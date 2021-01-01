Thank you and goodbye
What a day that has been then, eh? Paris Saint Germain. Real Madrid. Bayern Munich. Heavyweights of Europe, all downed across the continent.
But nobody could split the biggest bout on the bill - and in the end, Liverpool and Manchester City were forced to share the spoils.
It brings the curtain down on club football for the next few weeks - now, it is time for internationals! Until the next time, thank you for joining us and good bye!
Guardiola weighs in on Milner challenge
FT: Liverpool 2-2 Man City
James Milner was already on a yellow card when that call was escaped, and Pep Guardiola certainly feels that had it been the other way around, there would have been marching orders.
"It's a yellow card," he tells Sky Sports. "It's a yellow card. It's clear.
"It's Anfield, it's Old Trafford. In our situation a City player is sent off. It's too much clear. It was a second yellow."
Enemies held once more
FT: Liverpool 2-2 Man City
Guardiola: Premier League 'the best'
FT: Liverpool 2-2 Man City
Pep Guardiola is in a particularly effusive mood after that match, possibly because Manchester City had to fight back twice for their share of the spoils.
"What a game," he tells Sky Sports. "That is the reason the last years Man City and Liverpool were always there because we try to play in this way. Unfortunately we couldn't win - but we didn't lose.
"That's why the Premier League is the best [that it could go either way]. It was great, really great."
Unbeatable?
FT: Liverpool 2-2 Man City
Foden speaks out on Milner challenge
FT: Liverpool 2-2 Man City
One supercharged moment involving Foden of course was when James Milner fouled him and City saw a penalty waved away, to Pep Guardiola's madness.
He's spoken to Sky Sports on that one too, adding: "I'm an honest guy. I don't like to go down when I get fouled.
"I like to stay on my feet and be honest. It happens and it's football and we dealt with it well."
Foden hails four-goal thriller
FT: Liverpool 2-2 Man City
Phil Foden's goal was a thing of wonder and he's spoken to Sky Sports about the game today, stating: "It's very difficult to come here with the fans. It's one of the most difficult grounds to come to and we dealt with it really well today.
"It had it all. It was end-to-end at times. It was such a brilliant game and we stuck in there to the end. We're happy to get the draw and on another day we could have taken the three points.
"It was disappointing not to go in at half time ahead but we kept the momentum when we came out in the second half and we dug in there."
Salah continues hot streak highs
FT: Liverpool 2-2 Man City
FT: Bayern 1-2 Eintracht
Kostic finish seals shock win
It's all over at Allianz Arena too - and Eintracht Frankfurt have stunned Bayern Munich!
Filip Kostic's late finish hands the visitors their first win in seven Bundesliga games this season. They look absolutely over the moon.
Julian Nagelsmann's looking particularly nonplussed by that result. A stumble just before his stars head off for a fortnight is not needed.
Popcorn magnificence!
FT: Liverpool 2-2 Man City
FT: Liverpool 2-2 Man City
Spoils shared in tasty tussle
The whistle goes. Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola embrace. There will be no winner in their latest battle of wits and wills.
Superb goals for Sadio Mane, Phil Foden, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are the headline act in a four-goal thriller which ends with a point apiece.
The biggest winner? Chelsea, who will therefore take the lead of the Premier League table into the international break. Liverpool and Manchester City will stay second and third respectively.
Reds close to a third
Liverpool 2-2 Man City
GOAL: Bayern 1-2 Eintracht
(Filip Kostic)
Have Eintracht Frankfurt just snatched a famous winner at Allianz Arena?!
Filip Kostic pinches the ball at the edge of the Bayern Munich box and plays it around. He looks to clip it in for a team-mate, but a series of deflections bring it back to his own feet.
He looks up, picks his shot, and leathers an absolute cracker in at the far post from the left edge. Glorious!
GOAL: Liverpool 2-2 Man City
(Kevin De Bruyne)
It's raining goals in Anfield!
No sooner had Liverpool reclaimed the lead, Manchester City have pegged them back with the sweetest of strikes!
There's a bit of a ruckus in the middle of the box as Raheem Sterling is checked and goes to ground in the build-up off the ball. But the cut-back was never meant for him in the first place - instead, it comes back to Kevin De Bruyne who lashes a low, curled finish in from the edge of the area!
