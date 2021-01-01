Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Brom, Milan vs Sampdoria & all Saturday's action across Europe

West Brom GOAL
Matheus Pereira puts West Brom level with a brilliant lob over Mendy. The visiting keeper, Sam Johnstone, gets the assist.
Chelsea 1-1 West Brom
Short-lived afternoon for Branislav Ivanovic
The 37-year-old defender, on his return to Stamford Bridge, came on for Dara O'Shea in the 24th minute just to be taken off 10 minutes later after picking up a hamstring injury chasing down Timo Werner.
Ten minutes later, Ivanovic is back off ❌— Goal (@goal) April 3, 2021
It looks as though he's pulled a hamstring chasing down Timo Werner on the counter 🏃♂️💨 https://t.co/qEqBNipGX6 pic.twitter.com/d4h4IabhYG
Chelsea goal AND red card 😱
Not exactly the comeback Thiago Silva was expecting. The Chelsea defender sees his second yellow of the afternoon on the brink of half-time and minutes after Christian Pulisic put the Blues in the lead.
Marcos Alonso's free kick ricocheted off the post and the American was quick to react for an easy tap in.
Chelsea 1-0 West Brom
Sampdoria goal and red card 🟥
Milan 0-1 Sampdoria
Fabio Quagliarella puts Sampdoria in the lead in the 57th minute and just two minutes later Adrien Silva gets his second yellow of the afternoon after a late challenge on Samu Castillejo.
30 minutes left on the clock, Milan with a player advantage, can they capitalise?
KO: Chelsea vs West Brom
West Brom haven't won away in the league against Chelsea since 1978 🤯
Let's see how they get on at Stamford Bridge today.
13 - West Brom are winless in their last 13 Premier League games in London (D2 L11), while their last away league win against Chelsea was back in September 1978. Mountain. #CHEWBA— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 3, 2021
Over in Italy | HT: Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
After 45 minutes gone, Milan have yet to register a shot on target against 10th place Sampdoria.
With nine matchdays left in Serie A, Inter sit comfortably in first with a five point lead over city rivals, Milan, and with two games in hand. Only so much Zlatan Ibrahimovic can do.
🚨 TEAM NEWS | Chelsea vs West Brom 🚨
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, James, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech.
West Brom XI: Johnstone, O'Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Furlong, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Townsend, Phillips, Diagne, Pereira.
Pulisic 🤝 Werner 🤝 Ziyech— Goal (@goal) April 3, 2021
Chelsea name their XI to play West Brom in the early kickoff 👇 #CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/WwU0OEVEzN
Welcome to Goal's matchday LIVE blog - yep, club football is FINALLY back! 😃
Make yourself comfy won't you, it's going to be a busy one! Here's what we've got...
11:30 (BST) | AC Milan vs Sampdoria
12:30 (BST) | Chelsea vs West Brom
14:00 (BST) | Atalanta vs Udinese
14:30 (BST) | Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15:15 (BST) | Real Madrid vs Eibar
17:30 (BST) | Leicester City vs Manchester City
17:30 (BST) | RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
20:00 (BST) | Arsenal vs Liverpool
....and more