant pain for Arsenal
Lukaku is a straight bully.
Nigel de Jong August 22, 2021
Goall! Bayern 3-2 Koln
Serge Gnabry has scored his second goal of the game to restore Bayern Munich's lead.
Do Koln have it in them to get back into it?
Dybala assist as Cuadrado scores for Juve
22' | GOOOOAAAALLLL!!!!! CUADRADO DOUBLES OUR LEAD WITH A LOW DRIVE!!!!
JuventusFC August 22, 2021
Christensen looking sharp for Chelsea
Andreas Christensen is just mopping up everything in the middle fo the back three. His speed is useful when playing such a high line.
Nizaar Kinsella August 22, 2021
GOAL! Bayern 2-2 Koln
Koln have scored again!
Mark Uth has found the equaliser!
Within three minutes Koln have gone from 2-0 down to Bayern to drawing 2-2.
What a game
62' WHAT A TURNAROUND! Two goals in three minutes!
1. FC Cologne August 22, 2021
This time, it's Easy who picks out Mark Uth to fire home!
This time, it's Easy who picks out @Mark_Uth to fire home!
___
🥨2:2🐐 #FCBKOE #effzeh
Koln pull one back against Bayern!
Anthony Modeste has struck for Koln just a minute after Bayern Munich went 2-0 ahead.
Serge Gnabry had just netted a second for the home side but Koln responded immediately and are still in this!
Aubameyang on for Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has come on for Arsenal.
The Gabon striker replaced Bukayo Saka. Can he help bring the hosts back into this match?
Goal Gnabry!
NOW WE'RE COOKING
FC Bayern English August 22, 2021
🔴⚪ #FCBKOE 2-0 (59') pic.twitter.com/9pZiRXrCX5
Dybala puts Juventus ahead
Paulo Dybala has scored Juventus' first goal of the season.
They lead 1-0 against Udinese.
3' | GOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!!! PAUDYBALA_JR GETS OUR SEASON UP AND RUNNING!!!!
JuventusFC August 22, 2021
GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Koln
Bayern Munich have taken the lead against Koln.
No surprise, it's Robert Lewandowski who has struck for the Bundesliga champions. He is two for two already this season.
The Poland star has Jamal Musiala to thank for the assist.
Chelsea putting pressure on Arsenal
The second half is underway and Chelsea are immediately pushing Arsenal back.
The Blues moved the ball around the Gunners' box looking to make the breakthrough but were unable to make the possession count.
A lively start to the half!
Half-time: Bayern 0-0 Koln
Still deadlocked at the break
FC Bayern English August 22, 2021
🔴⚪ #FCBKOE 0-0 pic.twitter.com/uxOKujujId
Half-time: Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel's team have a comfortable lead at the break.
A strong performance from the Blues so far, with Romelu Lukaku off to a strong start with a goal on his return.
But Reece James has stood out, too, setting the striker up for the first and then netting one of his own.
Arsenal penalty claims dismissed
Bukayo Saka has gone down inside the box under a challenge from Reece James.
But the referee has waved away the Gunners' calls for a penalty kick.
GOAL! Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea
Reece James has doubled Chelsea's lead!
The visitors worked the ball from the left side into the middle, where Mason Mount was able to find James in loads of space on the right again.
He took it well, putting the Blues 2-0 up.
Bayern pay tribute to Gerd Muller before Koln clash
President Herbert Hainer: "Gerd Müller was more valuable than any trophy collection. He gave us much more than his many incredible goals. He brought joy to fans around the world."
FC Bayern English August 22, 2021
The debut king strikes again
And with that, Romelu Lukaku goes ahead of Arsenal legend Ian Wright to 20th outright in the Premier League goalscoring charts.
Nizaar Kinsella August 22, 2021
He had scored on five of his six debuts previously... so history was on his side.
He had scored on five of his six debuts previously... so history was on his side. #CFC #ARSCHE
Lukaku goal!
