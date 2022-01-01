Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Inter, Bayern & RB Salzburg in Champions League action

Out of this world 🚀
Robert Lewandowski has scored 40+ goals for the SEVENTH season in a row
HT: Bayern 4-0 RB Salzburg
Safe to say that Bayern are cruising.
Liverpool 0-0 Inter
Nothing really of note happening in the Liverpool game here, though Alisson makes a great save to deny Inter just minutes before half-time.
WATCH: Lewandowski scores hat-trick
⚽️ 12' penalty
⚽️ 21' penalty
⚽️ 23' goal
After having zero attempts on goal in the first-leg, Robert Lewandowski has a hat-trick against Salzburg in under 23 minutes 😱
Probably the easiest one he'll score...#UCL pic.twitter.com/ftF03xzOmF
Robert Lewandowski scores his fifth #UCL hat-trick in just 23 minutes.
GOAL! Bayern 4-0 RB Salzburg
(Gnabry)
At least it's not Robert Lewandowski this time!
The maestro 🔥
23 MINUTES.
Robert Lewandowski has scored the earliest hat-trick in Champions League history
GOAL! Bayern 3-0 RB Salzburg
(Lewandowski)
It's Robert Lewandowski with the hat-trick in the span of 11 minutes.
Goodbye, RB Salzburg.
GOAL! Bayern 2-0 RB Salzburg
(Lewandowski)
It's Robert Lewandowski again, from the penalty spot!
🙌
Robert Lewandowski scores his 10th Champions League goal of the season
GOAL! Bayern 1-0 RB Salzburg
(Lewandowski)
And Bayern are in front! It's Robert Lewandowski as usual who slots from the penalty spot, putting Bayern in the lead. The score is now 2-1 for Bayern on aggregate!
Kick-off: Liverpool vs Inter, Bayern vs RB Salzburg
We're underway at Anfield and the Allianz Arena, as today's two Champions League last-16 second-leg games take place.
Liverpool hold a 2-0 lead over Inter on aggregate, while Bayern go into the tie with a 1-1 draw.
Off we go!
When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?
The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 18 and will get under way at 11am GMT/6am ET at the House of European Football.
Alongside a draw for the last eight, teams will also learn their paths for the semi-finals – meaning that this will be the last draw for 2021-22.
The draw is totally open at this stage, with there no restrictions in place regarding which sides can be paired against one another.
Here we go... 👀
Kylian Mbappe in training at the Santiago Bernabeu!
👑
Sadio Mane is the first-ever Senegalese player to reach 50 Champions League appearances
Away goals rule: What is it & why did UEFA drop it from Champions League & Europa League?
On June 24, 2021, UEFA confirmed that the away goals rule would no longer be used in its club competitions from the 2021-22 season on.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin explained: "The impact of the rule now runs counter to its original purpose as, in fact, it now dissuades home teams - especially in first legs - from attacking, because they fear conceding a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage."
READ: Away goals rule: What is it & why did UEFA drop it from Champions League & Europa League?
Team news: Bayern vs RB Salzburg
♦️ Tonight's starting XI against @FCRBS_en ♦️
🔴 TEAM NEWS ⚪️
Introducing our Red Bulls for #FCBSAL.
Team news: Liverpool vs Inter
⭐ #UCL TEAM NEWS ⭐
Your Reds line-up to face @Inter tonight! #LIVINT
📣 | FORMAZIONE
🌟 Ecco gli 1️⃣1️⃣ scelti da Simone Inzaghi per #LiverpoolInter
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
We've got two key Champions League last-16 second-leg fixtures today in Liverpool vs Inter and Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg.
Liverpool will be hosting Inter at Anfield with a 2-0 first-leg lead, while Bayern head into the tie 1-1 on aggregate. Reminder that away goals do not apply anymore, with the rule having been axed for the 2021-22 season.
Team news shortly!