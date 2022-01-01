Matchday LIVE: PSG vs Real Madrid & Sporting vs Man City in Champions League; Man Utd vs Brighton in Premier League

Team news: PSG vs Real Madrid
2022-02-15T19:00:28.162Z
Here go!
Reminder that Neymar is in the squad, but on the bench.
PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Danilo, Paredes, Verratti, Messi, Di Maria, Mbappe
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Benzema
Neymar will start on the bench for PSG against Real Madrid, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed 👀 pic.twitter.com/NkBlO3OqHs— GOAL (@goal) February 15, 2022
Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
2022-02-15T19:00:00.000Z
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog, where we'll follow Champions League action in PSG vs Real Madrid and Sporting vs Manchester City. In the Premier League, Manchester United host Brighton.
Team news to follow!