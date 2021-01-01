Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Athletic Club vs Barcelona, Man City hammer Norwich, Liverpool defeat Burnley & more

Memphis Depay Athletic Club vs Barcelona La Liga 2021-22
2021-08-21T22:00:19Z

FT: Athletic Club 1-1 Barcelona

2021-08-21T21:55:00Z

A fairly even game by the end, even though Athletic Club had dominated for the majority of it. The highlight, of course, was Memphis Depay scoring his first goal for Barcelona.

The Blaugrana should have had another shortly after with Depay missing his shot by about a yard, but the Eric Garcia red card is a sour way to end the match.

Red card for Eric Garcia!

2021-08-21T21:50:45Z

Athletic Club 1-1 Barcelona

What a clumsy challenge from Eric Garcia in the dying minutes of the game on Neco Williams, and he's sent off as now Athletic Club get a free-kick from outside the box!

It's ultimately blocked, but what a silly tackle that was.

Memphis Depay, Dutch royalty

2021-08-21T21:46:55Z

The first Barcelona goal of many? 🔥

2021-08-21T21:39:06Z

GOAL!!! Athletic Club 1-1 Barcelona

2021-08-21T21:35:50Z

It's Memphis Depay's day!

Depay gets his first Barcelona goal with a great rocket of a strike to even out the scoreline. It comes just minutes after Frenkie De Jong has his shot bounce off the crossbar.

Still about 15 minutes left of regular time!

A glimpse of post-Messi Barcelona?

2021-08-21T21:14:22Z

Athletic Club 1-0 Barcelona

Is this Barcelona's forever reality now? They haven't been the dominant side here, and though Athletic Club's only just scored, it wasn't the away team who were always looking more likely to score.

Antoine Griezmann has been pretty much nowhere all game, with Martin Braithwaite having a couple of decent chances – but failing to convert when needed.

HT: Athletic Club 0-0 Barcelona

2021-08-21T20:51:09Z

Nothing to write home about from the first half, though Athletic Club have been the ones on top of the game and driving most of the action so far.

Pedri, however, has been a relentless distance-covering machine for Barcelona.

Griezmann still yet to be involved in the game

2021-08-21T20:44:05Z

It's Braithwaite who had the clearest chance on goal for Barcelona, with Griezmann largely invisible in the opening half so far.

Will he make his mark on the game in the second half?

Antoine Griezmann Athletic Club vs Barcelona La Liga 2021-22
Pique comes off for Araujo

2021-08-21T20:32:36Z

Athletic Club 0-0 Barcelona

Gerard Pique is forced to be substitued off due to injury, and is replaced by Ronald Araujo.

It means the defender only had to wear this (potentially curse) purple kit for 32 minutes.

Get well soon, Gerard!

De Jong with a heroic clearance

2021-08-21T20:24:38Z

Athletic Club 0-0 Barcelona

Athletic Club looked close to opening the scoring if it wasn't for a Herculean defensive effort by Frenkie De Jong.

Close!

What an opening 10 minutes!

2021-08-21T20:11:04Z

Barcelona looked to be in the front foot after Martin Braithwaite skied his chance at scoring in an open goal, but Athletic Club are posing a threat of their own.

Oihan Sancet hits the crossbar with a resounding THWACK shortly after, when it really should have been a sitter. What a miss.

Ronald Koeman Athletic Club vs Barcelona La Liga 2021-22
And we are off!

2021-08-21T20:00:48Z

Nothing is impossible with Immobile 🔥

2021-08-21T19:29:26Z

Barcelona gearing up for kick-off...

2021-08-21T19:17:33Z

Is it weird to still forget that Leo is there no longer? 🥺

Up there with the big boys

2021-08-21T18:48:11Z

WATCH: Dzeko's debut goal

2021-08-21T18:30:10Z

FT: Inter 4-0 Genoa

2021-08-21T18:25:31Z

A very comfortable evening for the Serie A champions as they open the 2021-22 Serie A campaign as they mean to go on. They got four goals, could have had a few more, and will be pleased to silence some doubters following a testing summer of transfer activity.

