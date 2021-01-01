Matchday LIVE: Barcelona face Atletico Madrid as Arsenal held by Brighton & Chelsea down Southampton

That's a wrap, folks!
Hats off to Diego 👏
Diego Pablo Simeone.
That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/5APbwxxIYE
🗣 'The dressing room is celebrating!'
Joao Felix said after the game: "The dressing room is celebrating at the moment.
"We knew Barcelona would leave space in between the midfield and defence and we were able to create chances. I feel good at the moment and I want to keep on improving."
🎶 Hello darkness, my old friend 🎶
One win in six games for Barcelona...
Pique: 'We're suffering'
Gerard Pique told Movistar+: “It is a complicated situation. We’re suffering, I have to be honest about that.
“It is just not one problem, there are several. Despite this, I think we will recover.
“These are difficult times, we have not experienced them before. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very good and we want to turn it around.”
😘
It's this man again. And again. And again.
And again.
And again. pic.twitter.com/oKn1Prx9Df
Suarez: "I wasn't going to celebrate"
Suarez claims his celebration wasn't aimed at Koeman 🤨
Luis Suarez told reporters after the game: "It was for the people who know I have the same number, so they know I'm still on my phone It was something I had agreed on with my kids."
Uh-huh, sure!
FT: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona
FT: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona
And it's over! Atletico have beaten Barcelona, and the Blaugrana cap off their terrible, no good very bad week with yet another defeat. Ronald Koeman, once again, has a lot of work to do.
Atletico Madrid are singing in full force here at th Wanda Metropolitano, and it's all directed to coach Diego Simeone. 🎶
😬
Wonder what Suarez said to Griezmann as they switched places
Ring ring.... hello, Mr Koeman?
Who's Luis Suarez calling?
A muted celebration from Suarez against his former club 👏
Respect, @LuisSuarez9!
😬
Frenkie de Jong representing Barcelona fans
WATCH: Suarez scores first goal against Barcelona
(US only)
Luis Suarez scores his first ever goal against Barcelona! He has now scored against all 31 LaLiga teams he's faced in his career
He has now scored against all 31 LaLiga teams he's faced in his career 🙌 pic.twitter.com/q9i0kzY0vx
HT: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona
What a player 😍
LUIS SUAREZ SCORES AGAINST BARCELONA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN LA LIGA
GOAL! Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona
French wizard 🧙🏻♂️
2 - Thomas Lemar has scored two goals in his last two LaLiga games, against Espanyol and Barça, as many as he had in his previous 78 league games for Atletico. Crucial.
WATCH: Pique & Busquets not happy after conceding goal
(US only)
Pique and Busquets got into it after they conceded
GOAL! Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona
It's Lemar with the goal! What a strike and what a run from the froward. It's a defensive disasterclass from the Blaugrana. Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets are utterly not happy with how that happened (and so is Ronald Koeman).
Hats off to Thomas!
AAAAAND we have kicked off!
Will Atletico make it four unbeaten against Barca?
3 - Atletico Madrid have not lost any of their last three meetings with Barcelona in LaLiga (W1 D2), their best unbeaten run against them in the competition since five games between September 2004 and December 2006 (W3 D2). Duel.
Arsenal's weakest start in 35 years
5 - Arsenal have scored just five goals in their opening seven league games, their fewest at this stage of a season since 1986-87 (also five goals), in what was George Graham's first campaign in charge of the Gunners. Lacking.
Team news: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid starting XI
Barcelona starting XI
Full-time: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal
It ends all square between Brighton and Arsenal.
The home side created some good chances against the Gunners, having a total of 12 attempts from inside the box, but could not do enough to get the three points.
Both teams are now unbeaten in four matches in the Premier League.
