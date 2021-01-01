Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Barca take on Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey final

We're five minutes away from the start and is it too much to ask for more of this?

West Ham have scored three goals in each of their last three Premier League games – they last scored 3+ goals in four top-flight games in a row back in August/September 1928.

West Ham have gone 3-0 ahead in each of their last three Premier League games – in the competition’s history, only Manchester United have scored the first three goals in four consecutive matches before, doing so twice in February 2010 and September 2011.