 

Getty

FT: Brighton 2-0 Watford

2021-08-21T18:22:39Z

All over at the Amex, with the home side taking the spoils. Graham Potter's side have taken six points from six and sit second in the table as things stand. Seagulls flying high early in 2021-22.

 

Graham Potter Brighton 2021-22
GOAL: Inter 4-0 Genoa

2021-08-21T18:18:43Z

They aren't done yet! A fourth for Inter two minutes from the end. Dzeko gets in on the act - on his 200th Serie A appearance and debut for Inter - with the towering frontman with a trademark header from close range.

 

Edin Dzeko Inter 2021-22
Rare achievement

2021-08-21T18:14:35Z

GOAL: Inter 3-0 Genoa

2021-08-21T18:06:07Z

Three points wrapped up with a third. Vidal steps off the bench to put further gloss on an impressive performance. Sloppy defending from Genoa as Inter keep knocking until the door opens.

Watford frustrated

2021-08-21T17:56:57Z

Watford's turn to have a goal ruled out. King, fresh from the bench, brushes off his marker and feeds the ball to Dennis. He cuts inside his man and finishes well, but the flag is up. Still no way back for the Hornets.

 

Brighton Watford 2021-22
Another ruled out for Inter

2021-08-21T17:48:02Z

Inter denied by the flag for a second time. Calhanoglu this time, who crashes a volley into the top corner from around the penalty spot. Perisic put over a cross from the left, but he made his move too soon and was offside again.

 

Hakan Calhanoglu Inter 2021-22
Serving them well so far

2021-08-21T17:47:04Z

WATCH: Own goal nightmare for Sommer

2021-08-21T17:32:00Z

Swiss keeper puts through his own net

Notable landmark

2021-08-21T17:25:00Z

HT: Inter 2-0 Genoa

2021-08-21T17:21:00Z

Very comfortable for the hosts at San Siro. They burst out of the blocks and have not given Genoa much of a look in. Very impressive and an early market being put down by the Serie A title holders.

 

Skriniar Inter Genoa celebrating
Goal ruled out for Inter

2021-08-21T17:19:00Z

Perisic thinks he has a third for Inter in first-half stopage-time, but he strayed offside when racing through and the effort is chalked off. Very close, and a nice finish, but it won't count.

 

Ivan Perisic Inter 2021-22
HT: Brighton 2-0 Watford

2021-08-21T17:17:00Z

The Seagulls in complete control at the interval, with Shane Duffy's bullet header getting them on their way. Neal Maupay may have wrapped up back-to-back wins, with Watford struggling to find a foothold in the game.

 

Brighton 2021-22
GOAL: Brighton 2-0 Watford

2021-08-21T17:12:00Z

Maupay doubles the Seagulls' lead five minutes before the break. Sloppy defending from Watford as they try and play out from the back, allowing Maupay to steal in and deliver a composed finish. His second in as many games this season.

 

Neal Maupay Brighton Watford 2021-22
More goals from Grealish?

2021-08-21T17:08:00Z

Jack Grealish scored on his home debut for Manchester City in their 5-0 win over Norwich, with Pep Guardiola of the opinion that he can become as prolific as England team-mate Raheem Sterling. 
The Blues boss has said: “If he gets the mentality to score goals like Raheem, yeah (he can score more).
“When Raheem was here when I first arrived he didn't have goals in his mind and we immediately changed his arrival.
“Today he scored because he arrives in the centre, he’s a machine there.
“He changed his mind and decided he was going to score. Jack has this mentality to score goals and win games as well.
“But if he has the Raheem mentality then he can do it, too.”

 

Pep Guardiola Manchester City Norwich 2021-22
WATCH: Classy strike from Calhanoglu

2021-08-21T17:04:00Z

Inter star curls home from distance

Using his head

2021-08-21T16:57:24Z

GOAL: Inter 2-0 Genoa

2021-08-21T16:48:09Z

Inter all over Genoa at San Siro. Summer signing Calhanoglu doubles their lead inside 14 minutes. He combines with Dzeko and curls home from 25 yards. Great strike.

