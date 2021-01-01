Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Newcastle, West Ham vs Chelsea, Real Madrid vs Betis & more

Top four on the line for Liverpool
A win for Liverpool would take the Reds into the top four, potentially for only a few hours as West Ham and Chelsea face off later.
Newcastle are edging towards safety, but in all likelihood Steve Bruce put this game in the “would be nice” category. The Magpies are eight points clear of Fulham so have a bit of breathing space.
Liverpool team to face Newcastle
Klopp's going for goals with Firmino, Jota, Mane and Salah all starting.
Newcastle team for Liverpool visit
Welcome to Anfield
The reception for the Liverpool team bus is a bit more positive than at Elland Road earlier this week.