What a return for Romelu Lukaku!
The Belgian striker has given Chelsea the lead just 15 minutes into his first game since joining from Inter.
He played a key role in the build up, holding the ball up and passing back to Mateo Kovacic. The ball was then sent out wide to Reece James who played it into the box, where Lukaku was ready to knock past Bernd Leno.
Ronaldo on the bench for Juventus
Ronaldo has been left out of the starting XI for Juventus' clash against Udinese this afternoon.
Instead, Alvaro Morata will start up front and Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado will offer support from the wings.
Our XI to kick-off this season
JuventusFC August 22, 2021
KO: Arsenal vs Chelsea
And we are underway!
Arsenal are hoping to recover from their opening day defeat to Brentford by getting a positive result against the Champions League winners.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking to join Liverpool, Brighton and Tottenham by securing the three points here.
Man Utd on the verge of Premier League history
27 - Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 27 away Premier League matches (W17 D10), equalling the longest away unbeaten in English top-flight history, set by Arsenal between April 2003 and September 2004. Adventures.
OptaJoe August 22, 2021
Can Chelsea get the better of their bogey team this time?
3 - Chelsea have only won three of their last 14 games against Arsenal in all competitions (D5 L6), losing each of their last three games against the Gunners (2020 FA Cup final, both 2020-21 Premier League meetings). Bogey.
OptaJoe August 22, 2021
FT: Wolves 0-1 Spurs
Dele Alli seals three points for visitors
It's a happy ex-homecoming for Nuno Espirito Santo - and two wins from two to start his Premier League tenure in charge of Tottenham.
Dele Alli's first-half penalty is good enough for three points and takes his side joint-top of the table once more.
Factor in a return for Harry Kane in Spurs colours, and this one can be chalked up as a good day on the whole for the visitors. Bruno Lage's hosts are left to rue their missed chances.
FT: Southampton 1-1 Man Utd
Mixed signals for Red Devils sees points shared
It's all over at St Mary's Stadium - and the spoils go both ways. The roar around the ground tells you one side is much happier about that than the other.
Southampton looked like they would fold like a house of cards when Mason Greenwood found an equaliser - and yet, with a quarter-hour to go, they took advantage of a particularly louche Manchester United performance to swing momentum back their way and earn a deserved point.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks disgruntled. His side remain unbeaten on the road, and equal that Arsenal record - but this will feel like a major missed opportunity, one that they cannot really afford even two games into the season.
Teenage kicks
Southampton 1-1 Man Utd
4 - Mason Greenwood is the fourth teenager in Premier League history to score in his team's opening two games of a season, and the first to do so since Alan Smith for Leeds United in August 2000. Blossom.
OptaJoe August 22, 2021
Team News: Bayern vs Koln
Lewandowski leads line for hosts
Today's starting XI to face Köln
FC Bayern English August 22, 2021
TEAM NEWS TIME! Steffen Baumgart makes two changes to the side that beat Hertha last weekend, as Kingsley Ehizibue and Jorge Mere come into the defence. COME ON FC!
1. FC Cologne August 22, 2021
___#FCBKOE #effzeh pic.twitter.com/e9SwJbs9gY
De Gea rides to Red Devils rescue
Southampton 1-1 Man Utd
Two huge saves in the space of a few minutes at St Mary's Stadium - and with the game still tied up on level terms, they are massive for Manchester United.
David De Gea parries Adam Armstrong's shot away, and then punches out a James Ward-Prowse free-kick to keep his side in this.
Momentum has shifted the way of Saints as the final stretch of this game approaches.
Team News: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Lukaku starts, White out with Covid-19
🗞 Our team news for #ARSCHE 🗞— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 22, 2021
◾️ @BukayoSaka87 starts
◾️ Xhaka captains the side
◾️ @Auba returns to the squad
◾️ @HectorBellerin (thigh) and @Ben6White (COVID-19) ruled out
Lukaku starts for the Blues!
