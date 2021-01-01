Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Barcelona face Atletico Madrid as Arsenal held by Brighton & Chelsea down Southampton

Updated
🗣 'The dressing room is celebrating!'

2021-10-02T21:44:07Z

Joao Felix said after the game: "The dressing room is celebrating at the moment.

"We knew Barcelona would leave space in between the midfield and defence and we were able to create chances. I feel good at the moment and I want to keep on improving."

Pique: 'We're suffering'

2021-10-02T21:22:21Z

Gerard Pique told Movistar+: “It is a complicated situation. We’re suffering, I have to be honest about that.

“It is just not one problem, there are several. Despite this, I think we will recover.

“These are difficult times, we have not experienced them before. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very good and we want to turn it around.”

Suarez: "I wasn't going to celebrate"

2021-10-02T21:08:43Z

The Uruguayn adds: "I knew if I scored I wasn't going to celebrate."

Suarez claims his celebration wasn't aimed at Koeman 🤨

2021-10-02T21:05:22Z

Luis Suarez told reporters after the game: "It was for the people who know I have the same number, so they know I'm still on my phone It was something I had agreed on with my kids."

Uh-huh, sure!

FT: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T20:53:04Z

And it's over! Atletico have beaten Barcelona, and the Blaugrana cap off their terrible, no good very bad week with yet another defeat. Ronald Koeman, once again, has a lot of work to do.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T20:44:58Z

Memphis Depay with a free-kick but it goes disappointingly over the crossbar. You have to think that that was the chance for Barcelona to pull at least one goal back.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T20:42:52Z

Atletico Madrid are singing in full force here at th Wanda Metropolitano, and it's all directed to coach Diego Simeone. 🎶

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T20:33:37Z

Antoine Griezmann thunders up the pitch... but his final pass is terrible.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T20:32:10Z

The home side make a double change, with Antoine Griezmann (another ex-Barca man) and Angel Correa coming on for Joao Felix and Luis Suarez.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T20:20:03Z

NEARLY a goal by Philippe Coutinho, but Jan Oblak makes a great save from close range.

WATCH: Suarez scores first goal against Barcelona

2021-10-02T20:05:54Z

HT: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T19:48:25Z

And Ronald Koeman's got his face in his hands. Oh dear.

GOAL! Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T19:45:40Z

GOAL!!!!! This time he's done it! It's Luis Suarez with the final goal against his former club! Woeful defending from Barcelona yet again, and you can only imagine how lethal Suarez was with his shot there. A wonderful strike from the Uruguayan.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T19:43:48Z

Things were a bit heated there as Memphis Depay was getting upset about being elbowed/shoved in the face!

WATCH: Pique & Busquets not happy after conceding goal

2021-10-02T19:34:37Z

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T19:31:25Z

Better from Barcelona there, as Frenkie De Jong has a shot but it's devastatingly wide yet again.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T19:29:01Z

CLOSE by Luis Suarez against his former club! You could tell he really wanted that to score. Great movement with his touch, but it's again wide! Oooooof.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T19:28:10Z

CLOSE! It's a great effort by Philippe Coutinho, but it's wide – it would've been the ideal response. It's off by just a couple of inches.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T19:25:59Z

Now Memphis Depay is looking visibly frustrated at how lazy the Barcelona defense looked. They really should have done better – Lemar just sliced them open so easily.

GOAL! Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T19:25:09Z

It's Lemar with the goal! What a strike and what a run from the froward. It's a defensive disasterclass from the Blaugrana. Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets are utterly not happy with how that happened (and so is Ronald Koeman). 

Hats off to Thomas!

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T19:18:42Z

And now it's Joao Felix's turn to have a shot! It's wide again, but you have to feel that Atletico Madrid are the team that's pushing harder here. They look more likely to score than Barcelona, after this opening 15 minutes.

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T19:09:27Z

Close! It's a shot by Thomas Lemar after a nice little bit of back-and-forth with Luis Suarez. He takes a shot from distance and it has plenty of power, but it's just wide.

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T19:03:14Z

Ronald Koeman is having to watch from the box as he has still serving his touchline ban. He was spotted speaking very animatedly into a phone – is he giving team instructions already?!

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Barcelona

2021-10-02T19:01:42Z

AAAAAND we have kicked off!

Will Atletico make it four unbeaten against Barca?

2021-10-02T18:56:31Z

Arsenal's weakest start in 35 years

2021-10-02T18:42:00Z

Full-time: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

2021-10-02T18:19:25Z

It ends all square between Brighton and Arsenal.

