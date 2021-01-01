Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Leicester, Liverpool host Arsenal, Man Utd & Barcelona also in action

Back underway
Leicester 0-2 Chelsea
You get the sense it is going to take something quite special to turn this one around from a Leicester City perspective.
We're back underway at the King Power Stadium and it is the Champions League holders showing their class against their FA Cup-winning hosts.
Chelsea could cruise to the finish here - but will they?
Rudiger on the Fox Hunt
HT: Leicester 0-2 Chelsea
50% - Exactly 50% of Antonio Rüdiger's eight Premier League goals have come against Leicester (4), the only Premier League side the German has netted more than once against in the competition.
Rudiger and Kante put visitors on top
There goes the whistle and it's been a statement of intent from Chelsea in the first half at the King Power Stadium.
Finishes for Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante - the latter quite a special one, no less - means they are two goals to the good against Leicester.
The Foxes look like they won't make it three wins over the Blues in 2021.
WATCH: Flawless Kante finish doubles Blues lead
Leicester 0-2 Chelsea
N'GOLO!
A driving run and a superb finish from the former Leicester man!
A brilliant opening 30 minutes for Chelsea!
Too sharp, too good, two nil!
Kante with the blast from outside the box!
GOAL: Leicester 0-2 Chelsea
(N'Golo Kante)
It's double delight for the Blues - and what a finish from N'Golo Kante!
The Frenchman is sent down the centre-right channel and carves a blistering path as he comes inside.
He has options in the box but goes for goal himself and nestles an absolute peach of a strike.
WATCH: Rudiger header gives Blues lead
Leicester 0-1 Chelsea
That's a superb glancing header from Antonio Rüdiger
The centre-back has given Chelsea the lead at the King Power!
Nothing Kasper Schmeichel could do there...
The League leaders in front!
GOAL: Leicester 0-1 Chelsea
(Antonio Rudiger)
First blood to Chelsea on this Super Saturday party!
With their first corner of the game, the Blues have silenced the home crowd in the Midlands! Ben Chilwell - playing out of his skin - tees up the set-piece on the right edge and swings it in.
Antonio Rudiger rises in the middle, just outside the six-yard area, and loops a header in just beneath the crossbar. Lovely stuff.
KO: Leicester v Chelsea
The noise is pretty massive at the King Power Stadium - and we're off in our first match of the day!
Brendan Rodgers versus Thomas Tuchel. Both tasted silverware last term - the former at the expense of the latter in that FA Cup Final - and the Foxes have already added an extra gong this term.
Rematch time.
Return of A King? (Part II)
Espanyol v Barcelona
Today, Xavi takes charge of his first match as Barcelona manager
Pulisic tipped to fend off Chelsea transfer talk
It's the bench for Christian Pulisic today, as he continues his latest comeback - and the USMNT star has been backed to fend off rumours of an exit by countryman Brad Friedel.
A run of injuries has arguably kept him from his full potential at Stamford Bridge, which has naturally sparked transfer talk, but the Blues will surely want to keep hold of him for now.
You can read more about this story here.
Return of a King?
Villa v Brighton
Steven Gerrard's last Premier League appearance came in 2015.
Six years later he's back as a Premier League manager
Chelsea wary of unwanted history
Leicester v Chelsea
Look away now, Blues supporters - if you don't want to be reminded of that rough day at Wembley.
In all competitions, Leicester have won two matches against Chelsea in 2021, winning in the Premier League in January and the FA Cup final in May. In the last 10 years, only one team has beaten the Blues three times in a single calendar year (Manchester United in 2019).
That Premier League loss was the last game of Frank Lampard's reign in charge too.
Foxes out to buck rough trend
Leicester v Chelsea
14 - Leicester City have lost 14 of their last 16 Premier League games against the league leaders (D2), with their last such victory coming in January 1998 – a 1-0 win against Man Utd at Old Trafford.
Howe reign set for empty start
Newcastle v Brentford
There's several bright new dawns in the Premier League today, as Steven Gerrard takes the reigns of Aston Villa, and Dean Smith - the man he replaced - gets stuck in at Norwich.
But despite having their new man in Eddie Howe, Newcastle United will have to wait a little longer to see him in action.
The former Bournemouth man misses their game with Brentford today thanks to Covid-19.
James heads defensive supply line
Leicester v Chelsea
5 - The five defenders with the most chances created in open play per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season (min. 270 mins):
2.8 - Reece James
1.7 - Trent Alexander-Arnold
1.7 - Marcos Alonso
1.6 - Marc Cucurella
1.5 - Konstantinos Tsimikas
Viewfinder.
Today's order of play
There's not one, not two but EIGHT Premier League games today, as clubs return en masse to action - and a whole host of major European names join them across the continent.
Chelsea's trip to Leicester kickstarts this run of action and the Xavi era at Barcelona ends it - and in-between, there's pletny to sink to your teeth into. Today's games includes:
1230: Leicester City v Chelsea
1430: Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart
1500: Aston Villa v Brighton
1500: Burnley v Crystal Palace
1500: Newcastle v Brentford
1500: Norwich v Southampton
1500: Watford v Manchester United
1500: Wolves v West Ham
1600: Paris Saint Germain v Nantes
1700: Lazio v Juventus
1730: Atletico Madrid v Osasuna
1730: Liverpool v Arsenal
1945: Fiorentina v Milan
2000: Barcelona v Espanyol
(All times GMT)
Team News: Leicester v Chelsea
Blues name strong side for Foxes trip
The #lcfc XI for #LeiChe
Your Chelsea team today!
Hello and welcome to live coverage today's games, from GOAL's matchday blog!
To quote Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King - it's gone! It's done! The international break is over and we won't see anything but club football for another four months.
And what a jam-packed schedule there is in store today for the faithful too. Premier League heavyweights, Spanish title holders, Italian, French and German challengers - they're all here and all ready to go.
Strap in, sit back, turn the volume up - it's going to be a cracker.