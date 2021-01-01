Matchday LIVE: England vs Denmark updates, news and TV reaction

Plenty of heroes have emerged for the Three Lions across the past few weeks - but perhaps none has been as low-key impressive as Luke Shaw, with the left-back completing his global rehabilitation.

A member of England's Brazil 2014 squad under Roy Hodgson, injury and intermittent form - along with a prolonged spell out of favour at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho - looked to have scuppered his hopes of ever reemerging on the international stage.

But a superb season for club has earned him a richly deserved recall for country - and since then, he has locked down his position ahead of Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier with a clutch of superb performances, including two assists against Ukraine.