The home side created some good chances against the Gunners, having a total of 12 attempts from inside the box, but could not do enough to get the three points.

Both teams are now unbeaten in four matches in the Premier League. 

VIDEO: Locatelli's winning goal for Juventus

2021-10-02T17:55:41Z

GOAL: Torino 0-1 Juventus

2021-10-02T17:47:27Z

Manuel Locatelli has given Juventus the lead in the Turin derby.

After 86 minutes, the Bianconeri have broken the deadlock as Locatelli sends it curling in off the post from the edge of the box.

HT: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

2021-10-02T17:18:26Z

Both teams go in level at the break, with Brighton enjoying more possession but they have not been able to add the finishing touch.

The home side have had eight shots in the first 45 minutes, four of which came from inside the box but none have been on target.

Arsenal, meanwhile, hit the target with one of their four attempts - a shot from Bukayo Saka right at the start of the game.

Brighton giving Arsenal a difficult time

2021-10-02T17:04:00Z

HT: Torino 0-0 Juventus

2021-10-02T16:49:52Z

It's all square at the break in the Turin derby.

Torino have enjoyed most of the possession so far and even had more attempts than their visitors. 

The hosts have got two shots on target from a total of nine, while Juve are yet to test Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Misery continues for four Premier League teams

2021-10-02T16:40:00Z

KO: Torino vs Juventus

2021-10-02T16:04:53Z

The Turin derby between Torino and Juventus is underway!

Let's look at how these times line up for the Serie A clash.

Full-time in the Premier League matches

2021-10-02T15:55:08Z

The mid-afternoon games have come to an end, with Chelsea, Leeds and Wolves collecting three points each.

The full-time scores are: 

Burnley 0-0 Norwich
Chelsea 3-1 Southampton
Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
Leeds 1-0 Watford

GOAL: Chelsea 3-1 Southampton

2021-10-02T15:49:11Z

The Blues are guaranteed the win now.

The ball gets worked into the Southampton box, Lukaku hits the post, Azpilicueta can't convert and it goes wide to Ben Chilwell who fires towards goal.

Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy thinks he has kept it out, but the referee awards it as the goalline technology says it went in. 

GOAL: Chelsea 2-1 Southampton

2021-10-02T15:45:02Z

Timo Werner gets his goal!

The striker had a goal disallowed in the first half, saw a great chance saved in the second, but has finally got one that counts.

A diagonal ball finds Cesar Azpilicueta on the side of the Southampton box and he squares to Werner, who knocks it in from close range to put Chelsea on course to collect three points.

It's the German forward's first goal in the Premier League this season.

RED CARD: Ward-Prowse

2021-10-02T15:37:04Z

James Ward-Prowse has been sent off.

After scoring the equalising goal for his side, the Southampton man has been shown a straight red for a late tackle on Jorginho.

The referee took a long look at the replay on the VAR monitor and the visitors are down to 10 men with 15 minutes left.

FT: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Augsburg

2021-10-02T15:29:00Z

Borussia Dortmund secured the three points thanks to a goal from Julian Brandt early in the second half.

The visitors responded immediately and thought they had equalised yet again through Andi Zeqiri, but the goal was disallowed for a foul.

GOAL: Chelsea 1-1 Southampton

2021-10-02T15:21:41Z

James Ward-Prowse has equalised for Southampton.

The Saints were given a penalty after Ben Chilwell fouled Valentino Livramento and Ward-Prowse stepped up to send it past Edouard Mendy,

GOAL: Wolves 2-1 Newcastle

2021-10-02T15:17:55Z

Hwang has struck again for Wolves!

The South Korea international gets his second of the game and once again it's Raul Jimenez with the assist.

Chalobah a hit under Tuchel

2021-10-02T15:04:35Z

HT in the Premier League

2021-10-02T14:49:20Z

Jeff Hendrick has struck for Newcastle just before the break, ensuring they go in all square with Wolves.

Meanwhile, Chelsea still lead 1-0 against Southampton, Leeds have the advantage against Watford and it's still goalless between Burnley and Norwich.

 

Werner goal for Chelsea disallowed

2021-10-02T14:43:01Z

After a series of chances for the Blues, they finally put the ball in the net again only for VAR to intervene.

This time, Callum Hudson-Odoi sent it sailing towards the back post, where Werner was able to leap up and nod it in.

But the goal was disallowed after a VAR check found that Cesar Azpilicueta had committed a foul earlier on.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel was subsequently booked after expressing his anger at the decision.

