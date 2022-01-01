Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Leeds, Real Madrid and Inter in action following north London derby postponement

Assist king
42 - Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Thomas Müller (64) and Lionel Messi (47) have provided more assists in Europe's big-five leagues than Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold (42). Platter. pic.twitter.com/ntDC6hI6YJ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2022
Piece of history
1 - Antonin #Barak is the first Verona's midfielder to score a hat-trick in their Serie A's history. Artist.#SassuoloHellasVerona #SassuoloVerona #SerieA pic.twitter.com/ppanYg7GIB— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) January 16, 2022
Excitement building for Real
Are you excited for the final?— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 16, 2022
YES YES YES
Back underway
The action is underway againt at Anfield and the London Stadium. Expect more goals at both in the second 45.
Betis vs Sevilla trying again
🕕⚽ We are underway! 🔛— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) January 16, 2022
💚🤍 #ElGranDerbi 1-1 🔴⚪#RBBlive #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/Imnby313IR
Why Rafa got the boot
19 - Under Rafael Benítez, Everton earned just 19 points in 19 Premier League matches, their lowest tally at the halfway stage of a season since 2005-06 (17). The Toffees lost nine of their final 12 league matches under the Spaniard. Stuck. pic.twitter.com/db3VHzM29j— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2022
Benitez sacked by Everton
Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first team manager.— Everton (@Everton) January 16, 2022
FT: Gambia 1-1 Mali
FULL-TIME! ⏰#TeamGambia 1️⃣-1⃣ #TeamMali— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
2⃣ Penalties ⚽⚽
Points split between both sides as Ibrahima Koné advances for the Eagles and Musa Barrow equalizes for the Scorpions.#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #GMBMLI pic.twitter.com/4vSrANEEjP
WATCH: Gambia snatch a point
Here, for those in the UK, is how Gambia snatched a dramatic equaliser from the spot against Mali...
🗣️ "It's a BRILLIANT penalty!"— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 16, 2022
Gambia score a vital, late equaliser 🇬🇲 pic.twitter.com/ijllKf6VvO
Watch: Fabinho nods home
Here, for those in the U.S., is how Fabinho headed Liverpool in front against Brentford...
Fabinho nods it in at the far post and Liverpool take a 1-0 lead into the half.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 16, 2022
📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning #LIVBRE pic.twitter.com/tUPhdoI30R
GOAL: Gambia 1-1 Mali
A dramatic leveller for Gambia as they equalise in the last minute through a Barrow penalty.
G⚽️AL! #TeamGambia 1-1 #TeamMali— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Musa Barrow draws for the Scorpions 🤝#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #GMBMLI pic.twitter.com/yJRQnwbYFE
HT: West Ham 1-2 Leeds
The Whites find themselves in front at the interval. They have suffered more injury woe in east London, but a brace from Jack Harrison has them heading for another welcome win on the road. Can they hold on?
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
The Reds hold a narrow lead at the interval courtesy of Fabinho's close-range header. It has not been easy going for the hosts at Anfield, but they have their noses in front.
GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
Klopp's men edge in front at Anfield with half-time fast approaching. With no Salah and Mane on show, Fabinho has delivered for the Reds by nodding home from a corner.
FABBBIIIINNNHHOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! pic.twitter.com/egeEwcvvJU— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 16, 2022
Watch: Mali's controversial penalty
Here, for those in the UK, is how Mali won a controversial penalty that allowed Kone to fire them in front...
Mali awarded controversial penalty 🇲🇱— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 16, 2022
Do you think it was the correct decision? 💭 pic.twitter.com/J7iD84D41Q
Warning for Reds
Toney not far away with a 30-yarder after an awful pass from Matip— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 16, 2022
Notable first
2 - Jack Harrison has scored twice in a league match for Leeds United for the first time, in what is his 136th league appearance for the club. Bracing.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2022
GOAL: Gambia 0-1 Mali
Deadlock broken in the first Afcon game of ther day, with Kone on target for Mali.
G⚽️AL! #TeamGambia 0-1 #TeamMali— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Ibrahima Koné opens up the scoring for the Eagles! 🎯#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #GMBMLI pic.twitter.com/4o2m6gnYsa
GOAL: West Ham 1-2 Leeds
The Whites are back in front. Another corner, with Ayling attacking the ball and nodding down for Harrison to bundle home from a yard out. VAR has a look, but the effort stands.
GGGGGGGGGOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! HARRISON AGAINNNNNN!!! 1-2 pic.twitter.com/ZnfPHjr9iW— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 16, 2022
Set-piece specialists
24 - West Ham have scored 24 Premier League goals from corners since the start of 2020, more than any other side, and have netted from a corner in three of their four league games against Leeds in that time. Weapon.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2022
GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Leeds
The hosts get their goal, with Bowen continuing his fine run of form. The Hammers have been knocking on the door and from another corner, the ball is powered home from close range - great movement and a powerful header.
THAT MAN AGAIN!!!! 🔥#WHULEE pic.twitter.com/1gKa34oXHR— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 16, 2022
West Ham almost level
West Ham are pushing hard for a leveller against Leeds, with Dawson powering a header from a corner inches past the post. Antonio looks busy as usual, while Rice is looking to take control of midfield.
Liverpool go close
Van Dijk effort cleared off the line— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 16, 2022
Watch: Harrison fires Leeds in front
Here is how Harrison gave Leeds the lead at West Ham with a well-taken finish...
"A WONDERFUL START FOR LEEDS UNITED!" ⚽— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 16, 2022
They take an early lead at the London Stadium! 💥 pic.twitter.com/3YwwF9bFZj
Jack Harrison opens the scoring for Leeds!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 16, 2022
Leeds leads West Ham 1-0.
