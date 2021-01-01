Matchday LIVE: Athletic Club vs Barcelona, Man City hammer Norwich, Liverpool defeat Burnley & more

Gabriel Jesus was not on the scoresheet for Manchester City in their 5-0 win over Norwich, but he did provide two assists and was a threat throughout. He has been speaking to BBC Sport and said: “I think it was a good game for the team – we played quickly, passed the ball, made runs in behind, try to score a goal – that’s what we have to do all the games.

“After the result last game, everyone knows we can do a little bit better and we tried today. It was a difficult game, Norwich try to play a lot and that I think was good for us – when teams try to play against us, we can play well.

“I feel good, I’m getting my confidence back, my energy back. I like to play all the time, wherever the manager tries to play me, I try to do my best always.

“On the national team, I play more on the right side. We have a lot of good strikers, good wingers – Riyad (Mahrez) and Raheem (Sterling) came on and scored – and we have a very good team.”