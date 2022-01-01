Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Ham, Liverpool vs Everton & Barcelona in La Liga action

👀

David Moyes has put out a very different XI to face Chelsea, with six changes made for today's game. Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Anthonio are among those to drop to the bench.

The Hammers boss is clearly prioritising the Europa League, with a semi-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt coming up next week.

Why not? A place in the Champions League is at stake and they are only three games from achieving it!