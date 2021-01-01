Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid all in action for final round of Champions League group stage

Places in the knockout stage will be decided as several big clubs take centerstage on Tuesday

Updated
Lionel Messi, PSG, scores vs Club Brugge, UCL 2021-22
Second half is underway

2021-12-07T18:47:44.099Z

The two early games are back on as Manchester City look to turn it around in Leipzig while PSG hope to possible pour it on in Brugge.

HALFTIME

2021-12-07T18:33:39.424Z

What a half of football from PSG, who are absolutely at their best even without Neymar.

PSG are unstoppable when they play like this, unfortunately for Club Brugge.

The French side are up 3-0 at the half, with Mbappe scoring twice and Messi adding a third as they're running away with it.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, are up a goal against Manchester City, with the Premier League giants looking a step slow with nothing to really play for.

MESSI MAKES IT THREE!

2021-12-07T18:26:18.564Z

Of course, Messi couldn't let Mbappe have all of the fun!

The Argentine scores PSG's third, with Mbappe finding Messi on the edge of the box to start the move.

It's Messi that did the hard part, though, as he curled a shot past Mignolet to make it 3-0.

Perfect, perfect PSG.

Mbappe moves past Messi

2021-12-07T18:14:55.623Z

With his goals today, Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest player to reach 30 career Champions League goals.

The previous record holder? His PSG team-mate Lionel Messi.

The former Barca star did so at 23 years, 131 days, while Mbappe reached the mark at just 22 years, 252 days.

Not bad, huh?

GOAL LEIPZIG!

2021-12-07T18:09:35.386Z

Manchester City are behind, and RB Leipzig are surely gonna lock down that Europa League spot.

Szoboszlai breaks past the City defence on a lovely pass from Laimer and gets in all alone on Steffen, who is starting in place of Ederson in goal.

The Hungarian simply rounds the Man City keeper and taps into an empty net, giving Leipzig the 1-0 lead at home.

Mbappe not messing around!

2021-12-07T18:04:06.532Z

MBAPPE AGAIN!

2021-12-07T17:58:02.743Z

Another one!

Mbappe is already on FIRE as PSG are up 2-0 within moments.

Make it two goals for the French star, who volleys home a cross from Angel di Maria to double the Parisians lead.

This could get ugly for Club Brugge...

GOAL PSG!

2021-12-07T17:50:43.796Z

It took a whole two minutes for PSG to take the lead.

Kylian Mbappe is the goalscorer, as per usual, as the French side are up a goal at home before Club Brugge can blink.

The Belgian side are really up against it now as they need at least a point to book a spot in the Europa League.

Kick-off and we're underway

2021-12-07T17:45:27.165Z

Games are going in Leipzig and Paris.

Here we go!

Another big day for Messi coming?

2021-12-07T17:40:24.712Z

What's at stake in the early games?

2021-12-07T17:25:31.463Z

The focus is all on Group A to start the day, with Manchester City and PSG both already qualified for the knockout stages.

City will go through as group winners, having amassed 12 points so far, with PSG second in the group with eight.

The race for a Europa League spot, though, is very much on with RB Leipzig currently in pole position with four points and an even goal differential.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, also have four points, but a -11 goal difference.

RB Leizpig won the most recent meeting between the two, a 5-0 runaway in Belgium, with Brugge winning 2-1 in Germany early in the campaign.

Lineups: RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

2021-12-07T17:13:40.713Z

Tonight's fixtures

2021-12-07T17:05:26.252Z

Here's what we have to look forward to this evening (kick-off 20:00 GMT unless stated):

  • PSG v Club Bruges (17:45 GMT)
  • RB Leipzig v Manchester City (17:45)
  • Porto v Atletico Madrid
  • AC Milan v Liverpool
  • Ajax v Sporting
  • Borussia Dortmund v Besiktas
  • Real Madrid v Inter Milan
  • Shakhtar Donetsk v Sheriff Tiraspol

Good evening

2021-12-07T17:00:13.100Z

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog as the final round of Champions League group games begin. Can you believe we are here already?

Eleven clubs are through and another 11 are competing for the remaining five slots over the next two evenings.

Let's do this!