Chelsea goal disallowed

2021-10-02T14:38:48Z

Romelu Lukaku appeared to have doubled Chelsea's advantage when he knocked it into the bottom corner.

The Belgian striker took on a pass inside the Southampton box after a lovely run from Antonio Rudiger, but the flag went up as Lukaku had strayed offside.

GOAL: Leeds 1-0 Watford

2021-10-02T14:30:54Z

Is this the day Leeds get their first Premier League win of the season?

Diego Llorente has given them the advantage in their clash against Watford upon his return to the starting XI after recovering from injury.

He capitalised on Watford's failure to clear the danger and knocked it into the net.

GOAL: Wolves 1-0 Newcastle

2021-10-02T14:24:39Z

Hwang Hee-Chan has put the home side in front.

Raul Jimenez set up the on-loan striker with a nice through ball and he slotted in the opening goal of the game.

HT: Dortmund 1-1 Augsburg

2021-10-02T14:17:59Z

After Raphael Guerreiro's opening goal for Borussia Dortmund, Augsburg managed to pull level before the break.

Andi Zeqiri struck with 10 minutes left of the half to keep his side a chance of crawling away from the Bundesliga relegation zone in this game.

GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Southampton

2021-10-02T14:11:38Z

Just nine minutes into the clash at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have taken the lead!

Trevoh Chalobah headed in at the back post for his second goal in the Premier League this season.

KO: Premier League matches underway

2021-10-02T14:00:30Z

The mid-afternoon matches in the Premier League have begun!

We have four games to keep an eye on:

Chelsea vs Southampton
Burnley vs Norwich
Leeds vs Watford
Wolves vs Newcastle

PENALTY: Dortmund 1-0 Augsburg

2021-10-02T13:40:00Z

(Raphael Guerreiro)

It's the near-perfect start for the hosts - and then some!

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw brings down Donyell Malen in the box and, despite his protests, cannot stave off the penalty.

Raphael Guerreiro steps up, cold as ice, and rolls it down the centre-left as Rafal Gikiewicz goes the other way.

Toffees notch decade-best star

2021-10-02T13:35:00Z

FT: Man Utd 1-1 Everton

KO: Dortmund v Augsburg

2021-10-02T13:30:00Z

As one game finishes, another begins - and we're off in the headline Bundesliga clash of the day over in Germany.

There may be no Erling Haaland but there's still plenty of talent among this Borussia Dortmund side. Can they, unlike Manchester United, put it all together to find that winning feeling?

FT: Man Utd 1-1 Everton

2021-10-02T13:24:00Z

Townsend equaliser holds Red Devils to draw

The whistle goes - and the spoils are shared at Old Trafford, though Manchester United will be forgiven for their unhappiness with such a result.

The credit must go to Everton, who never let them get too far out in front, and struck smartly to tie things up. Rafa Benitez will be frustrated that Yerry Mina's late finish was chalked off.

But he'll not be as frustrated as Ole Gunnaer Solskjaer, who really could have done with the win to boost his side's prospects again. The Red Devils and the Toffees move second and third with those results for now, but both could be out of the top four by the end of the weekend.

DISALLOWED GOAL: Man Utd 1-1 Everton

2021-10-02T13:14:00Z

(Yerry Mina)

An absolutely huge let-off for Manchester United - Everton looked to have nicked it there but have seen it disallowed!

Yerry Mina strayed ahead of the ball as Tom Davies squared it to him with only David De Gea to beat and though it initially stands, the usual second look chalks it off straight away.

The air rushes back into Old Trafford. This is risky territory.

Red Devils roll dice

2021-10-02T12:58:00Z

Man Utd 1-1 Everton

GOAL: Man Utd 1-1 Everton

2021-10-02T12:53:00Z

(Andros Townsend)

Disaster for United - but a worthy reward for Everton's industry in this game as they draw level!

Andros Townsend is the man who is fed a lovely ball following a delightful sharp counter down the left and he places a low shot perfectly past a stationary David De Gea.

That's a wonderfully collected finish and it puts a firm stopper on the party at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo and Sancho join the fray

2021-10-02T12:45:00Z

Man Utd 1-0 Everton

The board goes up - and it is Anthony Martial who comes off now to make way fro Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jadon Sancho has also been thrown into the action, taking the place of Edinson Cavani. It's more likely that Ronaldo will occupy that striker spot up front, but let's see.

Back underway

2021-10-02T12:35:00Z

Man Utd 1-0 Everton

Both teams are back in the thick of the action at Old Trafford with the second half underway - and there's no changes yet.