 

Skriniar Inter Genoa celebrating
A first for Inter in 10 years

2021-08-21T16:46:51Z

GOAL: Brighton 1-0 Watford

2021-08-21T16:41:24Z

Another geat header from a corner, this time at the Amex from Duffy. The experienced centre-half is back on the south coast following a loan at Celtic last season, and is back in the goals.

 

Shane Duffy Brighton Watford 2021-22
GOAL: Inter 1-0 Genoa

2021-08-21T16:40:12Z

Perfect start for the Italian champions. Skriniar gets the Inzaghi era at San Siro up and running with a towering header from a corner. Game on inside six minutes.

 

Milan Skriniar Inter 2021-22
Inter star asked to stay

2021-08-21T16:37:37Z

Prior to today's outing for Inter, club director Beppe Marotta revealed to DAZN that a star Argentine striker asked to stay put - having been heavily linked with Tottenham.

He has said: “Lautaro is a player who explicitly asked to stay at Inter, despite receiving other lucrative offers. We are proud of that, he wants to prove himself a champion here and we are very happy that he can continue his growth process at this club.”

 

Lautaro Inter Udinese
A job well done

2021-08-21T16:28:52Z

Gabriel Jesus was not on the scoresheet for Manchester City in their 5-0 win over Norwich, but he did provide two assists and was a threat throughout. He has been speaking to BBC Sport and said: “I think it was a good game for the team – we played quickly, passed the ball, made runs in behind, try to score a goal – that’s what we have to do all the games.

“After the result last game, everyone knows we can do a little bit better and we tried today. It was a difficult game, Norwich try to play a lot and that I think was good for us – when teams try to play against us, we can play well.

“I feel good, I’m getting my confidence back, my energy back. I like to play all the time, wherever the manager tries to play me, I try to do my best always.

“On the national team, I play more on the right side. We have a lot of good strikers, good wingers – Riyad (Mahrez) and Raheem (Sterling) came on and scored – and we have a very good team.”

 

Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 2021-22
Title defence

2021-08-21T16:16:26Z

Serie A champions Inter are also fast approaching kick-off this evening, with the Nerazzurri and their new No.9 - with Edin Dzeko stepping into the shoes of Romelu Lukaku - opening their title defence at home to Genoa.

 

Edin Dzeko Inter 2021-22
More goals to come?

2021-08-21T16:15:02Z

We've already had 13 goals in the Premier League so far today, will Brighton and Watford - who both won on the opening weekend - add to that tally? We are about to find out.

 

Brighton Adam Lallana Alexis Mac Allister 2021-22
The Bielsa way...

2021-08-21T16:08:48Z

A master of management

2021-08-21T16:03:16Z

FT: Premier League scores

2021-08-21T15:57:40Z

Saturday's action in the English top-flight

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford
Leeds 2-2 Everton
Man City 5-0 Norwich
Brighton 2-0 Watford

 

 

Raheem Sterling Man City celebrating 2021-22
Easy as you like...

2021-08-21T15:53:38Z

FT: Man City 5-0 Norwich

2021-08-21T15:51:08Z

Blues ease past Canaries

Comfortable afternoon for the defending champions as they pick up their first win of the season. Grealish was among the goals on his home debut, with there clearly more to come from the Blues this season - De Bruyne wasn't even involved today and there could be Kane to come!

 

Riyad Mahrez Raheem Sterling Man City 2021-22
GOAL: Man City 5-0 Norwich

2021-08-21T15:43:39Z

Five-star showing from the Blues. Mahrez gets in on the act. Picked out inside the box with nobody near him and he curls in off the post with six minutes still on the clock.

 

Riyad Mahrez Manchester City Norwich 2021-22
GOAL: Leeds 2-2 Everton

2021-08-21T15:35:51Z

Raphinha restores parity in West Yorkshire. Great finish from a man who scored home and away against the Toffees last season.

