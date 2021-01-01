Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid in action as Premier League returns

PSG v Strasbourg

There will be a feature name missing from one of our feature games today - Lionel Messi will not make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain against Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

The Argentine is continuing to settle into life in the French capital following his Barcelona exit, but is not yet ready to feature for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

He'll surely be watching on however, as the former domestic champions look to regain their crown from Lille this term.