Chelsea FC August 22, 2021
Here's how we line up at the Emirates...
Here's how we line up at the Emirates...#ARSCHE | @ParimatchGlobal pic.twitter.com/mplkBpcHVG
Kane on for Spurs
Wolves 0-1 Tottenham
As Manchester United almost blow their equaliser through some shoddy play at the back, big news out of Molineux.
Harry Kane is on for Tottenham. The England captain appears for the first time since Euro 2020 at club level, replacing Son Heung-min with just under a quarter of the game to go and one goal in it.
Lukaku starts for Chelsea
Arsenal vs Chelsea
There'll be no easing-in period for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea - the Belgian starts for the Blues against Arsenal today!
Full lineups incoming.
Youth gone wild
Southampton 1-1 Man Utd
A reminder that Mason Greenwood is still only 19 years of age
Goal August 22, 2021
King of the assists
Southampton 1-1 Man Utd
5 – Paul Pogba is the first player in Premier League history to register five assists after his team's first two games of a single season. Inventive.
OptaJoe August 22, 2021
Sancho on for Red Devils
Southampton 1-1 Man Utd
Here he comes! It's game number two as a Manchester United player for Jadon Sancho.
He repalces Anthony Martial, in a move that will likely reshuffle the formation up front.
Paul Pogba just tucks a low effort around the wrong side of the right post moments later. The Frenchman is in the mood this half.
GOAL: Southampton 1-1 Man Utd
(Mason Greenwood, 55)
The Red Devils pull level at St Mary's Stadium!
Mason Greenwood gets the finish but the work is all Paul Pogba. The Frenchman comes up with a flat cross on the left side of the box, perhaps unexpectedly, but then plays himself back in with a superb one-two.
His last touch lays it on for the striker who scuffs a shot towards goal. Alex McCarthy goes the wrong way and it tumbles in off his own legs. What a time to strike back for the visitors!
And just as Jadon Sancho is stripped on the sidelines too...
Back underway
SH: Wolves 0-1 Spurs
Likewise, the second half has started in Molineux, where Tottenham will look to hold onto their lead, earned through Dele Alli's penalty.
Two intriguing games are unfolding right now, at opposite ends of the country.
Back underway
SH: Southampton 1-0 Man Utd
Here's something of a surprise from Saints - they've made a change at the break. Theo Walcott is off and an extra defender in Jan Bednarek.
Are the hosts looking to defend a one-goal lead throughout the rest of the day? That could be ambitious.
Paul Pogba meanwhile looks to be hobbling, though it does not seem too serious.
Will comeback kings strike again?
HT: Southampton 1-0 Man Utd
15 - Last season, Manchester United recovered 15 points when losing at half-time, coming from behind to win on five different occasions - one of which was at St. Mary's against Southampton. Dangerous.
OptaJoe August 22, 2021
HT: Wolves 0-1 Spurs
The whistle goes at Molineux too now, and it is Dele Alli's penalty that is the difference between Nuno Espirito Santo's old club and his new home.
Wolves have rallied well, but they've failed to convert that pressure - and some superb skills from Adama Traore - into a concrete response on the scoreboard.
And there's still the small matter of Harry Kane waiting in the wings if needed...
Saints to offer refunds after ticket issues
HT: Southampton 1-0 Man Utd
August 22, 2021
HT: Southampton 1-0 Man Utd
The whistle comes at St Mary's Stadium - and that roar tells you all you need to know about who is in the driving seat of this game.
Manchester United started stronger but it is Southampton who lead after Fred turned Che Adams' shot into his own net.
The Red Devils - 26 games unbeaten on the road in the Premier League heading into today, one shy of Arsenal's Invincibles record - have it all to do after the break.