But Cristiano Ronaldo is already going through the motions on the sidelines. Don't be surprised if he enters the fray with before the hour mark.

HT: Man Utd 1-0 Everton

2021-10-02T12:18:00Z

Anthony Martial's strike came just when Manchester United needed a breakthrough to quell Everton's growth in this game - and it means they take a lead into the interval at Old Trafford.

The Toffees could very easily stick it to their hosts after the break though. There is plenty of mileage in this one yet.

GOAL: Man Utd 1-0 Everton

2021-10-02T12:13:00Z

(Anthony Martial)

They've said Anthony Martial is out of sorts - but he looked pretty on song there!

Mason Greenwood feeds Bruno Fernandes towards the centre of the approach onto the Everton box and the Portuguese shapes to fire, drawing in the defenders.

Instead, he slips it out to the Frenchman on the left flank, who lashes a finish over Jordan Pickford and into the far side of the net. The deadlock is broken.

Minor fracas at Old Trafford

2021-10-02T12:00:00Z

Man Utd 0-0 Everton

A bit of a scuffle breaks out now on the back of an incident between Scott McTominay and Lucas Digne. The former brings the latter down then moves to help him back up.

The Everton man reacts angrily, followed by his teammates, and then everyone is squaring up, posturing with each other. It is just a stern telling off for both sides in the end and nothing more.

Cavani goes close for hosts

2021-10-02T11:50:00Z

Man Utd 0-0 Everton

Edinson Cavani is no poor understudy for Cristiano Ronaldo - and he comes very close to cracking this game wide open now, denied only by Jordan Pickford's quick reflexes.

The Uruguay man groans at the miss, but after a couple of damaging breaks from Everton, that is just what the doctor ordered for Manchester United.

Still no goals yet.

KO: Man Utd v Everton

2021-10-02T11:30:00Z

Referee Michael Oliver blows the whistle and we are underway in this clash between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford.

This needs to be the old-fashioned fortress for the Red Devils today. Can they manage that?

Solskjaer: We need to freshen up

2021-10-02T11:20:00Z

Man Utd v Everton

Solskjaer defends Sancho after Southgate comments

2021-10-02T11:10:00Z

Man Utd v Everton

But if Ronaldo has made a superb start to a second life at Old Trafford, the same cannot be said fo United's big buy of the summer in Jadon Sancho.

The England international has struggled to slot in and deliver since his arrival in the Premier League, a fact commented on by England boss Gareth Southgate this week.

Now, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended the winger as he continues to look to leave his mark - though he will have to do so from the bench again.

Benching makes history

2021-10-02T11:00:00Z

Man Utd v Everton

Ronaldo rests as crunch clash looms

2021-10-02T10:55:00Z

Man Utd v Everton

It was bound to happen eventually - Cristiano Ronaldo after all is 36, despite somehow defying mortal conceptions of the aging process in sport.

But it is still a bit of a shock to see him named among those on the bench today.

It could well prove to benefit United if they are chasing something in the last quarter though. The Portuguese on fresher legs against a tiring Everton defence? The Toffees would be less than keen.

Team News: Man Utd v Everton

2021-10-02T10:50:00Z

Ronaldo, Pogba on bench, Cavani, Martial start

Today's order of play

2021-10-02T10:49:00Z

It's not like Manchester United are completely bereft of talent but even with injuries of their own, Everton will have pricked up their ears at that bit of news. Their game kicks off six Premier League clashes we'll bring you today.

Plus, we've also got Borussia Dortmund in early action, Barca's trip to the Spanish capital to face the champions as the late game and a pair of Serie A clashes for Scudetto holders Inter and traditional rivals Juventus too. In order of play, it's:

1230: Man Utd v Everton
1430: Dortmund v Augsburg
1500: Burnley v Norwich
1500: Chelsea v Southampton
1500: Leeds v Watford
1500: Wolves v Newcastle
1700: Torino v Juventus
1730: Brighton v Arsenal
1945: Sassuolo v Inter
2000: Atletico v Barcelona

(All times BST)

Ronaldo benched for Man Utd

2021-10-02T10:46:00Z

Man Utd v Everton

We'll bring the full rundown of fixtures and team news in a moment, but hot off the press, there's a major bit of news coming from Old Trafford - Cristiano Ronaldo does not start for Manchester United against Everton.

The Portuguese, an early-season standout for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, is instead benched, alongside Paul Pogba, with Edinson Cavani instead set to lead the line.

Full teams to come.