 

Raphinha Leeds Everton 2021-22
Brighton vs Watford team news

2021-08-21T15:35:12Z

Defeat for Dortmund

2021-08-21T15:32:42Z

Setback for Dortmund on the road as they slip to a narrow defeat at Freiburg. Back to the drawing board...

GOAL: Man City 4-0 Norwich

2021-08-21T15:29:16Z

Another for Guardiola's men in what is becoming a rout. Sterling has stepped off the bench to add a fourth for City. He has been brought on down the middle, with Jesus teeing him up for a tap in from a wide role.

 

Raheem Sterling Man City 2021-22
Reliable source

2021-08-21T15:29:03Z

Moment to remember for City starlet

2021-08-21T15:28:29Z

GOAL: Man City 3-0 Norwich

2021-08-21T15:23:33Z

Game over at the Etihad, with Laporte adding a third for the Blues. He misses his first header from a corner, but the ball breaks back his way and he turns home from close range.

 

Aymeric Laporte Manchester City Norwich 2021-22
GOAL: Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle

2021-08-21T15:22:18Z

Lascelles blocks the ball inside the box with his arm, leading to a penalty for the Villans after a VAR check. El Ghazi takes, with Ings off spot-kick duty this week, and sends Woodman the wrong way.

 

Anwar El Ghazi Aston Villa Newcastle 2021-22
WATCH: Ings' acrobatics for Villa

2021-08-21T15:20:00Z

Villans star scores worldie

Here is how, in some style, Ings registered his second goal in as many games for Villa.

Happy hunting ground

2021-08-21T15:17:58Z

GOAL: Leeds 1-2 Everton

2021-08-21T15:12:43Z

Visitors back in front at Elland Road. Gray fires through Dallas and beyond Meslier to put the Toffees back in front.

 

Damarai Gray Everton Leeds 2021-22
Happy Klopp

2021-08-21T15:04:03Z

Liverpool were 2-0 winners over Burnley in today's lunchtime kick-off, with Jurgen Klopp happy with the battling qualities on show from his side. He has told BT Sport: "We always had to be ready for a proper fight and we were today.

"You saw these challenges with Barnes and Wood and Virgil and Joel. I’m not 100 per cent sure if [officials] are going in the right direction with these decisions. It’s like we’re going 10 to 15 years backwards. The rules are like they are, but you cannot defend these situations. That’s how it makes the game really tricky.

"In a lot of moments, we played a brilliant game without scoring. In all the other moments we had to fight incredibly hard. We won it and nobody got injured."

 

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2021-22
Goals from a Pole

2021-08-21T15:02:51Z

WATCH: Grealish's first goal for Man City (U.S. only)

2021-08-21T15:01:00Z

£100m man off the mark

For those tuning in from the United States, here is how Grealish has opened his goal account for the Premier League champions on his home debut...

Dream start

2021-08-21T15:00:44Z

One back for Dortmund

2021-08-21T14:58:39Z

Hope for BVB as they start to mount a comeback...

HT: Premier League scores

2021-08-21T14:51:03Z

Latest from the English top-flight

Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford
Leeds 1-1 Everton
Man City 2-0 Norwich

Gabriel Jesus Jack Grealish Man City 2021-22
GOAL: Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle

2021-08-21T14:49:14Z

Dean Smith's side take the lead through Danny Ings. Two in two for the Villa new boy. Moments before the interval.

 

Danny Ings Aston Villa Newcastle 2021-22
Disaster for Dortmund

2021-08-21T14:46:10Z

After bursting out of the blocks this season, Dortmund are now two behind against Freiburg. Mountain to climb from here.

GOAL: Leeds 1-1 Everton

2021-08-21T14:42:29Z

The home faithful get a first Premier League goal to celebrate with fans in attendance. Klich has got it with a smart finish. All square four minutes before the break.