VIDEO: Locatelli's winning goal for Juventus
(UK & US viewers)
Manuel Locatelli strikes late for Juventus in the Turin derby! It's a lovely finish from the Italian midfielder
It's a lovely finish from the Italian midfielder 🎯 pic.twitter.com/H1L2xAaCUk
MANUEL LOCATELLI IN THE DERBY DELLA MOLE
GOAL: Torino 0-1 Juventus
Manuel Locatelli has given Juventus the lead in the Turin derby.
After 86 minutes, the Bianconeri have broken the deadlock as Locatelli sends it curling in off the post from the edge of the box.
LOCAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!
HT: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal
Both teams go in level at the break, with Brighton enjoying more possession but they have not been able to add the finishing touch.
The home side have had eight shots in the first 45 minutes, four of which came from inside the box but none have been on target.
Arsenal, meanwhile, hit the target with one of their four attempts - a shot from Bukayo Saka right at the start of the game.
Brighton giving Arsenal a difficult time
Brighton are on top now, they are pulling Arsenal out of shape and finding some space. Arsenal having to dig in at the moment.
HT: Torino 0-0 Juventus
It's all square at the break in the Turin derby.
Torino have enjoyed most of the possession so far and even had more attempts than their visitors.
The hosts have got two shots on target from a total of nine, while Juve are yet to test Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
0 - Juventus have failed to fire a single shot on target in a Serie A first half against Torino for the first time since Opta started collecting this data (2004/05). Blocked.
Misery continues for four Premier League teams
1964-65 - Southampton, Burnley, Newcastle and Norwich are yet to win a league match this season, making it only the second season in English top-flight history where four teams have failed to win any of their opening seven games, after 1964-65. Yips.
Team news: Brighton vs Arsenal
Brighton starting XI
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xXijVmDxGI
Arsenal starting XI
🏴 @AaronRamsdale98 in goal
🇬🇭 @Thomaspartey22 starts
🇬🇦 @Auba leads the line!#BRAARS pic.twitter.com/hlwwgdaLJz
KO: Torino vs Juventus
The Turin derby between Torino and Juventus is underway!
Let's look at how these times line up for the Serie A clash.
Torino starting XI
Here's our team for #ToroJuve#SFT pic.twitter.com/jzLqsH9XFf
Juventus starting XI
𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗭𝗔, 𝗥𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗭𝗭𝗜! ⚪⚫#ToroJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/872fqWWDm0
Full-time in the Premier League matches
The mid-afternoon games have come to an end, with Chelsea, Leeds and Wolves collecting three points each.
The full-time scores are:
Chelsea 3-1 Southampton
Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
Leeds 1-0 Watford
GOAL: Chelsea 3-1 Southampton
The Blues are guaranteed the win now.
The ball gets worked into the Southampton box, Lukaku hits the post, Azpilicueta can't convert and it goes wide to Ben Chilwell who fires towards goal.
Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy thinks he has kept it out, but the referee awards it as the goalline technology says it went in.
GOAL: Chelsea 2-1 Southampton
Timo Werner gets his goal!
The striker had a goal disallowed in the first half, saw a great chance saved in the second, but has finally got one that counts.
A diagonal ball finds Cesar Azpilicueta on the side of the Southampton box and he squares to Werner, who knocks it in from close range to put Chelsea on course to collect three points.
It's the German forward's first goal in the Premier League this season.
TIMOOOOO! YES, YES, YES!
RED CARD: Ward-Prowse
James Ward-Prowse has been sent off.
After scoring the equalising goal for his side, the Southampton man has been shown a straight red for a late tackle on Jorginho.
The referee took a long look at the replay on the VAR monitor and the visitors are down to 10 men with 15 minutes left.
FT: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Augsburg
Borussia Dortmund secured the three points thanks to a goal from Julian Brandt early in the second half.
The visitors responded immediately and thought they had equalised yet again through Andi Zeqiri, but the goal was disallowed for a foul.
October 2, 2021
GOAL: Chelsea 1-1 Southampton
James Ward-Prowse has equalised for Southampton.