💻: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning #WHULEE pic.twitter.com/B8v9Gfi3Z4
Joy for Jack
🔥 @Harrison_Jack11! pic.twitter.com/xaVEolT7tg— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 16, 2022
Team news: Real Betis vs Sevilla
💚🤍💚— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) January 16, 2022
Our starting eleven for #ElGranDerbi!#RBBlive #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/G35Cw9nJgK
The line-up for 𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝗧𝗪𝗢 ⚔️#WeareSevilla #CopaDelRey 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NEvQyu7MTO— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 16, 2022
Bright start
Alexander-Arnold with a fierce strike not far off target from Oxlade-Chamberlain's lay off. Liverpool threatening. #LFC— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 16, 2022
GOAL: West Ham 0-1 Leeds
The visitors take the lead in east London with 10 minutes on the clock. West Ham are unable to clear their lines as Leeds pile forward, with Fabianki keeping out an effort from Klich, but Harrison does beat him by finding the corner from 10 yards out.
GGGGGGGGOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!! HARRISONNNNNNN!!!! 0-1 pic.twitter.com/9z16vwfJ3M— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 16, 2022
Here we go
Today’s Premier League action at Anfield and the London Stadium is up and running. Will we get another flurry of goals in the English top-flight? We are about to find out.
Derby to be played to a finish
Sevilla are set to play their derby date with arch-rivals Real Betis to a finish in a little over an hour's time. Sevilla are not happy with the decison to re-start, after seeing the contest abandoned on Saturday when one of their players was hit by an object thrown from the stands, but they will take to the field.
ℹ️ #SevillaFC express our absolute disagreement with the decision to continue the match today, but we will comply with it.#WeareSevilla— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 16, 2022
Bodes well for Hammers
3 - West Ham have won their last three league games against Leeds, more than they had in their previous 28 against them (W2 D8 L18). Bubbling.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2022
Absent superstars
1 - Liverpool's game today will be the first time since Mo Salah joined in 2017 that both he and Sadio Mané will be missing for a Premier League match. Between them, the pair have scored 48% of the Reds' goals in the competition since the start of 2017-18 (180/378). Absence. pic.twitter.com/t6YG9FAKKT— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2022
Anfield icon
Billy Liddell banner on the Kop, in the week Liverpool marked the 100th birthday of one of their greatest ever players. Liddell's family are guests of the club today. #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hELhNbtUv4— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 16, 2022
HT: Gambia 0-0 Mali
HALF-TIME! ⏰ #TeamGambia 0-0 #TeamMali— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Nothing to split both teams after the first 45 minutes, will we see any goals in the 2nd half? 🤔 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #GMBMLI pic.twitter.com/kD5b9tG8rp
Long time coming
1989 - This is the first time Liverpool are hosting Brentford in any competition since March 1989, a 4-0 win in an FA Cup quarter-final tie. They last hosted the Bees in a league match back in October 1946, winning 1-0. Uncommon.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2022
Watch: How Real booked their place in the Super Cup final
The G⚽ALS that secured our place in the F🏆NAL!#Supercopa pic.twitter.com/axGoY6GKT9— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 16, 2022
Too much made of Arsenal's request?
Arsenal have faced criticism for pushing through the postponement of their derby date with north London rivals Tottenham, which had been due to take place today.
Charles Watts is, however, eager to point out that the Gunners are merely following the rules and have worked hard in difficult circumstances to get as many of their games played as possible.
Check out the full story here.
Team news: Gambia vs Mali
🇬🇲 LINE-UP 🇲🇱— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Take a look at #TeamGambia and #TeamMali’s game plan! 📋#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #GMBMLI pic.twitter.com/jayoP0ZNel
Anfield bathed in sunshine
Anfield. Blue skies and sunshine.#LFC 🔴 #LIVBRE pic.twitter.com/0i3OJyFcG7— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 16, 2022
Leeds in London
🚌 #LUFC in the stadium! pic.twitter.com/RCXrirBAVG— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 16, 2022
Reds are ready!
Inside the Reds' dressing room ahead of #LIVBRE 📸🔴 pic.twitter.com/vry14rtEGd— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 16, 2022
Team news: Liverpool vs Brentford
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 16, 2022
The Reds to face @BrentfordFC 👊 #LIVBRE
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 16, 2022
🔙 @ricohenry14 returns
Presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #LIVBRE pic.twitter.com/Vasv48jv7t
Team news: West Ham vs Leeds
Our team to face Leeds this afternoon looks like this...— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 16, 2022
COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒@betway | #WHULEE pic.twitter.com/TvJ7nwZPSF
📋 Four changes from last week's FA Cup Starting XI, as Struijk, Dallas, Forshaw and Raphinha all start pic.twitter.com/f6I4OLHNwz— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 16, 2022
Today’s order of play
With heavyweight outfits from England and Italy in action, along with contests in the Africa Cup of Nations, Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, there is plenty to keep across on Sunday.
1300 Gambia vs Mali
1400 Liverpool vs Brentford
1400 West Ham vs Leeds
1500 Real Betis vs Sevilla
1600 Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone
1600 Tunisia vs Mauritania
1700 Roma vs Cagliari
1830 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
1900 Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea
1945 Atalanta vs Inter
All times GMT
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
Hello and welcome to GOAL’s matchday live blog, keeping you across all of Sunday’s action from around the world.
The north London derby may have been called off at Arsenal’s request, but there are Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Africa Cup of Nations fixtures to keep us entertained.