 

Mateusz Klich Leeds Everton 2021-22
Notable first for DCL

2021-08-21T14:35:26Z

GOAL: Leeds 0-1 Everton

2021-08-21T14:29:46Z

Cooper with a foul on Calvert-Lewin that eventually sees a penalty given after a long VAR check. It takes an age for the spot-kick to be taken, but Calvert-Lewin sticks it away on the half-hour mark.

 

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton Leeds 2021-22
Emulating a legend

2021-08-21T14:29:11Z

GOAL: Man City 2-0 Norwich

2021-08-21T14:23:26Z

This one does stand. Grealish with his first goal for the Blues. Not his best, but he won't care. Jesus fires over a cross from the right that hits the England star and bounces in off his thigh.

 

Jack Grealish Manchester City Norwich 2021-22
Work to do for Dortmund

2021-08-21T14:22:46Z

Haaland, Bellingham and Co behind at the break. They have been trailing since the sixth minute.

Goal ruled out for Man City

2021-08-21T14:16:57Z

Torres thinks he's doubled City's lead, but it won't count.  Graham Scott advised to check the pitchside monitor for a possible foul in the build-up by Bernardo Silva, and he chalks the effort off. Norwich hanging on.

 

Ferran Torres Manchester City Norwich 2021-22
GOAL: Man City 1-0 Norwich

2021-08-21T14:07:38Z

Ferran Torres forces a breakthrough for the champions inside seven minutes. His volleyed cross leads to Hanley putting through his own net off Krul. Perfect start for the champions.

 

Ferran Torres Manchester City Norwich 2021-22
Today's 3pm kick-offs

2021-08-21T13:50:07Z

Liverpool were the Premier League appetiser this afternoon, with there four more games to come at 3pm. The reigning champions, established stars and top-flight new boys all on show...

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Leeds v Everton
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Manchester City v Norwich

 

Jack Grealish Tottenham vs Man City Premier League 2021-22
Dortmund trailing

2021-08-21T13:47:25Z

Borussia Dortmund have fallen behind early on in their meeting with Freiburg. Still a long way to go...

Unblemished record

2021-08-21T13:42:38Z

Back in the groove

2021-08-21T13:36:29Z

Half-century for magical Mane

2021-08-21T13:30:03Z

FT: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley

2021-08-21T13:24:00Z

Jota and Mane steer Reds to victory

It's all over at Anfield - and it's two Premier League wins from two games for Liverpool, who maintain that winning start to the new season!

Diogo Jota's first-half header effectively dictated the match to their liking from early on and Sadio Mane's top-drawer volley confirmed there would be no comeback for Burnley.

The Clarets may have made some strange history in fielding a one-through-11 side today, but it is Jurgen Klopp who has got one over on Sean Dyche, with Anfield restored to glorious, full-voice life once more.

Sadio Mane Liverpool 2021-22
TAA maintains superb assistance

2021-08-21T13:17:00Z

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley

Team News: Man City v Norwich

2021-08-21T13:05:00Z

Grealish starts, De Bruyne out

The line-ups are in for the mid-afternoon kick-offs across the Premier League - and Kevin De Bruyne is out entirely for Manchester City, through injury.

Jack Grealish will make his home debut for the hosts however.

View from the ground

2021-08-21T13:02:00Z

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley

GOAL: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley

2021-08-21T12:57:00Z

(Sadio Mane, 69)

There's no denying that one with VAR - and what an absolute crackerjack of a volley that is to double Liverpool's lead!

A booming cut-out ball comes to earth with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right flank. He lofts it with a superb touch into the penalty area, where his striker is lurking.

Mane volleys it first time beyond Nick Pope and nearly takes the net off with the force of his shot. That may well be game, set and match to the hosts.

Sadio Mane Liverpool 2021-22
Pope denies Mane magic

2021-08-21T12:50:00Z

Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

Since that offside call, it has pretty much been one-way traffic for the hosts at Anfield - and it is Nick Pope who has just kept them in this contest.