The Saints were given a penalty after Ben Chilwell fouled Valentino Livramento and Ward-Prowse stepped up to send it past Edouard Mendy,
GOAL: Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
Hwang has struck again for Wolves!
The South Korea international gets his second of the game and once again it's Raul Jimenez with the assist.
HWANG GETS HIS SECOND!!
Chalobah a hit under Tuchel
2 - Trevoh Chalobah is Chelsea's joint-top scorer at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel (2 goals), despite only attempting two shots. Yield.
HT in the Premier League
Jeff Hendrick has struck for Newcastle just before the break, ensuring they go in all square with Wolves.
Meanwhile, Chelsea still lead 1-0 against Southampton, Leeds have the advantage against Watford and it's still goalless between Burnley and Norwich.
Werner goal for Chelsea disallowed
After a series of chances for the Blues, they finally put the ball in the net again only for VAR to intervene.
This time, Callum Hudson-Odoi sent it sailing towards the back post, where Werner was able to leap up and nod it in.
But the goal was disallowed after a VAR check found that Cesar Azpilicueta had committed a foul earlier on.
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel was subsequently booked after expressing his anger at the decision.
Chelsea goal disallowed
Romelu Lukaku appeared to have doubled Chelsea's advantage when he knocked it into the bottom corner.
The Belgian striker took on a pass inside the Southampton box after a lovely run from Antonio Rudiger, but the flag went up as Lukaku had strayed offside.
GOAL: Leeds 1-0 Watford
Is this the day Leeds get their first Premier League win of the season?
Diego Llorente has given them the advantage in their clash against Watford upon his return to the starting XI after recovering from injury.
He capitalised on Watford's failure to clear the danger and knocked it into the net.
Come on Leeds!
GOAL: Wolves 1-0 Newcastle
Hwang Hee-Chan has put the home side in front.
Raul Jimenez set up the on-loan striker with a nice through ball and he slotted in the opening goal of the game.
GOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!
HT: Dortmund 1-1 Augsburg
After Raphael Guerreiro's opening goal for Borussia Dortmund, Augsburg managed to pull level before the break.
Andi Zeqiri struck with 10 minutes left of the half to keep his side a chance of crawling away from the Bundesliga relegation zone in this game.
GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Southampton
Just nine minutes into the clash at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have taken the lead!
Trevoh Chalobah headed in at the back post for his second goal in the Premier League this season.
TREVVVVVV!
KO: Premier League matches underway
The mid-afternoon matches in the Premier League have begun!
We have four games to keep an eye on:
Burnley vs Norwich
Leeds vs Watford
Wolves vs Newcastle
PENALTY: Dortmund 1-0 Augsburg
(Raphael Guerreiro)
It's the near-perfect start for the hosts - and then some!
Jeffrey Gouweleeuw brings down Donyell Malen in the box and, despite his protests, cannot stave off the penalty.
Raphael Guerreiro steps up, cold as ice, and rolls it down the centre-left as Rafal Gikiewicz goes the other way.
Toffees notch decade-best star
FT: Man Utd 1-1 Everton
14 - Everton have 14 points from their seven Premier League games this season; only in 2004-05 (16) have they had more after their opening seven matches in the competition, going on to achieve their best ever position in the table in the division that season (4th). Steam.
KO: Dortmund v Augsburg
As one game finishes, another begins - and we're off in the headline Bundesliga clash of the day over in Germany.
There may be no Erling Haaland but there's still plenty of talent among this Borussia Dortmund side. Can they, unlike Manchester United, put it all together to find that winning feeling?
FT: Man Utd 1-1 Everton
Townsend equaliser holds Red Devils to draw
The whistle goes - and the spoils are shared at Old Trafford, though Manchester United will be forgiven for their unhappiness with such a result.
The credit must go to Everton, who never let them get too far out in front, and struck smartly to tie things up. Rafa Benitez will be frustrated that Yerry Mina's late finish was chalked off.