Arms akimbo
Southampton 1-0 Man Utd
SCENES
Goal August 22, 2021
Furious Fernandes on thin ice
Southampton 1-0 Man Utd
Bruno Fernandes is still remonstrating with officials. It's the sort of conduct that has seen players booked before - and in fact, has seen him booked already, just after that opening goal.
He'll have to be careful from here on out. Coming from behind is one thing for Manchester United - doing so without arguably their creative dynamo is another entirely.
GOAL: Southampton 1-0 Man Utd
(Fred OG, 30)
Che Adams has got St Mary's Stadium absolutely rocking with that one!
Manchester Unted are furious about that, with Bruno Fernandes the man whose blood is boiling in particular. He thinks he has been fouled in the build-up,
He's booked for his protests too, but Southampton are in absolute dreamland. A lovely bit of interplay across the edge of the box sets the Scotland international up, and a tidy deflection off Fred carries his shot in at the right post, away from De Gea.
Dele delights for Spurs?
Wolves 0-1 Spurs
1 - Tottenham have only lost one of the previous 44 Premier League games in which Dele Alli has scored (W34 D9 L1), losing vs Man Utd in December 2019. Charm.
OptaJoe August 22, 2021
Saints apologise for turnstile issues
Southampton 0-0 Man Utd
As play comes to a pause following a knock to the jaw for Mason Greenwood, Southampton have issued an apology on Twitter.
Fans are still stuck outside St Mary's Stadium, owing to technical issues with the turnstiles.
Hopefully they will all be seated soon enough for what is shaping up to be a high-energy contest.
We would like to apologise to fans attempting to gain entry to the stadium, and thank them for their patience.— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 22, 2021
The club is dealing with a technical issue with its turnstiles and is aiming to resolve this as soon as possible.
Ballers
Wolves 0-1 Spurs
This Tottenham shirt is a work of art
Goal August 22, 2021
GOAL: Wolves 0-1 Spurs
(Dele Alli, 9)
Cool as you like from Dele Alli!
The Spurs man gets his reward against Jose Sa, and smashes his spot-kick low, into the bottom-right corner as the goalkeeper goes the other way.
Molineux is silenced early on. First blood goes to their old boss and his new club.
Penalty to Tottenham!
Wolves 0-0 Spurs
Jose Sa, that is an awful spot-kick to concede!
The Wolves goalkeeper lunges out of his six-yard area and has more than just a nip at Dele Alli, who crumples like a stack of cardboard.
It will be the man famously frozen out by Jose Mourinho who takes the spot-kick for Spurs...
Salisu saves Saints early on
Southampton 0-0 Man Utd
How on earth have Southampton kept themselves from an early concession there?!
A free-kick for Manchester United is whipped in by Bruno Fernandes and though the diving headers of several Red Devils players in the box fail to make the connection, a rebound off the crossbar is nearly put away by Anthony Martial.
Mohammed Salisu somehow clears it off his goal-line after two bites and Saints ride their luck to escape what looked like it was about to be a surefire finish.
KO: Southampton vs Man Utd
Wolves vs Spurs
The whistles go on the South Coast and in the Midlands - and we're underway with the first two of three Premier League games of the day!
James Ward-Prowse, perhaps unlucky to not make the England squad for Euro 2020 this summer, forces an early set-piece save from David de Gea with a low effort. A roar from the packed house at St Mary's Stadium approves wholeheartedly.
Solskjaer explains Sancho and Varane snubs
Southampton vs Man Utd
Solskjaer to MUTV on his decision not to start either today: "Of course you're tempted but we need to give them the foundation of work. Jadon played during the week so he's more ready than Raphael. He hasn't played football yet but he's had a good week of training."
Charlotte Duncker August 22, 2021
Full house
Wolves vs Spurs
It's going to be a full house at Molineux for what is sure to be a particularly rowdy occasion, given the context of this game.
Wolves have become a mid-table fixture - even European contenders on occasion - over the past half-decade with Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm. Now, he will be in the opposition dugout.