He parries a low, rattling effort from Sadio Mane, one which looks like it could deflect into his own goal for a heart-stopping moment.

Burnley are throwing their bodies around their box with increasingly wild-eyed desperation.

Sadio Mane, Liverpool vs Burnley
DISALLOWED GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

2021-08-21T12:35:00Z

(Ashley Barnes, 46)

There's no need for VAR to chalk that one off - Ashley Barnes is practically so far offside he's in Goodison Park!

The Burnley man thinks he's smashed in an equaliser, cracking a neat ball tipped low across the box over the head of Alisson and into the roof of the net.

The linesman's flag is up like a shot. No early response for Burnley on the scoreboard. Sean Dyche looks disgruntled.

Sean Dyche Burnley
Back underway

2021-08-21T12:34:00Z

Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

We've seen that football can be many things without fans over the past year - but let's not kid ourselves, football with fans is so much better.

Team News: Freiburg vs Dortmund

2021-08-21T12:30:00Z

Haaland starts for visitors

Erling Haaland and company will be in action shortly against Freiburg - and with just under an hour to go, team news has dropped for the Black and Yellow's trip in the Bundesliga.

The Leeds-born Norway superstar starts, as does England's Jude Bellingham.

Have Reds got this in the bag?

2021-08-21T12:24:00Z

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

2021-08-21T12:18:00Z

Jota nets opener as Anfield welcomes back fans

Mike Dean blows the whistle and the first half is done and dusted at Anfield.

There's something electric in the air, as this rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone demonstrates. Liverpool are good value for their lead - but Burnley will feel they can get something from this as long as the gap remains only one goal.

Jota header puts Liverpool on top

2021-08-21T12:10:00Z

Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

Jota breaks barren home run

2021-08-21T12:04:00Z

Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

DISALLOWED GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

2021-08-21T11:57:00Z

(Mohamed Salah, 26)

Double delights for the Reds - they've two inside half-an-hour thanks to the boot of Mohamed Salah!

But no! For what will surely not be the first time this season, VAR has intervened to chalk it off. The Egypt star was a fraction ahead of the last Burnley defender as he moved to snap up Harvey Elliott's pass on the right side of the penalty area.

The Clarets are let off the hook for their defensive lapse there.

Mo Salah disallowed goal vs Burnley
Big chances at both ends

2021-08-21T11:54:32Z

Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

That's lit a fire under both sides at a rain-dashed Anfield, hasn't it? Jurgen Klopp prowls his technical area - and fumes when his side are dispossessed on the edge of their own box.

Alisson makes a smart save at close range, and then Mohamed Salah forces a stop from Pope down the other end moments later.

End-to-end stuff!

Harvey Elliott, Liverpool vs Burnley
GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

2021-08-21T11:49:00Z

(Diogo Jota, 18)

Sublime stuff from Diogo Jota - but what a ball that is from Konstantinos Tsimikas on the left to carve this game open!

The wing-back cuts deep on the flank, looks up and drifts a peach of a pass over the defence, into the heart of the penalty area. His striker is there, and places a wonderful glancing header on it as the ball floats back to earth, to push it beyond Nick Pope.

First blood to the Reds and Anfield absolutely erupts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota
Early sparks at Anfield

2021-08-21T11:41:00Z

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

A moment of remembrance

2021-08-21T11:34:00Z

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

That was a fine tribute to Andrew Devine, who passed in July as a result of injuries sustained over 30 years ago at Hillsborough.

Diogo Jota pokes an early header from a free-kick wide at one end, then Trent Alexander-Arnold has to clear an offside Burnley shot off his goal-line down the other.

KO: Liverpool vs Burnley

2021-08-21T11:31:00Z

After Jordan Henderson has laid a wreath behind the goal for the late Andrew Devine - who sadly became the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster last month, over three decades on from that tragic day - and the echoes of You'll Never Walk Alone have rocked Anfield to the core, referee Mike Dean blows his whistle.

We're underway in this Premier League clash between Liverpool and Burnley!

