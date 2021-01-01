Matchday LIVE: Liverpool take on Newcastle as Chelsea face Everton

Team news: Liverpool v Newcastle
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦
How we line up for tonight’s meeting with @NUFC in the @PremierLeague:
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️
Tuchel confirms Covid cases, Toffees decimated
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the injured Ben Chilwell are the four players to test positive for Covid-19.
It was revealed earlier today that the club had suffered a further three positive tests to go with Mateo Kovacic, who is currently self-isolating.
Everton have been decimated by injury and illness with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Demarai Gray and Lucas Digne all absent.
That had forced Rafa Benitez to turn to youth, with 20-year-old Ellis Simms making his full debut up front. Fellow academy graduate Anthony Gordon and 19-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite also come into the side.
Team news: Chelsea v Everton
Your Chelsea team news! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #CheEve— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 16, 2021
Tonight's Toffees for #CHEEVE! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/J6hO7R6I1q— Everton (@Everton) December 16, 2021
Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones test positive for Covid
Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all absent for Liverpool vs Newcastle tonight after returning suspected positive COVID tests. Isolating while awaiting PCR results.

Rest of first-team squad tested negative today. Liverpool did not apply for game to be postponed.
Rest of first-team squad tested negative today. Liverpool did not apply for game to be postponed.#LFC
Tonight's fixtures
Let's start with the formailities, here's tonight's fixtures (all times GMT):
- Chelsea v Everton (19:45)
- Liverpool v Newcastle (20:00)
Leicester's match against Brighton was also scheduled to take place this evening but has become the latest match to be postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.
There have also been a further four games due to take place this weekend that have been postponed, in addition to Manchester United's game against Brighton that had already been cancelled earlier today.
For details of all the Premier League matches that have been cancelled due to Covid, head over here.
Welcome to Thursday's edition of the GOAL matchday blog. The Premier League takes centre stage this evening as title challengers Chelsea and Liverpool look to keep pace with Manchester City.
Let's dive straight in!