Our man on the scene...
Liverpool 2-1 Man City
GOAL: Liverpool 2-1 Man City
(Mohamed Salah)
Could it be anyone else for the Reds?!
Mohamed Salah, take a bow. Take a bow! Anything Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden can do, he can do better, it seems.
The striker cuts around a clutch of defenders, inching forward on the right, before he steps around another one, moves inside and fires a finish in off the opposite left post.
GOAL: Liverpool 1-1 Man City
(Phil Foden)
He cannot - but Phil Foden can!
Quite how the young England starlet has squeaked that finish past Alisson requires some serious consideration, but he latches onto Gabriel Jesus' ball following a superb run and edges it across the face of goal to beat the Brazilian.
Game on.
Sterling replaces Grealish
Liverpool 1-0 Man City
The time for a change has come with the game needing to be chased - and Pep Guardiola has opted to yank England's most expensive player Jack Grealish for Three Lions team-mate Raheem Sterling.
Much has been made of the latter's form recently, but can he prove the difference against his old club?
Liverpool see off a free-kick after Diogo Jota had been booked for a bodycheck on Kevin De Bruyne.
GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Man City
(Sadio Mane)
Sadio Mane flips the script and puts Liverpool in front!
There has been a gradual improvement from the Reds since the break, but this move really takes the cake. Mohamed Salah breaks superbly down the right flank, and lays on the throughball for his forward partner.
Mane reaches it in the nick of time and squeezes a low finish past the advancing Ederson at pace. Anfield goes supernova!
Reds back into the swing?
Liverpool 0-0 Man City
Share the love
Bayern 1-1 Eintracht
Back underway
Given they headed for the sheds at the same time, it is little surprise that the action is back underway at both Anfield and Allianz Arena.
Does either match have a winner in it? We'll find out soon enough.
Reds facing misfire?
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Man City
City on top in tussle of titans
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Man City
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Man City
HT: Bayern 1-1 Eintracht
Half-time arrives almost the same second in England and Germany - and both the Premier League and Bundesliga champions are locked in stalemates so far.
At Anfield, Manchester City have slowly exuded a grip against Liverpool though, with the hosts dropping off after a grand first stint.
In Munich, Bayern saw an early lead wiped out quickly by Eintracht Frankfurt. There's plenty of legs in both games yet however.
Bad Times at the El Real
FT: Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid
Reds struggling for traction
Liverpool 0-0 Man City
FT: Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid
Los Blancos fall to shock loss
The full time whistle goes - and there has been an almighty upset in La Liga!
On a day that has already seen Paris Saint-Germain fall to a surprise result, Real Madrid will leave Espanyol empty-handed.
Karim Benzema's finish was not enough to haul this match back and the hosts - canny on the counter throughout - will celebrate that win for a long time.
GOAL: Bayern 1-1 Eintracht
(Martin Hinteregger)
Well, that lead didn't last long!
Martin Hinteregger rises to meet Filip Kostic's cross on the back of an Eintracht Frankfurt corner in the middle of the box and he muzzles the ball at close-range into the back of the net.
Bayern Munich find themselves pegged back after only a matter of seconds.
Foden penalty call waved off
Liverpool 0-0 Man City
Ooooh, Pep Guardiola looks to be fuming on the sidelines - he thinks he should have had a penalty!
Phil Foden goes down after what looks to be contact with James Milner, but referee Paul Tierney is not having any of it.
The Premier League's most successful Spaniard grumbles. At least he'll be enjoying the atmosphere at Anfield having complained about his own supporters.
GOAL: Bayern 1-0 Eintracht
(Leon Goretzka)
The champions break the deadlock!
This is a bit of misfortune for Frankfurt, who look to put a long ball downfield, only for it to take a wicked deflection and spiral into the air.
Robert Lewandowski helps it into open space and Leon Goretzka steams onto it before anyone else just inside the box to lash a low finish across the area and in at the left post.