Dyche delivers rare PL symmetry

2021-08-21T11:15:00Z

Liverpool vs Burnley

Notice anything in particular about that Burnley line-up? That's right - the Clarets have named a matchday XI numbered one through 11, a feat far rarer than you may think in the Premier League.

The last time this happened in the English top-flight was when Charlton Athletic did it in the 1998-99 campaign. You could get a Freddo for 10p then!

Sean Dyche has delivered a lovely bit of symmetry for his side's second game of the season.

Sean Dyche Burnley Premier League
Warmups underway at Anfield

2021-08-21T11:10:00Z

Liverpool vs Burnley

Can Norwich buck expectations?

2021-08-21T11:05:00Z

Man City vs Norwich

Liverpool aren't the only heavyweight in town today - Manchester City will be looking for a first win of the new campaign as they defend their title too.

They face newly-promoted Norwich City - and per Opta, a Canaries victory is the only potential result with a probability under the 10 per cent mark this weekend in the Premier League.

Can they shock Pep Guardiola's men to get themselves off the mark too?

Klopp issues Salah contract update

2021-08-21T11:00:00Z

Liverpool vs Burnley

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool have opened talks with Mo Salah over a new long-term contract.

The Reds, Goal understands, are hoping to tie their star man down to a two-year extension, which would keep him at Anfield until 2025 and make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, earning around £250,000 a week.

Salah’s current deal, signed in 2018, has less than two years left to run, but Liverpool sources are confident an agreement will be reached, and that the 29-year-old will become the latest player to commit his long-term future, following in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

To read the full story on Goal, head here!

Salah Liverpool Norwich 2021
Fortress Anfield?

2021-08-21T10:55:00Z

Liverpool vs Burnley

Wet 'n' Wild on Merseyside

2021-08-21T10:50:00Z

Liverpool vs Burnley

It's a soggy day on Merseyside, to put it mildly - the kind of grey-sky afternoon that screams "miserable goalless draw in late November" to be quite honest.

But that hasn't stopped Liverpool's fans from celebrating their long-awaited return to Anfield. It's been coming for months and the day is finally here - there will be a vocal crowd inside this famous old stadium once more.

Our correspondent Neil Jones was at the scene earlier when the players arrived by bus ahead of what promises to be a busy day of action.

History in the making?

2021-08-21T10:45:00Z

Liverpool vs Burnley

Team News: Liverpool vs Burnley

2021-08-21T10:40:00Z

Milner out, Elliott makes first PL start

The lineups are in - and there's no James Milner for Liverpool, with the veteran midfielder out with a slight knock. Young Harvey Elliott does make his first Premier League start for the Reds though

Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra both miss out for Burnley too, through a toe issue and small knock - but they have some young blood of their own on the bench, with 18-year-old Owen Dodgson included.

Today's order of play

2021-08-21T10:35:00Z

Half-a-dozen Premier Legaue games, plus some big clashes from across the rest of Europe - we've got it all in store over the rest of the day!

Liverpool will be out to back up their fine start to the season against Burnley first up, before Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland face off with Freiburg ahead of four mid-afternoon English matches, including Manchester City against Norwich.

Then, Inter get their Scudetto defence underway against Genoa this evening, before Barcelona continue to kick on with life after Lionel Messi against Athletic Bilbao.

We'll have updates from the following:

1230: Liverpool vs Burnley
1430: Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund
1500: Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
1500: Crystal Palace vs Brentford
1500: Leeds United vs Everton
1500: Manchester City vs Norwich City
1730: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford
1730: Inter vs Genoa
2100: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

(All times BST)

Haaland Borussia Dortmund Eintracht Bundesliga
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-08-21T10:30:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

One Premier League matchweek down - and only 37 more to go, eh? If last weekend was any indication, we're in for a belting season...

But that's not all. We're in full swing across the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 too - plus, today at last, the new Serie A campaign gets underway too!

You can follow all the best of the action right here with us throughout the day - and you'd be mad to miss it!

Liverpool fans wait for team bus
