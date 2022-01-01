Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Italy, Portugal, Brazil & more feature in World Cup qualification action

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

European qualifiers get underway!

2022-03-24T19:48:41.228Z

Portugal vs Turkey, Wales vs Austria, Italy vs North Macedonia and Sweden vs Czech Republic are all now underway! As is Scotland's friendly with Poland, with GOAL on hand to bring you the biggest news from all five matches.

Will Ronaldo be at Qatar 2022?

2022-03-24T19:32:51.000Z

With Portugal and Italy both on different sides of the playoff draw, it is guaranteed that one of the countries will be missing out on a place at the 2022 World Cup.

Ronaldo has appeared in four consecutive World Cups for Portugal, scoring seven goals, and it seems unthinkable that he might not be present when the latest edition of the tournament kicks off in November.

The Manchester United star is the all-time record scorer in men's international football with 115 goals to his name, and Portugal fans will surely be hoping that he can add to that tally tonight to take Fernando Santos' side one step closer to the finals.

Scotland's fundrasing clash with Poland

2022-03-24T19:25:24.000Z

With Scotland's World Cup playoff semi-final against Ukraine having been postponed, Poland are visiting Hampden for a fundraising friendly.

The two nations have partnered with Unicef in support of the charity's humanitarian response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Poland were awarded a bye to the final in their qualifying section after Russia were hit with a ban from FIFA from all international competitions due to the military conflict in Ukraine.

Liverpool and Scotland full-back Andrew Robertson delivered a message to supporters calling them to donate to UNICEF, which you can watch below.

Santos shuffles Portugal defence

2022-03-24T19:15:34.000Z

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has been forced to shuffle his defensive line for the meeting with Turkey due to the Covid-19-enforced absence of Covid and Ruben Dias' struggles with a hamstring injury.

Paris Saint-Germain's Danilo Pereira will be filling in at centre-back, despite being a defensive midfielder by trade, alongside Jose Fonte.

Order of play

2022-03-24T19:04:59.000Z

European Word Cup qualifying playoff semi-finals:
Italy vs North Macedonia - 19:45 GMT

Portugal vs Turkey - 19:45 GMT

Sweden vs Czech Republic - 19:45 GMT

Wales vs Austria - 19:45 GMT

International friendlies:

Scotland vs Poland - 19:45 GMT

South American World Cup qualifiers

Brazil vs Chile - 23:30 GMT

Colombia vs Bolivia - 23:30 GMT

Paraguay vs Ecuador - 23:30 GMT

Uruguay vs Peru - 23:30 GMT

Welcome to matchday live! ⚽️

2022-03-24T19:00:02.000Z

Good evening football fans across the world and welcome to GOAL's coverage of the international break!

We are here to provide you with all the action from the latest European and South American World Cup qualifiers, with the likes of Italy, Portugal and Brazil all in action.

17 of the 32 spots at Qatar 2022 have already been filled, and there should be plenty of drama ahead as the remaining nations scramble for a ticket to football's most prestigious international torunament.

Strap yourselves in and stay tuned for up-to-the-minute updates right here!