City mounting Anfield chances
Liverpool 0-0 Man City
Great work from Bernardo Silva to create the chance for Foden. Alisson big, brave and blocks the shot. First real sight for either side.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 3, 2021
Karim in a dream
Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid
GOAL: Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid
(Karim Benzema)
There's no denying that one! Real Madrid are right back in this contest!
Karim Benzema delivers the captain's knock his side have been crying out for and cuts around a line of defenders before twisting a low finish in at the right post.
Game on.
Madrid denied by offside call
Espanyol 2-0 Real Madrid
The comeback is on - or it almost is for Real Madrid. They have a ball in the back of the net, but the call is already against them for offside.
Rightfully too, much to Karim Benzema's frustration. Los Blancos remain goalless, with a quarter of this game to turn it around.
They've done it before, of course...
Early chance for hosts
Liverpool 0-0 Man City
Almost for Liverpool. Ball rapped into Jota's feet but his pass for Mane is too heavy and Ederson claims. Tidy start.#LFC #MCFC— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 3, 2021
GOAL: Espanyol 2-0 Real Madrid
(Aleix Vidal)
It's all going terribly wrong for Los Blancos in La Liga today!
Espanyol have had slightly more ball this half and it is a well-honed move that finishes this one off. Aleix Vidal is the goalscorer and he strokes a lovely finish past Thibaut Courtois after some quality movement.
Carlo Ancelotti looks like he has just ingested a whole lemon.
KO: Liverpool v Man City
Bayern v Eintracht
The whistle goes on Merseyside - and several time zones away in Munich - and the champions of England and Germany are both underway.
In theory, only one of them will have an easier task today. The Premier League clash in the north-west is the one shaping up to be a classic.
Kane: Win 'important response'
FT: Spurs 2-1 Villa
Kane suffers worst run for half-decade
FT: Spurs 2-1 Villa
Sterling slump: what's happened to Raheem?
Liverpool v Man City
Another game, another start from the bench for Raheem Sterling - and this could well be the biggest game of his Manchester City career since he left Liverpool if he gets on.
While consistent for England over the past year, he has seen his impact dry up at the Etihad Stadium and questions linger over his future under Pep Guardiola.
Our man Jonathan Smith has taken a look.
HT: Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid
De Tomas strike puts hosts on for upset
Raul de Tomas' finish is the difference in La Liga as half-time rolls around - and Real Madrid will be left to rue their misses so far.
They've had twice as much ball and none of the goals that their hosts have enjoyed.
Espanyol know something famous beckons, but it is going to take an almighty second half to keep this one in the bag.
May he be of assistance?
FT: Spurs 2-1 Villa
FT: West Ham 1-2 Brentford
Late drama seals Bees victory
Go on - leave me breathless!
Brentford have snatched their third Premier League win of the season with the last play of the game - and their first against European opposition no less!
They have stunned a West Ham side arguably still recovering from their Europa League exploits on Thursday but that matters not - it is a major win for the Bees and Thomas Frank. David Moyes will be left to stew on that one for a fortnight now.
GOAL: West Ham 1-2 Brentford
(Yoane Wissa)
PANDEMONIUM IN LONDON! BRENTFORD HAVE STOLED VICTORY AT THE CLOSE!
A late free-kick, deep into the fourth minute of injury time, has condemned West Ham to defeat on their own turf. Angelo Ogbonna will be kicking himself for conceding that one.
Pontus Jansson's first effort is blocked but Yoane Wissa - on off the bench - is there to batter home a rebound. The Bees supporters absolutely erupt. Wonderful sporting drama!
FT: Palace 2-2 Leicetser
Eagles fly high to hold Foxes
The whistle goes and the spoils are shared at Selhurst Park - but if anything, that might feel like a victory for Patrick Vieira and a defeat for Brendan Rodgers.
Leicester could have really done with a win today to get their domestic hopes back on track, and it will feel like two points dropped in securing a draw today.
For Crystal Palace though, their spirited fightback continues to suggest there will be no dicing with the bottom three this season.
FT: Spurs 2-1 Villa
Son show helps buck barren run
And breathe, Tottenham fans. Breathe!
After three league losses in a row, Spurs have reversed the trend, thanks in no part to Son Heung-min's double assist effort in north London, as the hosts see off Aston Villa in somewhat nervy fashion.
