What a day that has been then, eh? Paris Saint Germain. Real Madrid. Bayern Munich. Heavyweights of Europe, all downed across the continent.

But nobody could split the biggest bout on the bill - and in the end, Liverpool and Manchester City were forced to share the spoils.

It brings the curtain down on club football for the next few weeks - now, it is time for internationals! Until the next time, thank you for joining us and good bye!