But he'll not be as frustrated as Ole Gunnaer Solskjaer, who really could have done with the win to boost his side's prospects again. The Red Devils and the Toffees move second and third with those results for now, but both could be out of the top four by the end of the weekend.
DISALLOWED GOAL: Man Utd 1-1 Everton
(Yerry Mina)
An absolutely huge let-off for Manchester United - Everton looked to have nicked it there but have seen it disallowed!
Yerry Mina strayed ahead of the ball as Tom Davies squared it to him with only David De Gea to beat and though it initially stands, the usual second look chalks it off straight away.
The air rushes back into Old Trafford. This is risky territory.
Copycat
Andros Townsend really hit Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuuu at Old Trafford
WATCH: Townsend ties match at Old Trafford
Andros Townsend does the Siiuuuuuu at Old Trafford! He enjoys a goal in Manchester! A wonderful flowing move!
He enjoys a goal in Manchester! A wonderful flowing move! pic.twitter.com/8DYwq0GdY1
The EQUALIZER for Everton at Old Trafford, and it's Andros Townsend!
📺 NBCSN and @NBCUniverso pic.twitter.com/4eu81QaBJ9
Team News: Chelsea v Southampton
Mount makes bench for Blues
Chelsea starting XI
Southampton starting XI
Today's #SaintsFC side to take on #CFC: pic.twitter.com/SwXkRpFBRj
Red Devils roll dice
Fred off for Pogba.
GOAL: Man Utd 1-1 Everton
(Andros Townsend)
Disaster for United - but a worthy reward for Everton's industry in this game as they draw level!
Andros Townsend is the man who is fed a lovely ball following a delightful sharp counter down the left and he places a low shot perfectly past a stationary David De Gea.
That's a wonderfully collected finish and it puts a firm stopper on the party at Old Trafford.
Ronaldo and Sancho join the fray
The board goes up - and it is Anthony Martial who comes off now to make way fro Cristiano Ronaldo.
Jadon Sancho has also been thrown into the action, taking the place of Edinson Cavani. It's more likely that Ronaldo will occupy that striker spot up front, but let's see.
Back underway
Both teams are back in the thick of the action at Old Trafford with the second half underway - and there's no changes yet.
But Cristiano Ronaldo is already going through the motions on the sidelines. Don't be surprised if he enters the fray with before the hour mark.
Team News: Dortmund v Augsburg
Haaland out injured, Wolf starts
Borussia Dortmund starting XI
Augsburg starting XI
WATCH: Martial hands Red Devils lead
A beautiful Manchester United move! Finished with aplomb by Anthony Martial! The Frenchman enjoyed that one!
Finished with aplomb by Anthony Martial! 💥
The Frenchman enjoyed that one! pic.twitter.com/nDayZaHgcM
It's MARTIAL who opens the scoring at Old Trafford!
📺 NBCSN and @NBCUniverso pic.twitter.com/5bMBsarbC5
HT: Man Utd 1-0 Everton
Anthony Martial's strike came just when Manchester United needed a breakthrough to quell Everton's growth in this game - and it means they take a lead into the interval at Old Trafford.
The Toffees could very easily stick it to their hosts after the break though. There is plenty of mileage in this one yet.
GOAL: Man Utd 1-0 Everton
(Anthony Martial)
They've said Anthony Martial is out of sorts - but he looked pretty on song there!
Mason Greenwood feeds Bruno Fernandes towards the centre of the approach onto the Everton box and the Portuguese shapes to fire, drawing in the defenders.
Instead, he slips it out to the Frenchman on the left flank, who lashes a finish over Jordan Pickford and into the far side of the net. The deadlock is broken.
Deadlock held at Old Trafford
A lively opening 30 minutes at Old Trafford
Minor fracas at Old Trafford
A bit of a scuffle breaks out now on the back of an incident between Scott McTominay and Lucas Digne. The former brings the latter down then moves to help him back up.
The Everton man reacts angrily, followed by his teammates, and then everyone is squaring up, posturing with each other. It is just a stern telling off for both sides in the end and nothing more.
