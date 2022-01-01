Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid & Man City collide in huge Champions League semi-final second leg

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

The tie is up for grabs at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City lead 4-3, but Real Madrid are far from finished entering the second leg. They overturned a two-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and held off a determined Chelsea side in the quarter-final. They will have full confidence they can mount a comeback here.

That said, Manchester City have been a dominant force this season and have not been rattled at any stage of the campaign.