It is another barren day for Harry Kane at the office though, which bodes well for the England captain as he looks to get in the goals for the October international break.
Team News: Bayern v Eintracht
Lewandowski and Sane lead hosts
GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Brentford
(Jarrod Bowen)
Jarrod Bowen might have just saved West Ham's bacon against Brentford!
The Hammers have squared it up with the Bees, with the winger striking from a corner, aided by Tomas Soucek.
There's just over a handful of minutes in this one. Is there enough time for a winner?
Vardy injured
Palace 2-2 Leicester
Leicester City's day has just gone from bad to worse. Not only have the Foxes blown a two-goal lead, but Jamie Vardy looks to have suffered an injury too.
As the striker looks to break, James McArthur bodychecks him studiously - but the former goes down harder than expected and is left screaming in pain.
McArthur immediately hollers to the bench and medics flood onto the pitch. There's lengthy attention for the attacker - but it seems that the blow isn't as bad as feared.
Lightning strikes for Eagles
Palace 2-2 Leicester
GOAL: Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid)
(Raul de Tomas)
That's not what Carlo Ancelotti wanted to see inside the first act of this match! Real Madrid trail just after the quarter-hour!
Espanyol have hardly had a whiff of the ball all game long but they have struck first and struck hard to frustrate Los Blancos.
Raul de Tomas is the man who finishes a surprising cross at the bottom-right corner, striking at close range. That will delight the hosts.
GOAL: Palace 2-2 Leicester
(Jeffrey Schlupp)
All square at Selhurst Park! Jeffrey Schlupp has put this one back on equal footing with a quarter to go!
Brendan Rodgers will be fuming at Leicester there. A dangerous ball comes in and each attempt to clatter it away comes up short, despite Jannik Vestergaard's best efforts.
Schlupp is there to divert a close-range header past Hugo Lloris in the final instance and suddenly, Selhurst Park roars to life once more.
Team News: Liverpool v Man City
Origi out through illness, Foden starts
GOAL: Spurs 2-1 Villa
(Lucas Moura)
What a response from Tottenham! They retake the lead after just four minutes back on level terms!
It's that man Son Heung-min who is continuing to make things happen out there for Spurs. He cuts a blazing path down the left flank, turning defenders inside and out, then flashes a tight shot across the face of goal.
It looks, remarkably, like it might bury itself in the back of the net without help but Lucas Moura is at the far post to divert it in and make sure. Son roars to the crowd, geeing them up. He looks in the mood.
GOAL: Spurs 1-1 Villa
(Ollie Watkins)
Disaster for Tottenham - and delight for Aston Villa!
The visitors unlock their hosts with a sharp counter-move and it is Ollie Watkins who clips in a short-range finish off a lovely throughball diverted from the left edge of the box to tie things up.
The forward celebrates his England recall in style. Spurs need to pick themselves up by their bootstraps now.
GOAL: Palace 1-2 Leicester
(Michael Olise)
Game on!
As a heavy rain shower clears and gives way to sunshine above Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace look for a response - and find one!
Tyrick Mitchell flashes a square cross in off the left wing. It takes a deflection as Michael Olise brings it under control, but he manages to edge around the Leicester defender and spray a low finish into the bottom-right corner.
KO: Espanyol v Real Madrid
Referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez blows the whistle at RCDE Stadium and Real Madrid are underway in today's headline clash from La Liga.
With Atletico Madrid downing Barcelona in a major clash last night, the visitors know a point will take them clear of their cross-town rivals once more, while victory will keep them ahead of Real Sociedad too.
Back underway
Spurs 1-0 Villa
We're back in action in two of our Premier League games and West Ham are due to get back underway against Brentford imminently too.
There's only a handful of minutes until Real Madrid take to the field too in La Liga - plus there is team news to come for Liverpool versus Manchester City in the next half-hour.
Don't go anywhere.
Dynamic duo get Foxes on song
HT: Palace 0-2 Leicester
HT: West Ham 0-1 Brentford
A little later than the rest, the whistle goes at London Stadium and David Moyes' men will be needing to mount a second half comeback to get a share of the points here.
Brentford have held onto their lead and are stubborn with it too - though they did lose Shandon Baptiste near the half-hour mark to injury.