Cavani goes close for hosts
Edinson Cavani is no poor understudy for Cristiano Ronaldo - and he comes very close to cracking this game wide open now, denied only by Jordan Pickford's quick reflexes.
The Uruguay man groans at the miss, but after a couple of damaging breaks from Everton, that is just what the doctor ordered for Manchester United.
Still no goals yet.
A tribute for a legend
RIP Roger Hunt.
KO: Man Utd v Everton
Referee Michael Oliver blows the whistle and we are underway in this clash between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford.
This needs to be the old-fashioned fortress for the Red Devils today. Can they manage that?
Solskjaer: We need to freshen up
Solskjaer to MUTV: "Wednesday was a big effort, big emotional and physical outputs so we needed to freshen up. It's an early kick off, the start of this game is going to be v important. We have some v good players coming in, it's a team we believe is going to take the challenge."
Solskjaer defends Sancho after Southgate comments
But if Ronaldo has made a superb start to a second life at Old Trafford, the same cannot be said fo United's big buy of the summer in Jadon Sancho.
The England international has struggled to slot in and deliver since his arrival in the Premier League, a fact commented on by England boss Gareth Southgate this week.
Now, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended the winger as he continues to look to leave his mark - though he will have to do so from the bench again.
Benching makes history
2007 - Cristiano Ronaldo is starting a Premier League match at Old Trafford from the bench for the first time since May 2007, when Man Utd lost 0-1 to West Ham on the final day of the 2006-07 season. Unusual.
Ronaldo rests as crunch clash looms
It was bound to happen eventually - Cristiano Ronaldo after all is 36, despite somehow defying mortal conceptions of the aging process in sport.
But it is still a bit of a shock to see him named among those on the bench today.
It could well prove to benefit United if they are chasing something in the last quarter though. The Portuguese on fresher legs against a tiring Everton defence? The Toffees would be less than keen.
Team News: Man Utd v Everton
Ronaldo, Pogba on bench, Cavani, Martial start
Manchester United starting XI
Presenting Ole's Reds to take on Everton 👊#MUFC | #MUNEVE
Everton starting XI
Here's how we line up against @ManUtd...
One change as Iwobi misses out and Gordon comes in. 🔄
COYB! 👊 #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/0cr9G1KYlL
Today's order of play
It's not like Manchester United are completely bereft of talent but even with injuries of their own, Everton will have pricked up their ears at that bit of news. Their game kicks off six Premier League clashes we'll bring you today.
Plus, we've also got Borussia Dortmund in early action, Barca's trip to the Spanish capital to face the champions as the late game and a pair of Serie A clashes for Scudetto holders Inter and traditional rivals Juventus too. In order of play, it's:
1230: Man Utd v Everton
1430: Dortmund v Augsburg
1500: Burnley v Norwich
1500: Chelsea v Southampton
1500: Leeds v Watford
1500: Wolves v Newcastle
1700: Torino v Juventus
1730: Brighton v Arsenal
1945: Sassuolo v Inter
2000: Atletico v Barcelona
(All times BST)
Ronaldo benched for Man Utd
We'll bring the full rundown of fixtures and team news in a moment, but hot off the press, there's a major bit of news coming from Old Trafford - Cristiano Ronaldo does not start for Manchester United against Everton.
The Portuguese, an early-season standout for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, is instead benched, alongside Paul Pogba, with Edinson Cavani instead set to lead the line.
Full teams to come.
Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench against Everton
Is everybody ready to kick off October on a high? It's the last weekend of club football we'll get for a fortnight - and there's plenty of sides who will be out to end it on a high.
Manchester United will be out to revive their flagging fortunes against Everton, Chelsea will look to secure a winning return against Southampton and Barcelona are prepared for another major hurdle for Ronald Koeman in the shape of La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.
There's plenty to be getting on with - so grab a drink, and get ready for a day's worth of games, as we bring you all the highlights you can shake a stick at...