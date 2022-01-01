Matchday LIVE: Manchester City, Tottenham & more in FA Cup fifth-round action, AC Milan & Inter face off in Coppa Italia

Peterborough Untied 0-0 Manchester City
Still 0-0 here, and Peterborough fans are being quite candid with their language decribing Manchester City's performance this evening, chanting: "You're f****** sh*t..."
Jack Grealish has the best chance of the game with a fantastic shot from 18 yards, but it goes deliriously wide as he decides to go for goal instead of passing. Disappointing finish.
Still nothing after almost 25 minutes here, though both sides have had plenty of the ball – with Peterborough doing some great runs forward!
The Championship side are doing well to hold their own against Man City, having some good spells on the counterattack, but they're just missing the magic in the final third.
AC Milan show solidarity with Ukraine
Rossoneri warming up with a special shirt calling for peace! pic.twitter.com/M6dbVLofQm— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 1, 2022
Zinchenko (C) 👏
Oleksandr Zinchenko captains Manchester City for the first time against Peterborough United 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/TgV4a22uqX— GOAL (@goal) March 1, 2022
A great chance from Peterborough's Jeando Pourrat Fuchs, and he has a decent shot – albeit with not enough power – that does force Ederson into a save.
A decent chance for Man City in the opening 10 minutes, getting loads of bodies in the box and trying to put pressure on the 'keeper. Zinchenko has a shot, his second of the game, and it flies high over the crossbar, just like Kepa's penaltya gainst Liverpool on Sunday.
Leicester show their support for Ukraine
In solidarity with Ukraine 💙 pic.twitter.com/VIeBnkmxyi— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 1, 2022
Team news: AC Milan vs Inter
📋 #MilanInter 📋— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 1, 2022
Our starting 11 for tonight's derby!
Forza, Rossoneri! 💪#SempreMilan #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/bQv0uVeiAA
📣 | FORMAZIONE— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) March 1, 2022
Ecco gli 1️⃣1️⃣ scelti da Simone Inzaghi per #MilanInter 👇
Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA #DerbyMilano #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/BB4Ikd4zzz
Kick-off: Peterborough United vs Manchester City
And we're off at the Weston Homes Stadium, where the winner will progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Premier League titans Manchester City have made six changes to their side for tonight, but don't be underestimating the Citizens – although can we witnesss an epic giant-killing tonight?
Oleksandr Zinchenko captains Manchester City tonight.
Team news: Middlesbrough vs Tottenham
Your team to face @Boro this evening! 👇 pic.twitter.com/EJ1AJ3DMHm— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 1, 2022
The #Boro team 👊 @unibet #UTB pic.twitter.com/Ny5GHmyw5E— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) March 1, 2022
Team news: Peterborough vs Manchester City
📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 1, 2022
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Jesus
SUBS | Carson, Slicker, Stones, Sterling, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/AengSw7AiV
Your boys in blue 🔵#pufc pic.twitter.com/6BNkIUZghe— Peterborough United (@theposh) March 1, 2022
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
We'll be covering some crunch FA fifth-round clashes this evening with Manchester City visiting Peterborough and Tottenham facing off against Middlesbrough , while in the Premier League, Burnley take on Leicester.
And in Coppa Italia, AC Milan host Inter.