That could still play a part in this one.
HT: Spurs 1-0 Villa
Palace 0-2 Leicester
The whistle goes on two different sides of London and it is Tottenham and Leicester who have the lead in their Premier League clashes.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's strike means Spurs are ahead against Aston Villa, while Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy have done the job for the Foxes against Crystal Palace.
There's plenty more to come in both games though, you feel.
GOAL: Palace 0-2 Leicester
(Jamie Vardy)
If Kelechi Iheanacho is having the birthday, then Jamie Vardy is - forgive us - having the party!
Leicester double their lead and it is thei greatest servant of the Premier League era that has turned this game on its head.
Crystal Palace had mustered more possession and chance before that opener but now they are two down, as the former England man finishes off a break wrought from a sloppy deflected ball by the hosts. He sees it trimmed his way on the left side of the box and drives a powerful finish in at the near post.
GOAL: Palace 0-1 Leicester
(Kelechi Iheanacho)
The birthday boy has a finish - and Leicester lead against the run of play!
On his first Premier League start of the season, Kelechi Iheanacho has just robbed Joachim Andersen blind. The Crystal Palace man is put under pressure when he fails to control a back-pass and the Foxes forward nips in to take it from him.
It's simply him and the goalkeeper, and he makes no mistake, rolling in a composed finish. Happy birthday indeed!
GOAL: Spurs 1-0 Villa
(Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg)
The hosts hit the front - and that is just the tonic Nuno Espirito Santo's men are needing!
Tottenham put together a lovely break and Son Heung-min takes the ball down the right wing. Bodies pile into the box from both sides, and the Korea international waits before pulling it back instead to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on the edge of the area.
The Denmark man looks up, places his shot, and scuttles it through a crowded area to nestle in the bottom-right corner.
GOAL: West Ham 0-1 Brentford
(Bryan Mbeumo)
The Premier League new boys are at it again!
Much like Sheffield United and Leeds United before them, Brentford are proving to the Championship entertainers at the top level - though this one is down more to right-place, right-time effort.
A spot of broken play allows Ivan Toney to slip a throughball to Sergi Canos. The latter's shot is low and covered by Lukasz Fabianski - but the save is not clean and Bryan Mbeumo is there to scramble the rebound in, despite the keeper's best efforts.
Team News: Espanyol v Real Madrid
Benzema skippers visitors, Hazard on bench
Eagles out to keep clinical streak
Palace v Leicester
KO: Spurs v Villa
Palace v Leicester, West Ham v Brentford
Now to the Premier League - and with a minute of applause for late World Cup winner Roger Hunt, we are underway in our three earlier kick-offs.
There's plenty at stake in this last run out for the next two weeks. Nuno Espirito Santo and Brendan Rodgers in particular will be after results.
Wink, wink
FT: Rennes 2-0 PSG
FT: Rennes 2-0 PSG
Messi felled for first defeat
The final whistle goes - and Rennes have picked up a major scalp in Ligue 1, that of the league leaders!
Lionel Messi suffers his first defeat in Paris Saint-Germain colours. The Argentine couldn't add to his fine finish from midweek and will instead head into the international break on a bum note.
Frustration for Mauricio Pochettino, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and the rest - though they can at least take solace that they will remain top of the table when they come back in a fortnight.
The name's Guardiola... Pep Guardiola
Liverpool v Man City
PSG escape penalty call
Rennes 2-0 PSG
Time is firmly running out for the visitors to get something - but they have just ridden their luck down the other end after VAR chalked off a Rennes penalty.
Achraf Hakimi was said to have caught Gaetan Laborde around the head with a boot as he went for the ball.
But a second check deems he did not make contact. A huge let-off for PSG there - a possible third goal would have surely ended any great escape.
Messi goes close for a response
Rennes 2-0 PSG
DISALLOWED GOAL: Rennes 2-0 PSG
(Kylian Mbappe)
Drama in Ligue 1! PSG thought the comeback was on but they have had a goal disallowed by VAR!
Kylian Mbappe worked a fast one-two on the break and looked to have come up trumps with a well-placed strike.
