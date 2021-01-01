Matchday LIVE: Final day action from Premier Soccer League

Let me try to keep it simple...

Sundowns have secured the Premier Soccer League title and AmaZulu are guaranteed second - a maiden Caf Champions League spot, but Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows are fighting for the last Caf Confederation Cup spot. Pirates, who play TTM, start the day in third place with 49 points. Arrows are on 46 points and will need nothing less than a win in their encounter against Stellencbosch FC. Stellenbosch, on the other hand, could be dragged to the PSL Promotion/Relegation Playoffs if they fail to win today. Chippa United take on SuperSport United in their last game and not only do they need to win, but they also need results elsewhere to go in their favour, Stellenbosch to lose.

In the race for a Top-8 spot, Kaizer Chiefs will need to overcome TS Galaxy or else the Rockets book their place in next season's MTN-8 competition.