Bruno Lage's men would surely love to prove that there is plenty of life in them after their old boss. Spurs will be just as determined to prove last week's shock win over Manchester City was no fluke.
Let's make it two out of two.
Tottenham Hotspur August 22, 2021
Waste a moment
Southampton vs Man Utd
10 - Southampton are winless in 10 home league games against Man Utd (D4 L6), despite taking the lead in six of those games. Wasteful.
OptaJoe August 22, 2021
Lukaku set for second Blues debut
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Of course, no matter who is at the back for Arsenal today, they were going to have a tough time anyway if they were forced to contend with the powerful Belgian, as he seeks to make the most of his return to the club.
The former Inter man rebuilt his career after a hit-and-miss Manchester United spell in Italy, and if he can bring even half of that form across to Thomas Tuchel's side, he'll be a superb asset up front.
White out of London derby
Arsenal vs Chelsea
There's reports coming out of the capital that Ben White will not be involved in today's Premier League clash for Arsenal against Chelsea, as he has come down with illness.
It's a further blow to the Gunners defence, who will be without their big prize recruit of the transfer window now against a Blues side that may well be handing a debut of course to Romelu Lukaku.
On the fringes
Wolves vs Spurs
2018 – Harry Kane is starting on the substitutes bench in a Premier League game for the first time since December 2018 against Leicester City. Periphery.
OptaJoe August 22, 2021
Nine of the best?
Southampton vs Man Utd
Remember the last time Manchester United squared off with Southampton? Saints fans do - though they'd rather forget it.
Having been handed a red card inside the first few minutes, they collapsed to a joint-record-matching defeat in the Premier League, with a 9-0 drubbing.
United fans might harbour hopes of a similar result today, but their hosts will be determined to ensure there is no repeat.
Lloris takes PL record for Spurs
Wolves vs Spurs
300 – Hugo Lloris is set to make his 300th Premier League appearance for Tottenham; the most of any Spurs player in the competition's history (Darren Anderton, 299). Stalwart.
OptaJoe August 22, 2021
The French Connection
Southampton vs Man Utd
Ooh la la
Manchester United August 22, 2021
All aboard the Kane train?
Wolves vs Spurs
So there we have it. Harry Kane is among the matchday squad for Tottenham, after missing out on their Premier League opener against Manchester City last week.
The future of the England captain remains shrouded in the mists of transfer gospel, but it does seem like time has almost run out for him to get his move to the Etihad Stadium.
Where it leaves him and his commitment to Tottenham across the rest of this season is subject to speculation, but the Three Lions boss will surely still want to impress no matter where he ends up.
Team News: Wolves vs Spurs
Kane on the bench for visitors
Our line-up for this afternoon's Premier League fixture against Spurs.
Wolves August 22, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/TNikmqdiY0
Your team to face Wolves!
Tottenham Hotspur August 22, 2021
Team News: Southampton vs Man Utd
Varane and Sancho subs for Red Devils
Unchanged.
Southampton FC August 22, 2021
Your SaintsFC side to take on MUFC at St Mary's
Your #SaintsFC side to take on #MUFC at St Mary's 💪 pic.twitter.com/OZVvn304Im
Away day ready 👊— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2021
Presenting your #MUFC starting XI for #SOUMUN 👇
Today's order of play
A Sunday afternoon triple-header headlines the action today, as a clutch of European hopefuls do battle in the Premier League - including a reunion for Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo with old club Wolves, and a London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea.
Manchester United will help kick things off with a trip to Southampton first though, while Bayern Munich, Juventus and the Spanish heavyweight pair of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid complete the bill. In order of play today, it's:
1400: Southampton vs Manchester United
1400: Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur
1630: Arsenal vs Chelsea
1630: Bayern Munich vs Koln
1730: Udinese vs Juventus
1830: Atletico Madrid vs Elche
2100: Levante vs Real Madrid
(All times BST)
We've got a jam-packed line-up - and you can follow it all right here!