But there is an offside call against him from Lionel Messi's part in the play. Frustration for the visitors.
Team News: West Ham v Brentford
Antonio leads Hammers, Zanka, Baptiste in for Bees
Team News: Palace v Leicester
Edouard fronts up for Eagles, Maddison on bench for Foxes
GOAL: Rennes 2-0 PSG
(Flavien Tait)
What an absolute disaster of a restart to the second half for PSG - they're down a second goal inside 20 seconds!
Rennes kick off, play it back into their own half, then wide to the right and drive forward. The cut-back flutters in from Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait is there to meet it.
He lashes a powerful finish straight into the bottom left corner. If Gianluigi Donnarumma had kept like that during Euro 2020, Italy would have never won it!
Team News: Spurs v Villa
Kane leads line, visitors unchanged
Grab the popcorn...
Liverpool v Man City
HT: Rennes 1-0 PSG
Laborde strike leaves Messi and co trailing
Well then, what will Paris Saint-Germain have in response to that after the break?
It has been said that, despite their sterling record in Ligue 1 this year, they haven't quite hit the heights they should do given the talent at their disposal - and now they have come unstuck on the stroke of half-time.
Rennes are excellent value for their lead.
GOAL: Rennes 1-0 PSG
(Gaetan Laborde)
A sucker-punch on the stroke of half-time - and the hosts lead against their much-fancied visitors!
Paris Saint-Germain have slowly grown ahead in this game, arguably, after that opening quarter, but they are going to go into the break a goal down to Rennes!
Kamaldeen Sulemana looks up on the left flank, steps back and swings a cross in towards the far post, where Gaetan Laborde muscles a keen right-footer across Gianluigi Donnarumma. Superb from the hosts!
Messi helps turn the screw
Rennes 0-0 PSG
No goals yet - but Lionel Messi has rattled the crossbar now with a free-kick!
That is the closest either side has arguably come in this contest, and the Argentine wasn't too far away from handing the visitors the lead.
Having looked the lesser side to begin with, they are rallying here.
Hosts firmly in fight at Rennes
Rennes 0-0 PSG
A pair of quickfire chances for Kylian Mbappe and Idrissa Gueye, teed up by Lionel Messi, can't hide a big fact of this match so far - it is Rennes who are on top and not Paris Saint-Germain.
It's a close encounter, of course, but Mauricio Pochettino's side are getting a sturdy workout from their hosts.
Too hot to handle?
Rennes 0-0 PSG
No contract, no problem for Salah
Liverpool v Man City
As we build up to our crunch clash this afternoon, many eyes will be on how Mohamed Salah - a major thorn in Pep Guardiola's side whenever Liverpool and Manchester City meet - will fare.
The Egypt international is arguably approaching the best form of his Reds career, or at least close to his previous peaks, but there remains the matter of a new contract - one which remains unresolved.
Our man Neil Jones has had a look into it for us.
KO: Rennes v PSG
It's a sunny day in Brittany, with a lively crowd in tow - and referee Ruddy Buquet gets us underway with a blow of his whistle!
Is it going to be goals galore for the visitors? Their firepower will certainly be out to notch up as many as they can.
Today's order of play
We've already got team news in for that Ligue 1 clash - and what an attack it is for the visitors again - given they kick off shortly, but just how will the rest of today shake down? Here's how it will all pan out:
1200: Rennes v PSG
14:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester
1400: Tottenham v Aston Villa
1400: West Ham v Brentford
1515: Espanyol v Real Madrid
1630: Liverpool v Manchester City
1630: Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt
(All times BST)
Team News: Rennes v PSG
Messi leads Mbappe and Neymar for visitors
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Ready for a last hurrah? Of course, it is not the end of the road for club football everywhere - but with the October international break set to launch shortly, this is the last time we'll get to savour such delights for a fortnight.
And what delights we have! Paris Saint-Germain lead off in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi out to find his first club goal, Tottenham headline a trio of early Premier League kick-offs and Real Madrid and Bayern Munich complete a heavyweight batch in action.
But there's just one game that pits true title rivals against each other today - and it's the one we've all been waiting for. Premier League champions Manchester City meet Liverpool later on - and you will not want to miss a minute of that.