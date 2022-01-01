Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Leeds, Real Madrid and Inter in action following north London derby postponement

Sevilla are set to play their derby date with arch-rivals Real Betis to a finish in a little over an hour's time. Sevilla are not happy with the decison to re-start, after seeing the contest abandoned on Saturday when one of their players was hit by an object thrown from the stands, but they will take to the field.

ℹ️ #SevillaFC express our absolute disagreement with the decision to continue the match today, but we will comply with it.#WeareSevilla — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 16, 2022